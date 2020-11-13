Park Systems announces NanoScientific Symposium Asia, Nov. 24-25, 2020

Park Systems and NanoScientific Publications announce NanoScientific Symposium Asia, which will be held virtually, Nov. 24-25, 2020. The event will help nanoscience researchers and scientists catch up on the latest studies being formed using SPM and is sponsored by Physics World and Nanotechnology World Association.

“NanoScientific Symposium Asia is a valuable opportunity for people doing scientific research using SPM who want a chance to hear from and network with experts in the field,” said Keibock Lee, Park Systems president. “We encourage all who are interested in Nano Metrology to attend and experience these insightful presentations.”

Scanning probe microscopy, including the AFM, is gaining popularity thanks to its powerful nanoscale imaging and measurement capability, versatility in applications from semiconductor, chemistry to life sciences and recent advances in the ease of use. This virtual event brings together a leading group of experts on a variety of topics and will be a great networking opportunity.

"The Nanotechnology World Association is proud to sponsor the NanoScientific Symposium Asia. It is a great opportunity to hear from academic and industrial experts from across the world, as they share their perspectives and insights on multiple topics relevant to all of us. We invite all professionals in our field to attend," comments Marine Le Bouar, CEO, Nanotechnology World Association, sponsor of NanoScientific Symposiums.

Some of the presentations at NanoScientific Symposium Asia include:

Prof. Nam-Joon Cho | Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Nanomechanical Mapping of Viral Protein Binding Interactions with Phosphoinositide Receptors and Pharmaceutical Drug Screening

Dr. Jae Sung Yun | University of New South Wales, Australia

Probing nanoscale defects in emerging photovoltaic materials using scanning probe microscopy

Dr. Tan Kim Song | Malaysian Rubber Board, Malaysia

Studies of natural rubber (NR) based materials using atomic force microscopy (AFM) technique.

Dr. Wang Junyong | National University Singapore, Singapore

Light-emitting diodes based on atomically thin semiconductors

Dr. Sang-Joon Cho | Park Systems, Korea

Optical Hybrid SPM technology development

Dr. Murni Handayani | Indonesian Institute of Sciences, Indonesia

Two wired single molecular diodes based on porphyrin-imide dyads connected covalently between Single-walled carbon nanotubes as electrodes

Ilka Hermes (Principal Scientist) | Park Systems Europe, Germany

Stabilizing the piezoresponse via dual frequency resonance tracking

Dr. Persia Ada N. de Yro | Department of Science and Technology, Philippines

Nanomaterials charactization and nanotechnology research in DOST-ITDI

Dr. Jake Kim | Park Systems, Korea

A comparative study for surface potential mapping using KPFM

For more information and to register, please go to: live.parksystems.com/nssa2020/