Owlstone Medical appoints Neil Tween as Chief Financial Officer

Owlstone Medical, maker of Breath Biopsy for applications in early disease detection and precision medicine today announces the appointment of Neil Tween as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Owlstone Medical is in the unique position of establishing a new diagnostic modality in breath that has substantial advantages over blood as a core sample type for clinicians and for academic and pharmaceutical researchers for the early detection of disease and to enable precision medicine approaches to patient care.

Over the coming period the focus of the business is on execution, building on commercial success with major clients for additional deals and repeat business, launching innovative breath tests to the market in areas of high clinical need with large market opportunities, and supporting growth ambitions by deepening internal systems and infrastructure and securing sufficient financing to enable the potential of Breath Biopsy to be realized.

“I am delighted to be joining Owlstone Medical at this exciting time and look forward to contributing to the growth of the business as it pursues its important mission to save over 100,000 lives and $1.5 bil in healthcare costs,” said Tween.



Billy Boyle, co-founder and CEO at Owlstone Medical, said: “Neil is an excellent addition to the world-class team we have built at Owlstone Medical to realize the potential of Breath Biopsy in a wide range of applications including oncology and liver disease.” He continued: “He brings the experience and financial discipline that will see us through this important next phase of growth, and I and the Board welcome him to the team.”

