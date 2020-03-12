Park Systems Announces $1 million dollar Nano Research Grant Fund for researchers setting up nanoscience labs in North America

Park Systems, manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes, announces a $1 Million Dollar Nano Research Grant Fund to support researchers who are starting new nanoscience labs in North America. The Park Systems Nano Research Grant Fund provides up to twenty grants of $50,000 towards the purchase of any AFM system and accessories manufactured by Park Systems.

“Park 50K Nano Research Grants align with our mission, 'to enable nanoscale advances',” comments Keibock Lee, President of Park Systems. “We recognize that professors and scientists setting up their labs require the best scientific instruments, as they pursue new technology to improve our world. This is our way to help them achieve that goal.”

Park Systems started the Park 50K Nano Research Grant program to support researchers pushing the envelopes of nanoscale research and engineering with AFM equipment for their up and coming research as they pursue impactful science for the betterment of society.

“In every field — materials science, electronics, life science and nanotechnology — we keep up with the exhilarating pace of nanoscale microscopy and metrology innovations so scientists and engineers can focus on getting results,” adds Lee.

Park Systems $1 Million Dollar Grant Fund offers new researchers setting up their labs easier access to the most advanced nanoscale technologies including atomic force microscopy, scanning ion conductance microscopy, and scanning electro-chemical microscopy tools, for applications ranging from materials science to in-vivo life science, electrical and electro-chemical research.

To complement its AFM equipment, Park Systems has a full line of options including acoustic enclosures, temperature control & environmental control, liquid cells, probe hands and other accessories such as a signal access module, electrical modules, external high voltage kits and magnetic field generators.

To qualify for a Park 50K Nano Research Grant, you must be a university researcher or a professor of a national research university or a researcher at a national laboratory in North America starting a new nanoscience lab. To find out if you are eligible for the Park Nano Grant, visit parksystems.com/grant to apply or send an email to [email protected] There are a limited number of grants, so apply early to ensure your opportunity to receive this assistance.

About Park Systems

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems with a complete range of products for researchers and industry engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, and semiconductor and data storage industries. Park’s AFM provides the highest data accuracy at nanoscale resolution, superior productivity, and the lowest operating cost, thanks to its unique technology and innovative engineering. Cutting-edge AFM automation and nanometrology solutions provided by Park’s team of 100% committed professionals improves workplace productivity. Park Systems Inc., headquartered in Santa Clara, CA has global manufacturing and R&D headquarters in Korea and is supported worldwide with regional headquarters in the US, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Germany, China and Mexico. Park Systems high-performance scientific instruments explore new scientific phenomena that enable scientists around the globe to contribute to impactful science that helps humanity grow and improve life standards.

Please visit parksystems.com/grant or email [email protected] for more information.