Pittcon 2026 guide to exhibitors, launches and key trends

Pittcon 2026 brought together more than 300 exhibitors across analytical instrumentation, laboratory informatics, automation, materials characterization, and scientific services. This guide pair in-depth company profiles with concise A-to-Z capsule summaries so readers can quickly identify notable launches.
Agilent (Booth 1436)
Agilent brought its LC refresh to San Antonio. The Infinity III LC Series, spanning the 1290 Infinity III, 1260 Infinity III Prime and 1260 Infinity III, is the first HPLC platform family with built-in InfinityLab Assist Technology, which provides onboard troubleshooting, diagnostics, guided maintenance, automation of routine tasks and remote notifications. Biocompatible versions are available across the range. The 1290 Infinity III Hybrid Multisampler adds a new injection mode, Feed Injection, that mitigates strong sample solvent effects alongside classical flow-through injection.
On the consumables side, Agilent showed Altura Ultra Inert HPLC Columns, which are designed to block active metal sites in stainless steel for metal-sensitive analytes, AdvanceBio Oligonucleotide Columns, which use superficially porous particles and a high-pH C18 phase for oligo purification, and AdvanceBio SEC 500/1000 Å columns, which use 2.7 µm particles for size exclusion. The Pro iQ single-quad LC-MS continues to be a growth driver for Agilent’s single-quad business. Other recent Agilent launches include the Infinity III LC Series platform in October 2024 and the 1290 Infinity III Hybrid Multisampler at ASMS and HPLC 2025.
Anton Paar USA (Booth 2925)
Anton Paar used Pittcon to showcase its Julia DSC series (pictured), a differential scanning calorimeter that reaches −35°C on integrated Peltier air cooling alone, with no external chiller required. Interchangeable cooling modules extend that to −170°C. The Julia DSC formally launched in late 2025, and Pittcon marked a prominent U.S. trade show showing for the instrument.
Anton Paar also highlighted its next-generation MCR series, including the MCR 303, 503, and 503 Power, launched on October 14, 2025. The new platform brings modular architecture, faster electronics, a minimum torque of 0.2 nNm in oscillation, and a six-second boot time. Anton Paar has also expanded the lineup with entry-level QC models, the MCR 53, 73, and 93, extending capabilities such as tribology and powder rheology into more accessible instruments.
Tying it together is AP Connect, Anton Paar’s lab execution system, which supports vendor-agnostic instrument integration and compliance with regulations including 21 CFR Part 11. The company also showed its DMA 4101, 4501, and 5001 density meters, which use Anton Paar’s Pulsed Excitation Method, with the DMA 5001 specified at 0.000005 g/cm³ accuracy. The breadth of the showing, spanning rheology, thermal analysis, density measurement, and lab data management, reinforces Anton Paar’s position as more than a rheology company.
Bruker (Booth 3217)
Bruker came to San Antonio in the middle of a major acquisition and product cycle. In January 2026, the company consolidated ownership of TOFWERK, acquiring the remaining 60% of the Swiss time-of-flight mass spectrometry company. That brought capabilities including real-time air and cleanroom monitoring with Vocus TOF-MS, trace element analysis with MIP-TOF, and FIB-TOF accessories for electron microscopy more fully under the Bruker umbrella.
In February, Bruker launched iNTApharma at SLAS 2026, a label-free nanoparticle characterization platform based on interferometric scattering (iSCAT) methods, aimed at mRNA drug and gene therapy development and QC with single-particle sensitivity.
In February, Bruker also announced PaintScape for 3D genome visualization, CellScape XR for spatial proteomics, and ProteoScape v2026b with AI-enhanced de novo peptide sequencing. That burst of product activity came against the backdrop of what Bruker itself described as a difficult 2025, marked by headwinds in academic funding, tariffs, and currencies.
Confience (Booth 1224)
Confience is a non-pharma-focused LIMS company built through a recent consolidation of laboratory informatics vendors. The company launched in 2024 through the merger of ATL and QSI, later added Computing Solutions Inc. and, in 2025, acquired Brazil-founded Labsoft, whose myLIMS platform anchors Confience’s modern SaaS offering. Confience targets food and beverage, water and wastewater, chemical, manufacturing, and related industrial lab verticals.
Its pitch at Pittcon centered on myLIMS, a cloud-hosted, web-based LIMS that uses configurable, rule-based workflows rather than heavy custom coding. Confience argues that this approach makes implementations and upgrades less burdensome than legacy LIMS models.
LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (Booth 2837)
LabVantage launched CORTEX on March 5, timed for its Pittcon debut, a next-generation AI, analytics, and automation platform that extends its enterprise LIMS with agentic AI and cloud-native automation. At the core of CORTEX is a multi-tenant, cloud-native platform where autonomous AI agents orchestrate complex laboratory tasks inside the LIMS, allowing labs to adopt AI features without the downtime or risk of a full system upgrade. Specific capabilities demonstrated at Pittcon include voice-based sample management (adding samples to templates via natural language), worksheet assistance, stability study monitoring, natural language dashboard queries trained on a semantic layer (so users query in their own terminology rather than the system’s data model), and integration with IoT devices and digital twin technologies for predictive maintenance.
Human-in-the-loop oversight is configurable by risk level. Low-risk tasks, reordering pipette tips, for example, can run fully autonomously with a summary report at the end. Higher-stakes workflows like precision therapy preparation can have multiple human checkpoints inserted at whatever stages the lab requires. For governance, LabVantage has partnered with Rise AX, a third-party AI evaluation platform that works with U.S. government agencies, Oracle, and other enterprise clients. Every prompt and response flowing through an agent is evaluated in real time for guardrail compliance, malicious input detection, and response accuracy, providing an additional audit trail layer beyond the LIMS’s own logging. The company is pursuing ISO 42001 certification (AI management system standard) for the agent platform.
LabWare, Inc. (Booth 1640)
LabWare, founded in 1987, used Pittcon to emphasize faster deployment of its SaaS LIMS offerings rather than a wholesale rip-and-replace pitch. Its SaaS portfolio includes ASSURE for food safety, QAQC for analytical testing, and GROW for CBD/THC, all built around pre-configured workflows that LabWare says can be deployed in about 30 days.
Beyond deployment speed, LabWare continues to push analytics and integration. The company says its Data Science Engine supports Python and R, while its broader platform includes dashboards, charting, trending, instrument integration, and SAP connectivity. Publicly, that makes the strongest defensible story a mix of rapid SaaS rollout, prebuilt workflows, and deeper analytics on top of existing lab data.
Labbit (Booth 2747)
Labbit takes a structurally different approach to LIMS than any other vendor at the show. Built by Semaphore Solutions, a Canadian lab informatics consultancy that has invested over 300,000 hours designing and implementing software solutions for laboratories, the company spent roughly a decade in professional services implementing other vendors’ LIMS products before launching its own platform about five years ago, a decision driven, they say, by direct frustration with the systems they were deploying for clients.
The architecture has two distinctive elements. First, Labbit uses Business Process Modeling Notation (BPMN), a graphical standard borrowed from the business world, to define lab workflows visually. The argument: laboratories are businesses, and the same process-modeling tools that work in operations and manufacturing apply to sample tracking, QC, and compliance workflows. The BPMN diagrams drive the live system, with a dashboard showing real-time sample status as work moves through defined process nodes.
Second, those BPMN workflow nodes map one-to-one into a knowledge graph database (RDF-based, not SQL), where each workflow box becomes a node in the graph and the relationships between all entities that have moved through the workflow are permanently stored. This doubles as the electronic records implementation for 21 CFR Part 11 compliance, the audit trail is native to the data structure rather than bolted on.
Metrohm USA (Booth 1426)
Metrohm highlighted its strengths in ion chromatography, titration, and electrochemistry. Its OMNIS platform remains a key wet-chemistry offering, with a modular design that supports potentiometric, photometric, and thermometric titration as well as volumetric and coulometric Karl Fischer titration on a shared platform. The OMNIS Titrator KF offers a package for volumetric Karl Fischer titration. Metrohm also announced the March 24 opening of a new Houston facility, signaling continued investment in U.S. service and support.
Metrohm’s OMNIS platform’s modular design, allowing labs to configure titration, Karl Fischer, and thermometric titration on a single base, continues to be the main differentiator against competition from Mettler Toledo and Hanna Instruments in wet chemistry. The OMNIS Titrator KF (pictured) offers a package for volumetric Karl Fischer titration.
Restek Corporation (Booth 3328)
Restek introduced its RMX line of GC columns in January 2026 and showcased the line at Pittcon 2026. The product family is built around the company’s TriMax deactivation technology. The flagship RMX-5Sil MS is offered in 17 column SKUs across four configurations: standard, integrated guard column, integrated transfer line, and a combined guard-plus-transfer-line format. Restek says the integrated designs reduce connection points in the flow path.
In a Restek semivolatiles study, the RMX-5Sil MS produced lower method detection limits for 31 of 52 compounds and lower lower limits of quantitation for 33 of 52 compounds versus one premium competitor column. In a separate four-column comparison, Restek evaluated the RMX-5Sil MS against three competitor columns across acidic, basic, and neutral semivolatiles using asymmetry, linearity, recovery, and repeatability metrics. Restek says the line was developed in response to customer demand for lower detection limits, broader analyte panels, reduced solvent use, and method consolidation. The company describes TriMax as a new deactivation chemistry built with reagents engineered for gas chromatography.
Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc. (Booth 1108)
Shimadzu’s 2026 lineup spanned nanoparticle separation, ion chromatography, ultrapure-water TOC, mass spectrometry, genetic analysis, and XRF. The CF3-C8030, announced Jan. 8, is a centrifugal field-flow fractionation system for nanoparticles and biomolecules that can apply up to 15,900 × g and is aimed at applications including nanoparticle drug delivery, gene therapies, vaccines, protein characterization, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing. The Nexera IC, released in February, is an ion chromatograph under 50 cm tall; an optional dual-injection configuration enables simultaneous anion and cation analysis.
Shimadzu also introduced the TOC-1000e S on March 4 for ultrapure-water monitoring in semiconductor manufacturing. It uses a 172 nm excimer lamp in the company’s Active-Path configuration and carries a stated detection limit of 0.02 μg/L. In mass spectrometry, Shimadzu highlighted the LCMS-8065XE, whose updated UFsweeper IV collision cell increases ion throughput, the LCMS-TQ RX series, which adds energy-saving and automated system-check features, and the LCMS-2050’s “Mass-it” function, which overlays MS information on UV chromatograms. The Brevis GC-2050 lineup, expanded in 2025, now supports a full complement of detectors, injectors, and sample-prep devices.
Outside chromatography and MS, Shimadzu’s newer MultiNA II MCE-301 automates nucleic-acid electrophoresis, supports adding samples during runs up to 120 total, and can calculate an RNA Integrity Index. Shimadzu also highlighted the ALTRACE EDXRF spectrometer, introduced in 2025, which uses a 65 kV X-ray tube, supports up to 48 consecutive samples, and is positioned for non-destructive elemental screening of solids, liquids, and powders.
TA Instruments / Waters Materials Sciences (Booth 2727)
Waters launched the ARES-G3 Rheometer at Pittcon 2026 as the next generation of its TA Instruments flagship rheometer platform. Waters says the instrument captures up to 25,000 data points per second, 10 times the rate of the ARES-G2, and cuts standard test times by up to 80% through fully integrated Fast Frequency Chirps technology in enhanced TRIOS software. The system adds a redesigned touchscreen interface, can perform many tests without user calibrations, and remains compatible with existing ARES-G2 methods and fixtures. Waters says some routine QC tests can be reduced from about six hours to one. Target applications include polymer and composites development, liquid and semi-liquid coatings, and research on materials that are actively curing or degrading
The launch came one month after Waters closed its combination with BD’s Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions businesses on February 9, 2026. Waters said the deal, structured as a Reverse Morris Trust, created four divisions: Waters Analytical Sciences, Waters Biosciences, Waters Advanced Diagnostics, and Waters Materials Sciences. The combined company has about 16,000 employees. Waters and BD originally announced the transaction at approximately $17.5 billion, while BD said at closing that the business being combined was valued at about $18.8 billion based on Waters’ February 6 share price. The approximately $6.5 billion pro forma 2025 revenue figure comes from the original deal announcement. Since TA Instruments was already part of Waters before the BD transaction, the ARES-G3 is best described as a launch from the pre-existing TA business rather than a direct outgrowth of the merger.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (Booth 2358)
Thermo Fisher remains the largest company in the analytical instrument space by revenue, but its Pittcon footprint was more modest. Meanwhile, the company’s broader 2025–2026 M&A activity, including its completed acquisition of Olink (2024) and announced agreement to acquire Clario (expected mid-2026 close), continues to reshape the competitive landscape in life science tools. In general, notable launches from the company include the Orbitrap Astral Zoom (35% faster scan speeds, enabling 300 human proteomes per day), the Orbitrap Excedion Pro (combining next-gen hybrid MS with alternative fragmentation for complex disease biology) and the Stellar mass spectrometer (claiming 10× quantitative sensitivity over traditional approaches, paired with Vanquish Neo UHPLC). The Ardia software platform, designed for end-to-end chromatography and MS workflow management, rounds out the showing.
Velaris (Booth 2945)
Velaris, at booth 2945, is the Battery Ventures backed lab automation platform formed from a series of acquisitions across laboratory instrumentation and sample preparation. The platform rebranded under the Velaris name in early January 2026 after bringing together Skalar Analytical, PromoChrom, LCTech, EST Analytical/TSHR, GERSTEL, and Trace Elemental Instruments. Two days later, Velaris announced the acquisition of Markes International, expanding the portfolio to seven brands. At Pittcon 2026, Velaris presented a combined portfolio spanning automated sample preparation, wet chemistry, combustion elemental analysis, and application areas including PFAS analysis.
Battery Ventures has also backed Cenevo, the lab software company created by bringing together Titian Software and Labguru under a single brand in July 2025. In February 2026, Cenevo introduced AI Protocol Conversion and AI Automation agents at SLAS Boston.
Xylem Lab Solutions (Booth 1320)
Xylem Lab Solutions, part of Xylem Analytics, used Pittcon 2026 to highlight the MultiLab Pro IDS, a new four-channel electrochemical platform sold through its WTW and YSI channels. The instrument measures up to four parameters simultaneously through galvanically isolated channels, including pH, ORP, conductivity, dissolved oxygen, ISE, and BOD in the YSI configuration. Its IDS architecture stores sensor identity and calibration data at the probe level, allowing sensors to move between instruments without losing calibration records. Xylem also says the system supports wireless measurement under fume hoods or safety cabinets and includes GxP and 21 CFR Part 11 features such as user management, audit trails, password controls, non-deletable data in GxP mode, LIMS integration, and PDF/A, JSON, and CSV export.
Xylem also showed the YSI THM 1000, a selective VOC analyzer for trihalomethanes in water that delivers results in about 30 minutes using integrated purge-and-trap analysis, and the YSI 2900C, an FDA-cleared 510(k) analyzer for blood glucose analysis. In combustion analysis, Xylem continues to distribute Gerhardt instruments in North America; Pittcon’s 2025 Gold Excellence Award went to the Gerhardt N-REALYZER, a nitrogen and protein analyzer based on the Dumas method.
Hamamatsu Corporation (Booth 3337)
Photonic components and detection systems. Recent prominent launches from Hamamatsu include the ORCA-Quest 2 qCMOS camera (9.4 megapixels, 0.30 e⁻ read noise), which pushes quantitative photon counting further into scientific imaging territory, S17268 silicon APDs (82% quantum efficiency at 450 nm), a VIS-NIR Si SPAD module, and the H17362 THz PMT.
Hamilton Company (Booth 3207)
Liquid handling robotics, syringes, and process sensors. Notable recent introductions from Hamilton include GlucoSense, a fiber-optic-free in-situ glucose sensor for mammalian cell culture bioreactors using mid-infrared ATR spectroscopy (launched Dec 2025), and Microlab PuriFY, a benchtop automated nucleic acid bead-based cleanup system targeting NGS library prep and PCR workflows.
JEOL USA, Inc (Booth 1214)
Electron microscopy, NMR, and mass spectrometry. JEOL’s Pittcon showing centered on the NeoScope benchtop SEM (JCM-7000), a compact scanning electron microscope that the company’s own marketing team describes as its most important product, not the cryo-EM systems that get all the scientific glory, but the instrument with the broadest addressable market. The NeoScope can train a new user to functional competency in two days, runs on a tungsten filament source (user-serviceable replacement at the push of a button), and requires no special facility infrastructure. An applications specialist on the booth demonstrated the voltage tradeoff live, toggling between 15 kV (deeper penetration and higher spatial resolution, but on a thin sample the beam passes through and you lose surface information) and 5 kV (shallower interaction volume, more surface detail, but noisier signal) on a standard TEM grid, as a teaching tool for how electron microscopy works without requiring users to understand the underlying physics.
The benchtop SEM’s market opportunity reflects a broader pattern: many researchers in semiconductors, biology, and materials science need to see small structures but have no background in electron-matter interaction. The NeoScope’s pitch is that it bridges the gap from optical microscopy, when light can’t resolve what you need to see, you need an electron beam, and this is the most accessible entry point.
On the business side, JEOL reported that overall conditions are improving modestly. Semiconductor funding (JEOL makes lithography systems) is providing a tailwind, and U.S. government research funding, while still uncertain, is trending less dire as bipartisan support for science funding reasserts itself. The high-end TEM segment remains the most constrained, since those instruments depend on major research instrumentation grants that have been harder to secure. Sales cycles for JEOL’s larger instruments can stretch to years, so near-term funding uncertainty is less disruptive than it would be for companies selling lower-cost consumables. The company’s fiscal year starts in April; they expressed optimism for the coming year.
Malvern Panalytical (Booth 3310)
Part of Spectris, Malvern Panalytical spans particle characterization, X-ray diffraction, and X-ray fluorescence, and its current portfolio now also reflects the broader integration of Micromeritics and SciAps. Recent product activity includes the Mastersizer 3000+, launched in March 2024 as an updated flagship for laser-diffraction particle sizing. The main additions are software-led: Size Sure, which helps distinguish steady-state from transient signals during measurement; SOP Architect, which guides users through method development; and Data Quality Guidance, aimed at improving confidence in day-to-day measurements.
Elsewhere in the portfolio, the Zetasizer Sample Assistant adds automated sample handling to the Zetasizer Advance range to improve throughput without changing existing methods, while the ChemiSorb Auto is a compact, fully automated Micromeritics chemisorption analyzer for heterogeneous catalyst work, including temperature-programmed experiments and pulse chemisorption. That combination gives Malvern Panalytical a broader materials-characterization story than particle sizing alone, extending into zeta potential, XRD/XRF, and catalyst characterization.
CEM Corporation (Booth 2659)
Recent launches from CEM include the BLADE, an automated microwave digestion system built around CEM’s Single Mode Cavity technology and continuous sequential automation, allowing samples to be loaded and unloaded one at a time rather than processed only in fixed batches. CEM says the system can deliver complete digestions in minutes, automatically handle cooldown, and accommodate mixed sample types and acid combinations, making it geared toward fast, on-demand elemental sample prep.
At the higher-throughput end, the MARSXpress 2.0 is a batch digestion platform that can process as few as 1 sample or up to 40 samples in a run. CEM brands its automation package as XpressIntelligence, a combination of the MARSXpress vessel platform, XpressStart simplified method setup, and XpressCommand voice-command functionality. The system also uses CEM’s iWave contactless in situ temperature sensor and is positioned as a lower-cost, high-capacity option for routine sample-preparation labs.
All exhibitors A–Z
A2LA – American Association for Laboratory Accreditation Booth 2554 ISO/IEC 17025 laboratory accreditation body.
AALBORG INSTRUMENTS Booth 3311 Mass flow controllers, flow meters, pressure regulators.
ABB Measurement & Analytics Booth 3229 Process analytics, FTIR gas analyzers, spectrophotometers.
Absolute Standards Inc. Booth 1141 Certified reference standards for ICP, IC, AA.
Aczet Private Limited Booth 1751 Precision balances and weighing instruments, Indian manufacturer.
AdValue Technology, LLC Booth 3120 Advanced ceramic and quartz products for high-temperature lab applications.
Advanced Materials Technology Booth 3136 HPLC columns, HALO superficially porous particle (SPP) columns for fast separations.
Advantec MFS Inc. Booth 1328 Filtration products, membrane filters, syringe filters, filter holders.
Agilent Booth 1436 See In Depth profile. LC Series III platform refresh, Pro IQ single-quad, Altura columns.
AGS Scientific, Inc. Booth 1525 Laboratory glassware and plasticware distributor.
AIHA Laboratory Accreditation Programs (AIHA LAP) Booth 3524 Industrial hygiene laboratory accreditation.
AIHA PAT Programs Booth 2558 Proficiency analytical testing for industrial hygiene labs.
AIKEN CORP. Booth 3336 Laboratory glassware, beakers, flasks, graduated cylinders.
AirClean Systems Booth 3211 Ductless fume hoods and filtered enclosures.
Aladdin Scientific Booth 1321 Chemical reagents and biochemicals supplier, Chinese manufacturer.
Alconox, LLC Booth 1125 Laboratory cleaning agents, Alconox, Liquinox, Citranox detergents.
Alicat Scientific, Inc. Booth 2821 Mass flow controllers and pressure controllers for gas and liquid.
Amcor Booth 1223 Packaging, rigid and flexible packaging for pharmaceutical, food, and industrial applications.
American Vacuum Society (AVS) Booth 3618 Professional society for vacuum science and thin films.
Amp Tech Instruments Booth 1551 Refurbished and used analytical instruments dealer.
Analytical Instrument Management Booth 1750 Instrument qualification, calibration, and validation services.
Analytical Science and Technology Group (ASTG) Booth 3454 Professional society for analytical science, Singapore-based.
Analytik Jena US LLC Booth 3407 ICP-MS, ICP-OES, AAS, UV-Vis, molecular spectroscopy (Endress+Hauser brand). Pittcon 2026: Showing PlasmaQuant MS Elite (ICP-MS with ReflexION 3D ion mirror), PlasmaQuant 9200 (ICP-OES, 2 pm resolution at 200 nm).
ANSI National Accreditation Board/ANAB Booth 2854 Accreditation body for labs, inspection bodies, calibration labs.
Anton Paar USA Booth 2925 See In Depth profile. MCR rheometer redesign, Julia DSC, DMA 5001 density meters, AP-Connect.
Apera Instruments Booth 1242 pH meters, conductivity meters, dissolved oxygen meters.
Applied Rigaku Technologies Booth 1221 Benchtop EDXRF elemental analyzers. Pittcon 2026: Launched NEX QC II Series, benchtop XRF for industrial QC, no external PC, built-in printer, touchscreen, pass/fail.
Aquigen Bio Science Pvt. Ltd Booth 2259 Water purification systems for laboratory use, Indian manufacturer.
ARI Booth 3357 Laboratory furniture and fume hood systems.
Arnold & Mabel Beckman Foundation Booth 3128 Philanthropic foundation funding science research and education.
Axcend Booth 2825 Miniaturized/portable HPLC systems.
Axiom Optics Booth 1348 Optical components and laser beam profiling instruments.
Backer Hotwatt Booth 3406 Electric heating elements, cartridge heaters, band heaters for industrial and lab use.
BASSETTI Americas Booth 1744 Scientific data management software, TEEXMA platform for materials and test data.
Baytek, a Datacor Company Booth 1539 ERP and formulation software for chemical, coatings, and adhesives industries.
Because Science Booth 3239 Lab management and inventory software.
Beijing Conference and Exhibition for Instrumental Analysis (BCEIA) Booth 1138 Chinese analytical instrumentation trade show.
Beijing LabTech Instruments Co Ltd Booth 3018, 3019 Chinese analytical instrument manufacturer, sample prep, spectroscopy.
BEING Scientific, Inc. Booth 2845 Laboratory incubators, ovens, shakers, and environmental chambers, Chinese manufacturer.
Bettersize Inc. Booth 3018, 3019 Particle size, shape, and charge analyzers. Pittcon 2026: Teased “exclusive debut” of new particle analysis system launching Feb 2026, name/specs not published pre-show.
BIOBASE MAKE TRADING CO.,LTD Booth 1022 Biosafety cabinets, centrifuges, autoclaves, Chinese laboratory equipment manufacturer.
Biosino Booth 1022 Clinical chemistry reagents and diagnostic instruments, Chinese manufacturer.
Biotage Booth 1444 Sample prep, flash chromatography, evaporation/concentration. Pittcon 2026: Showing PrepXpert-8, fully automated 8-channel sample prep for SVOC/PFAS workflows, PFAS background minimization.
BirdieRP Booth 2757 Laboratory RFID tracking and asset management solutions.
BMT USA Booth 1007 Environmental test chambers, temperature, humidity, altitude testing.
Bohlender GmbH Booth 3312 PTFE and fluoropolymer labware.
BRANDTECH Scientific Booth 3340 Pipettes (Transferpette), dispensers, vacuum pumps. Pittcon 2026: Showing Transferpette pro micropipette with ergonomic redesign and dual calibration systems.
BrightSpec, Inc. Booth 3339 Molecular rotational resonance (MRR) spectroscopy for gas-phase molecular identification.
Brookhaven Instruments Corporation Booth 1228 Particle size (DLS), zeta potential, molecular weight, gel permeation.
Bruker Booth 3217 See In Depth profile. TOFWERK acquisition, iNTApharma nanoparticle platform, spatial biology previews.
BTSOFT Booth 3437 Laboratory automation and data management software.
Buck Scientific Instruments, LLC Booth 3137 AA spectrometers, HPLC, GC, IR, budget analytical instruments.
Burkle Inc Booth 3055 Sampling equipment, liquid samplers, powder samplers, containers for QC.
Cannon Instrument Company Booth 1101 Viscometers and viscosity standards.
Capitol Scientific Booth 3610 Lab equipment distributor.
Caplugs Evergreen Booth 1027 Centrifuge tubes, sample vials, protective caps.
Carver, Inc. Booth 1541 Laboratory and hydraulic presses. Pittcon 2026: Showing redesigned AutoPellet RP bench top presses, smaller footprint, color touchscreen, 10 recipe storage, 25/40-ton capacities.
CBRE Booth 3155 Commercial real estate and laboratory facility services.
CE Elantech, Inc. Booth 1127 Elemental analyzers (CHN/O/S), distributes Elementar instruments.
CEM Corporation Booth 2659 See In Depth profile. BLADE single-mode digestion, MARSXpress 2.0 with AI integration.
Chemical & Engineering News Booth 1441 ACS flagship news publication for chemistry.
Chemplex Industries, Inc. Booth 3329 XRF sample prep, sample cups, thin films, binders, fluxes.
Chemtech Services Inc. Booth 1338 Analytical testing services and contract laboratory.
ChiRhoClin, Inc. Booth 2944 Clinical research reagents, PEG solutions for GI research and diagnostics.
CINC High Purity Solvents Shanghai Co., Ltd Booth 2844 High-purity solvents for chromatography and spectroscopy, Chinese manufacturer.
CIQTEK Booth 1113 Quantum sensing instruments, EPR/ESR spectrometers, scanning electron microscopes.
Clippard Booth 1435 Miniature pneumatic valves, cylinders, and fittings.
Coastal Instruments Booth 1427 Used and refurbished analytical instruments.
Coblentz Society Booth 1130 Professional society for vibrational spectroscopy.
codixx AG Booth 3519 Colorpol polarizing optics, glass-based polarizers for UV-VIS-NIR.
Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD Vault) Booth 2756 Cloud-based drug discovery data management and collaboration platform.
Compass Instruments Booth 1448 Analytical instrument sales and service.
Concord Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd Booth 2849 Laboratory instruments and consumables, Chinese manufacturer.
Confience Booth 1224 See In Depth profile. Non-pharma LIMS, config-not-code SaaS “Starship” platform.
Custom Solutions Group Booth 3118 Contract manufacturing and custom OEM analytical components.
Dawn Scientific Inc Booth 1652 Sample preparation and laboratory automation accessories.
Dean Technology, Inc. Booth 2745 High voltage components, capacitors, diodes, power supplies.
Department of Commerce – ITA Booth 1430 International Trade Administration, export assistance for U.S. companies.
Design Scientific Booth 1243 Custom glassware and scientific glass fabrication.
DetectaChem Booth 3349 Handheld chemical detection for drugs and explosives. Pittcon 2026: Showing SEEKER Pro (Spectrum Matrix Analysis) and APEX R7 Raman.
Digital Surf Booth 1122 Surface analysis software, MountainsMap for profilometry, AFM, SEM, confocal data.
Ebatco Booth 3138 Materials testing services, nanoindentation, tribology, and surface characterization.
Eisco Scientific Booth 3612 Science education equipment, lab apparatus, models, physics instruments for teaching.
Elemental Scientific Booth 2639 Sample introduction systems for ICP-MS and ICP-OES, autosamplers, nebulizers, spray chambers.
EN-SCAN Booth 1014 Portable/field GC-MS, subsidiary of Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC), created Feb 2025. Pittcon 2026: Showed GC-MS mounted on a wheeled robot platform (repurposed bomb-disposal chassis) for autonomous chemical exposure monitoring, pitched for refinery patrol routes, hazmat response, and environmental remediation. Uses scrubbed ambient air as carrier gas, no helium bottles required. Also showing Rugged-Lab transportable GC-MS, Fenceline Monitor for continuous BTEX emissions, and Handheld GC for VOC detection. Field demo use case: remediator at a fuel spill pre-screened soil samples on-site, cut third-party lab submissions in half, saved ~$1,500. Austin Fire Department connection noted, first responders frustrated with helium-dependent portable GCMS units.
Entech Instruments, Inc. Booth 1447 Air canister sampling and VOC preconcentration systems for environmental analysis.
Entegris Booth 1350 Contamination control, filters, fluid handling, high-purity chemical delivery for semiconductor and life science.
ENV Services, Inc. Booth 1017 Environmental analytical testing services.
ePrep, Inc Booth 1015 Automated sample preparation accessories for chromatography.
ESS Booth 3517 Electrochemical energy storage testing and research instruments.
Exergy LLC Booth 3531 Compact, high-efficiency heat exchangers for process and analytical applications.
Expert Intelligence Booth 2359 Market intelligence and consulting for scientific instrument industries.
FIAlab Instruments, Inc. Booth 1440 Flow injection analysis and sequential injection analysis systems.
FINEPCR Booth 1238 PCR thermal cyclers and molecular biology instruments, Korean manufacturer.
FLOM Corporation Booth 3506 HPLC pumps and precision fluid handling, Japanese manufacturer.
Fluid Management Systems Booth 1036 Automated sample cleanup for environmental analysis (dioxins, PCBs, pesticides).
Fluigent Booth 1241 Microfluidics, pressure-based flow controllers, OEM micropumps. Pittcon 2026: Showing new portable OEM micropump (<170g, battery-powered, Wi-Fi/BLE).
FOCtek Photonics,Inc. Booth 2555 Optical components, lenses, windows, prisms for analytical instruments, Chinese manufacturer.
Four E’s Scientific Booth 1323 Laboratory centrifuges, vortex mixers, and basic lab equipment, Chinese manufacturer.
Fox Scientific, Inc. Booth 1341 Laboratory consumables distributor, pipette tips, tubes, gloves.
Fritsch Milling & Sizing, Inc. Booth 2920 Milling (ball mills, planetary mills) and particle sizing (laser diffraction).
Frost & Sullivan Booth SR08 Market research and consulting, analytical instruments market reports.
Gasera Ltd. Booth 2257 Photoacoustic gas analyzers for trace gas detection.
Gastec International Corporation US Booth 3040 Gas detector tubes and portable gas sampling pumps.
Generon SPA Booth 3448 Nitrogen and gas generators for laboratory and industrial use, Italian manufacturer.
GenFollower Biotech Booth 3630 Molecular biology reagents and kits, Chinese biotech supplier.
Genstar Technologies Company Inc. Booth 2930 Silane coupling agents and specialty chemicals for materials science.
GenTech Scientific LLC Booth 3047 Refurbished analytical instruments (GC, LC, MS).
Getinge Booth 3429 Sterilization and contamination control, autoclaves, washer-disinfectors.
GFS Chemicals, Inc Booth 2658 High-purity chemicals and reagents for analytical labs.
Glass Expansion Inc. Booth 2655 Nebulizers, spray chambers, torches for ICP-OES and ICP-MS.
Golden West Diagnostics, LLC Booth 3230 In-vitro diagnostic reagents and clinical laboratory products.
Goyalab Booth 1348 Compact optical spectroscopy instruments.
Grenova Booth 3031 Pipette tip washing and reuse systems.
HAIMEN ROTEST LABWARE MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD Booth 1343 Laboratory plasticware, centrifuge tubes, pipette tips, culture plates, Chinese manufacturer.
Hamamatsu Corporation Booth 3337 See In Depth profile. ORCA-Quest 2 qCMOS camera, Si APDs, SPAD modules, THz PMT.
Hamilton Company Booth 3207 See In Depth profile. GlucoSense in-line glucose monitoring, Microlab PuriFY nucleic acid cleanup.
HandyTube Corporation Booth 3530 Small-diameter metal tubing for analytical and process instruments.
Hangzhou West Tune Trading Co., Ltd. Booth 2840 Rotary evaporators, freeze dryers, glass reactors, Chinese manufacturer.
Hanon Advanced Technology Group Co., Ltd. Booth 3046 Automated chemical analysis, Kjeldahl, fat extraction, fiber analysis, Chinese manufacturer.
HEMCO Corporation Booth 3218 Laboratory fume hoods and exhaust systems. Pittcon 2026: Showing UniFlow SL fume hoods, composite resin, 48–96″ widths, vapor-proof LED.
Hiden Analytical Inc Booth 3024 Quadrupole mass spectrometers for gas analysis, plasma characterization, surface science (TPD/TDS).
Hirox-USA, Inc. Booth 1230 3D digital microscopes with high-resolution optical zoom.
HTS Amptek Booth 1137 Silicon drift detectors (SDDs) and X-ray fluorescence detector electronics.
Hubei FTSCI BioTech Co.,Ltd. Booth 1013 Biotech reagents and laboratory consumables, Chinese manufacturer.
HunterLab Booth 2924 Color measurement spectrophotometers and colorimeters.
HVM Technology, inc. Booth 1109 High-voltage power supplies and components for analytical instruments.
I.W. Tremont Co. Inc. Booth 3507 Weighing papers, lens tissues, and laboratory specialty papers.
ILDA Booth SR03 International Laser Display Association.
iLenSys Technologies Private Limited Booth 2954 Optical lens and imaging systems, Indian manufacturer.
Indian Analytical Instruments Association Booth 1140 Trade association for Indian instrument manufacturers.
Industrial Inspection & Analysis Booth 3536 Materials testing and failure analysis services.
Inorganic Ventures Booth 2654 Certified reference standards for ICP and ICP-MS.
Instem Booth 1847 Life science data management, preclinical/clinical study data, regulatory submissions.
International Labmate Booth 1107 Trade publisher, International Labmate, Labmate Online.
Jaguar Texas Valves & Instruments Booth 1845 Industrial valves and flow measurement instruments.
Japan Analytical Instruments Manufacturers’ Association (JAIMA) Booth 1237 Japanese industry trade association.
Japan Scientific Instrument Association (JSIA) Booth 1239 Japanese industry trade association.
JEOL USA, Inc Booth 1214 See In Depth profile. Electron microscopy (SEM, TEM), NMR, mass spectrometry. Pittcon 2026: NeoScope benchtop SEM (JCM-7000) featured, two-day training to competency, broadest addressable market in JEOL’s lineup. Semiconductor funding providing tailwind; high-end TEM constrained by grant availability.
Jinhua Noke Biotechnology Co., Ltd Booth 1452 Biotech consumables, Chinese manufacturer.
JOAN LAB EQUIPMENT (ZHEJIANG) CO.,LTD. Booth 2937 Laboratory glassware and basic equipment, Chinese manufacturer.
Kanomax FMT, Inc. Booth 1340 Particle counters, aerosol spectrometers, airflow instruments.
KIN-TEK Analytical, Inc. Booth 3130 Calibration gas standard generators, permeation tubes, FlexStream systems.
KNF Neuberger Booth 1136 Diaphragm pumps and systems for gas and liquid transfer in analytical instruments.
Kyoto Prefectural University Booth 2557 Japanese university, analytical chemistry research group.
Labbit Booth 2747 See In Depth profile. BPMN- and knowledge-graph-based LIMS platform (by Semaphore Solutions). AI-powered configuration assistant. Compliance-ready (21 CFR Part 11). Gartner-recognized.
Labcompare Booth 3054 Online product comparison platform for laboratory equipment.
LabMODO Booth 3146 Modular laboratory furniture and workspace solutions.
LABone Scientific Equipment Co. Ltd. Booth 1451 Laboratory equipment and instrument distributor.
Laboratory Products Association Booth SR06, SR07 Trade association for lab product manufacturers and distributors.
LabTech CDS Analytical Booth 3018, 3019 Thermal desorption, purge-and-trap, and headspace sample introduction for GC-MS.
LabVantage Solutions, Inc. Booth 2837 See In Depth profile. CORTEX agentic AI platform on AWS AgentCore. Context engineering (MCP servers, not RAG), configurable human-in-the-loop, Arize AX governance, pursuing ISO 42001.
labVMI-SCI Booth 3606 Virtual metrology and scientific instrument data integration.
Labworks Booth 2356 Laboratory automation and custom integration services.
LACHOI Scientific Instrument (Shaoxing) Co., Ltd Booth 3027 Laboratory centrifuges and basic instruments, Chinese manufacturer.
LabWare, Inc. Booth 1640 See In Depth profile. SaaS LIMS, ASSURE (food), QAQC (manufacturing), GROW (cannabis). Four-week go-live claim. Master-data-driven config, human-led onboarding, SAP HANA integration, Data Science Engine (Python/R in LIMS).
Laryee Technology Co.,Ltd Booth 3306 Materials testing machines, universal testing, hardness, impact, Chinese manufacturer.
LCGC International/Spectroscopy Booth 3139 Trade publications (MJH Life Sciences) covering chromatography, spectroscopy, and analytical chemistry.
LECO Corporation Booth 1419 Elemental analysis (CHN/S/O), GC-TOFMS, metallography. Recent: Pegasus BTX GC-TOFMS (2024), smallest benchtop GC-TOFMS, femtogram sensitivity.
Leica Microsystems, Inc. Booth 1006 Optical and electron microscopy, sample prep (Danaher). Pittcon 2026: Showing Visoria Series upright microscopes (B/M/P models for clinical, materials, polarization).
Lenox Laser Inc. Booth 2829 Precision laser-drilled orifices and apertures for flow control.
Leybold Booth 3510 Vacuum pumps and systems for analytical instruments.
LGC Standards Booth 1026 Reference materials, proficiency testing, genomic reagents.
Linde Gas & Equipment Inc. Booth 3316 Industrial and specialty gases, carrier gases, calibration gas mixtures.
LINHAI TAN’S VACUUM EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. Booth 3045 Vacuum pumps and systems, Chinese manufacturer.
LIOTIMES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Booth 3318 Spectroscopy and optical instruments, Chinese manufacturer.
LNI Booth 1124 Gas generators, nitrogen, hydrogen, zero air for analytical labs, Swiss manufacturer.
Lovibond Tintometer Booth 2455 Color measurement instruments for water, chemicals, food, pharma.
M.A. Industries, Inc. Booth 3444 Graphite and carbon products for metallurgical and analytical applications.
MACHEREY-NAGEL Inc. Booth 2748 Chromatography columns, filtration, sample prep, TLC plates, SPE cartridges, syringe filters.
Mageleka Booth 1023 Particle size and zeta potential measurement using electroacoustic technology.
Magritek Booth 3025 Benchtop NMR (Spinsolve), compact NMR spectrometers for teaching, QC, and research.
Malvern Panalytical Booth 3310 See In Depth profile. Mastersizer 3000+ with AI “Size Sure,” Zetasizer Sample Assistant.
Mandel Booth 3537 Scientific equipment distributor, Canadian laboratory supplier.
MANTECH Booth 2454 Automated titration and water/wastewater quality analysis systems.
Markes International Booth 1537 Thermal desorption for GC-MS (now under Velaris). See Velaris In Depth profile.
McCrone Group Booth 1021 Microscopy education, microanalysis, reference materials (McCrone Research Institute).
MEINHARD Booth 2737 Glass concentric nebulizers for ICP-OES and ICP-MS.
MEMBRANE SOLUTIONS (NANTONG) CO., LTD. Booth 1548 Filtration membranes and syringe filters, Chinese manufacturer.
Memmert USA, LLC Booth 1029 Laboratory ovens, incubators, climate chambers, water baths, German-engineered.
Metkon USA, INC. Booth 3154 Metallographic sample preparation, cutting, mounting, grinding, polishing.
Metrohm USA Booth 1426 See In Depth profile. OMNIS Karl Fischer (Pittcon Excellence Award), new Houston facility.
Micro Essential Laboratory Booth 2457 pH indicator papers and test strips (Hydrion).
microfluidic ChipShop GmbH Booth 2355 Polymer microfluidic chips and lab-on-chip devices.
Midland Scientific, Inc. Booth 1851 Lab equipment and consumables distributor.
Migali Scientific Booth 2357 Laboratory and pharmaceutical refrigerators and freezers.
Milestone Inc. Booth 3129 Microwave digestion and extraction systems for elemental analysis sample prep.
MilliporeSigma Booth 2919 Reagents, reference standards, filtration, chromatography, water purification (Merck KGaA brand). Pittcon 2026: Showing bio-based solvents for HPLC, ethanol-based alternatives to petroleum-derived acetonitrile pitched as easier to purify (fewer organic contaminants from petroleum feedstock), though bio-based sourcing introduces its own purification costs. Sustainability is a confirmed purchasing driver, not just marketing.
Mined XAI Booth 1336 AI-powered analytical data interpretation and explainable AI for spectroscopy.
MIPAR Image Analysis Booth 1144 Image analysis software for microscopy, automated particle/grain/phase measurement.
Monnit Booth 3427 Wireless sensors and monitoring, temperature, humidity, air quality.
Nacalai Tesque, Inc. Booth 1111 Reagents, HPLC columns, and biochemicals, Japanese chemical supplier.
Nanalysis Corp. Booth 1011 Benchtop NMR spectrometers (60–100 MHz) for QC, education, and process.
NanoMicro Technologies Inc. Booth 1329 Microsphere and nanoparticle separation media for chromatography.
NETZSCH Instruments North America, LLC Booth 3126 Thermal analysis, DSC, TGA, TMA, DMA, dilatometry.
New England Small Tube Corp. Booth 2458 Precision small-diameter metal tubing.
NEXUS COMPANY INC. Booth 3237 Laboratory equipment and instrument distributor.
Nichiryo America, Inc. Booth 3037 Micropipettes and electronic pipettes.
NiPro Optics Inc Booth 1650 Optical components, gratings, mirrors, and spectroscopic accessories.
NIST/ORM Booth 3036 National Institute of Standards and Technology, Standard Reference Materials.
NJbinglab Booth 1425 PTFE and PFA labware, digestion vessels, beakers for trace analysis, Chinese manufacturer.
NOVAIR Booth 2831 On-site gas generation, nitrogen, oxygen, compressed air for laboratories, French manufacturer.
Nutech Instruments Booth 3425 VOC preconcentrators and air monitoring systems for environmental analysis.
Oak Ridge Institute of Science and Education (ORISE) – FBI Visiting Scientist Program (VSP) Booth 3256 Recruitment for FBI forensic science positions.
Oakwood Chemical Booth 1012 Specialty and fine chemicals, building blocks and reagents for synthesis.
OMNI Lab Solutions Booth 2955 Homogenizers, bead mills, and tissue disruption systems.
OMSONS GLASSWARE PRIVATE LIMITED Booth 1527 Laboratory glassware manufacturer, Indian.
Optimize Technologies, Inc. Booth 3231 HPLC/UHPLC fittings, connectors, and guard columns.
PAI-Net Booth 1339 Process analytical technology networking and integration.
Parker Hannifin – Industrial Gas Filtration and Generation Division Booth 3436 Gas generators (nitrogen, hydrogen, zero air) for analytical instruments.
PerkinElmer Booth 1028 AA, ICP, UV-Vis, IR, GC, LC-MS. Pittcon 2026: Showing QSight 500 triple quad LC-MS and GC 2400 with detachable touchscreen. ICP-MS lineup highlighted parts-per-trillion resolution for semiconductor purity. PerkinElmer runs a specialist sales model (every rep has a PhD in their product domain, no generalists). Floor conversations flagged emerging battery chemistries, sodium batteries (from desalination brine), copper foam, magnesium, as new ICP-MS demand drivers alongside traditional water, mining, and semiconductor work.
Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation, Inc. (PJLA) Booth 1139 ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation.
Petrick GmbH Booth 3523 Precision glass capillaries and micro glass tubes, German manufacturer.
Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Booth 1035 Vacuum pumps (turbomolecular, rotary, dry) and leak detectors.
PG LifeLink Booth 2928 Scientific instrument lifecycle management and asset tracking.
Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp Booth 3122 Optical photothermal infrared (O-PTIR) spectroscopy, submicron IR without contact.
PIKE Technologies Booth 3513 FTIR sampling accessories, ATR, diffuse reflectance, specular reflectance, microscopy.
PLAS-LABS, INC. Booth 1347 Glove boxes, anaerobic chambers, and controlled-atmosphere enclosures.
Polymer Char Booth 1337 Polymer characterization, GPC/SEC, CRYSTAF, TREF, rheology for polyolefins.
Precision Analyzer Company Booth 1549 Analytical instrument repair and calibration services.
Prisma LIMS Booth 3049 LIMS for environmental testing laboratories.
Prosep Ltd Booth 1142 Sample preparation and solid-phase extraction products for chromatography.
Qingdao Innova Bio-Meditech Co., Ltd. Booth 3307 Medical and laboratory devices, Chinese manufacturer.
Rees Scientific Booth 1025 Environmental monitoring, temperature/humidity monitoring for labs, pharmacies, blood banks.
Refining Systems, Inc. Booth 1037 Precious metals refining and fire assay equipment.
Renishaw, Inc. Booth 3255 Raman spectroscopy, coordinate measuring machines, metal 3D printing.
ResinTech Booth 1843 Ion exchange resins and water treatment media.
Restek Corporation Booth 3328 See In Depth profile. RMX GC columns with TriMax deactivation.
Rigaku Americas Corporation Booth 1222 X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray fluorescence (XRF), thermal analysis. Pittcon 2026: Showing LabLinc Studio (XRD/XRF autonomous workflow automation with digital-twin concept).
Royal Society of Chemistry Booth 1326 Scientific society and publisher, journals, books, databases.
RT Instruments, Inc. Booth 1748 UV-Vis spectrophotometers and dissolution testing instruments.
Rudolph Research Booth 1540 Polarimeters and refractometers for pharma, food, chemical QC.
S.E. International, Inc. Booth 1105 Radiation detection instruments, Geiger counters, survey meters.
SCHARLAB SL Booth 1439 Laboratory reagents, chemicals, and culture media, Spanish manufacturer.
SEAL Analytical Booth 3317 Continuous/segmented flow analyzers for environmental and agricultural testing.
Seal-R-film® Laboratory Sealing Film Booth 1752 Paraffin-alternative sealing film for laboratory vessels and containers.
Sepax Technologies, Inc. Booth 1450 HPLC/UHPLC columns, SEC, IEX, and reversed-phase for biopharma.
SERMA Microtech Booth 3228 Failure analysis and materials testing, electronics, semiconductor inspection.
Shanghai DDK Scientific Instruments Co., Ltd Booth 3044 Analytical instruments, Chinese manufacturer.
Shanghai Huxi Industry Co.,ltd Booth 3144 Centrifuges and laboratory equipment, Chinese manufacturer.
Shanghai Sciway Scientific Booth 3018, 3019 Laboratory instruments and scientific equipment, Chinese manufacturer.
Shanghai Yoke Instrument Co., Ltd. Booth 1229 Viscometers, colorimeters, and analytical instruments, Chinese manufacturer.
Shaoxing Shangyu Mingji Plastic Co., LTD. Booth 1325 Laboratory plasticware, Chinese manufacturer.
Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc. Booth 1108 See In Depth profile. CF3-C8030 CF-FFF, Nexera IC, TOC-1000e S, LCMS-8065XE, EDXRF spectrometer, automated microchip gel electrophoresis, GC Brevis GC-2050.
SHINE Booth 1442 Medical isotopes, produces Lu-177 and Mo-99 for nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceuticals.
Shodex/Resonac Inc. Booth 1117 Chromatography columns, SEC, IC, HPLC. Pittcon 2026: Launched IC SI-50 4D suppressor-type anion column; also showing new UB-100 column for EV analysis.
SilcoTek Corporation Booth 3116 Inert coatings (SilcoNert, Dursan) for analytical instrument flow paths, improves trace-level detection.
Sirius Automation Booth 3028 Laboratory automation integration and robotics systems.
SisBio Limited Booth 2855 Bioanalytical services and scientific consulting.
Society for Applied Spectroscopy Booth 1128 Professional society for spectroscopy, publishes Applied Spectroscopy journal.
Southwest Research Institute Booth 1429 Independent R&D organization, contract testing, materials analysis, environmental services.
SPECTRO Analytical Instruments, Inc. Booth 2645 OES and XRF for elemental analysis (AMETEK brand).
Spectrocell, Inc. Booth 3236 Flow cells and spectrophotometer cells for UV-Vis and fluorescence.
Spectrometerexperts.com Booth 3511 Used and refurbished spectrometers, sales and service marketplace.
Spectron LLC Booth 3419 Optical components and laser systems for analytical instruments.
ST Japan-USA, LLC Booth 2846 FTIR and Raman sampling accessories, diamond ATR, fiber optic probes.
Starna Cells, Inc. Booth 1135 Spectrophotometer cells, cuvettes, and NIST-traceable reference standards.
Sterlitech Corporation Booth 3520 Filtration membranes, filter holders, and test equipment.
Sugino Corp. Booth 2754 High-pressure water jet processing and nanomizer particle technology, Japanese.
Supermax Healthcare Booth 2746 Disposable gloves, latex, nitrile, vinyl for laboratory and medical use.
Surface Measurement Systems Booth 1327 Dynamic vapor sorption (DVS), inverse gas chromatography (IGC).
Sympatec, Inc. Booth 1005 Laser diffraction and dynamic image analysis for particle size and shape.
Systec GmbH & Co. KG Booth 1008 Laboratory autoclaves and sterilizers. Pittcon 2026: Showing new-generation DX (25–200L), VX (40–150L), and HX (65–1,580L) autoclave series, redesigned with new touchscreen, Ethernet/USB standard, 10+ year data storage, Systec Connect web monitoring.
TA Instruments Booth 2727 See In Depth profile. ARES-G3 rheometer, Waters Materials Sciences division.
TandD US, LLC Booth 1747 Wireless data loggers for temperature and humidity.
TECH 2000 Services & Staffing, Inc. Booth 1547 Scientific staffing and laboratory personnel placement services.
Technical Safety Services Booth 2730 Laboratory safety certification, fume hood, biosafety cabinet, and cleanroom testing.
Teledyne LABS Booth 1648 Analytical instruments for environmental/industrial testing (formerly Teledyne Tekmar, Leeman Labs).
Texas Scientific Products Booth 2755 Vacuum ovens, drying ovens, and laboratory heating equipment.
The Lee Company Booth 2946 Miniature precision fluid control components, microvalves, flow restrictors.
Thermcraft Booth 2941 Laboratory and industrial furnaces and heaters.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Booth 2358 See In Depth profile. Orbitrap Astral Zoom, Excedion Pro, Stellar MS, Ardia software.
Thermtest Inc. Booth 3508 Thermal conductivity and thermal diffusivity measurement instruments.
Tisch Environmental Booth 3355 Air sampling equipment, high-volume samplers, PM10/PM2.5.
TopAir Systems Booth 2836 Fume hoods and laminar flow cabinets, Israeli manufacturer.
Top-unistar PMT Corp Booth 3308 Photomultiplier tubes and photodetector modules, Chinese manufacturer.
Tosoh Bioscience, LLC Booth 2744 SEC and ion exchange columns for biopharmaceutical analysis, TSKgel, EcoSEC.
Tosoh Quartz Corporation Booth 1018 High-purity quartz products for analytical and semiconductor applications.
Trajan Scientific and Medical Booth 3017 GC inlet liners, syringes, septa, microsampling devices (Mitra).
U.S. Department of State Bureau of Medical Services Booth 3626 Government agency, recruiting for overseas medical and laboratory positions.
UCT, LLC Booth 1118 SPE cartridges, chromatography columns, and sample prep for environmental/clinical/forensic.
Varya Virtual Booth 3124 Virtual/augmented reality solutions for laboratory training and facility design.
Velaris – GERSTEL – Skalar – Trace Instruments Booth 2945 See In Depth profile. Battery Ventures PE rollup, 7 companies, first show under unified brand.
Vibronix Scientific Inc. Booth 3338 Optical inspection and imaging systems for materials analysis.
VICI Valco Instruments Co. Inc. Booth 3009 Valves, fittings, and tubing for chromatography, injection valves, switching valves, zero-dead-volume fittings.
Voltage Multipliers Inc. Booth 1235 High-voltage multiplier assemblies and power supplies for instrumentation.
VUV Analytics Booth 1129 Vacuum ultraviolet (VUV) absorption detection for GC, universal spectral detection.
W.S. Tyler Booth 3421 Particle analysis test sieves and sieve shakers.
Wasson-ECE Instrumentation, Inc. Booth 1225 Custom GC valves, sample systems, and detector components.
Welch Materials, Inc Booth 3341 Chromatography columns, vials, and consumables, Chinese manufacturer.
WESTINGAREA(SHANGHAI) TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED Booth 3145, 3245 Laboratory instruments and analytical equipment, Chinese manufacturer.
WI Instruments – Powered by CFR Booth 1535 Analytical instruments with built-in CFR Part 11 compliance features.
Wiley Science Solutions Booth 1002 Spectral databases and scientific reference, KnowItAll software, Wiley spectral libraries.
Wuhan Tianhong Environmental Protection Industry Co., Ltd Booth 1344 Environmental monitoring instruments, air quality, emissions, Chinese manufacturer.
X-Imaging Intelligence Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd Booth 3241 AI-powered X-ray imaging and inspection technology, Chinese company.
Xonteck, Inc. Booth 1342 Laboratory equipment and analytical consumables.
XOS Booth 3518 X-ray analysis, sulfur, chlorine, and metals in fuels and petroleum (ASTM methods).
Xylem Lab Solutions Booth 1320 See In Depth profile. MultiLab Pro IDS four-parameter electrochemical meter (Pittcon launch, ships late April), THM 1000 VOC analyzer, YSI 2900C biochemistry analyzer, Duma combustion analyzer. Brands: YSI (North America), WTW (Europe), SI Analytics.
Yahara Software Booth 3254 Laboratory informatics and scientific data management software.
YMC America, Inc. Booth 3119 HPLC/UHPLC columns, reversed-phase, chiral, SEC, preparative.
Zaber Technologies Inc. Booth 2929 Precision linear and rotary motion stages and actuators.
Zarbeco, LLC Booth 3140 Digital microscopy, portable USB microscopes and software.
Zhejiang Aijiren Technology, Inc. Booth 3345 Chromatography vials, caps, and septa, Chinese manufacturer.
ZHEJIANG ALWSCI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Booth 3041 Chromatography vials, sample prep consumables, Chinese manufacturer.
ZHEJIANG PEKY BIOTECH CO., LTD. Booth 3039 Biotech consumables and laboratory equipment, Chinese manufacturer.
Zhejiang Shenghui Xinlanjing New Material Technology Co., Ltd Booth 3148 Specialty chemicals and new materials, Chinese manufacturer.
Zinsser Analytic Booth 3616 Laboratory automation, liquid handling workstations, reagent management.