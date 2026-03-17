Pittcon 2026 guide to exhibitors, launches and key trends

Pittcon 2026 brought together more than 300 exhibitors across analytical instrumentation, laboratory informatics, automation, materials characterization, and scientific services. This guide pair in-depth company profiles with concise A-to-Z capsule summaries so readers can quickly identify notable launches.

Agilent (Booth 1436)

Agilent brought its LC refresh to San Antonio. The Infinity III LC Series, spanning the 1290 Infinity III, 1260 Infinity III Prime and 1260 Infinity III, is the first HPLC platform family with built-in InfinityLab Assist Technology, which provides onboard troubleshooting, diagnostics, guided maintenance, automation of routine tasks and remote notifications. Biocompatible versions are available across the range. The 1290 Infinity III Hybrid Multisampler adds a new injection mode, Feed Injection, that mitigates strong sample solvent effects alongside classical flow-through injection.

On the consumables side, Agilent showed Altura Ultra Inert HPLC Columns, which are designed to block active metal sites in stainless steel for metal-sensitive analytes, AdvanceBio Oligonucleotide Columns, which use superficially porous particles and a high-pH C18 phase for oligo purification, and AdvanceBio SEC 500/1000 Å columns, which use 2.7 µm particles for size exclusion. The Pro iQ single-quad LC-MS continues to be a growth driver for Agilent’s single-quad business. Other recent Agilent launches include the Infinity III LC Series platform in October 2024 and the 1290 Infinity III Hybrid Multisampler at ASMS and HPLC 2025.

Anton Paar USA (Booth 2925)

Anton Paar used Pittcon to showcase its Julia DSC series (pictured), a differential scanning calorimeter that reaches −35°C on integrated Peltier air cooling alone, with no external chiller required. Interchangeable cooling modules extend that to −170°C. The Julia DSC formally launched in late 2025, and Pittcon marked a prominent U.S. trade show showing for the instrument.

Anton Paar also highlighted its next-generation MCR series, including the MCR 303, 503, and 503 Power, launched on October 14, 2025. The new platform brings modular architecture, faster electronics, a minimum torque of 0.2 nNm in oscillation, and a six-second boot time. Anton Paar has also expanded the lineup with entry-level QC models, the MCR 53, 73, and 93, extending capabilities such as tribology and powder rheology into more accessible instruments.

Tying it together is AP Connect, Anton Paar’s lab execution system, which supports vendor-agnostic instrument integration and compliance with regulations including 21 CFR Part 11. The company also showed its DMA 4101, 4501, and 5001 density meters, which use Anton Paar’s Pulsed Excitation Method, with the DMA 5001 specified at 0.000005 g/cm³ accuracy. The breadth of the showing, spanning rheology, thermal analysis, density measurement, and lab data management, reinforces Anton Paar’s position as more than a rheology company.

Bruker (Booth 3217)

Bruker came to San Antonio in the middle of a major acquisition and product cycle. In January 2026, the company consolidated ownership of TOFWERK, acquiring the remaining 60% of the Swiss time-of-flight mass spectrometry company. That brought capabilities including real-time air and cleanroom monitoring with Vocus TOF-MS, trace element analysis with MIP-TOF, and FIB-TOF accessories for electron microscopy more fully under the Bruker umbrella.

In February, Bruker launched iNTApharma at SLAS 2026, a label-free nanoparticle characterization platform based on interferometric scattering (iSCAT) methods, aimed at mRNA drug and gene therapy development and QC with single-particle sensitivity.

In February, Bruker also announced PaintScape for 3D genome visualization, CellScape XR for spatial proteomics, and ProteoScape v2026b with AI-enhanced de novo peptide sequencing. That burst of product activity came against the backdrop of what Bruker itself described as a difficult 2025, marked by headwinds in academic funding, tariffs, and currencies.

Confience (Booth 1224)

Confience is a non-pharma-focused LIMS company built through a recent consolidation of laboratory informatics vendors. The company launched in 2024 through the merger of ATL and QSI, later added Computing Solutions Inc. and, in 2025, acquired Brazil-founded Labsoft, whose myLIMS platform anchors Confience’s modern SaaS offering. Confience targets food and beverage, water and wastewater, chemical, manufacturing, and related industrial lab verticals.

Its pitch at Pittcon centered on myLIMS, a cloud-hosted, web-based LIMS that uses configurable, rule-based workflows rather than heavy custom coding. Confience argues that this approach makes implementations and upgrades less burdensome than legacy LIMS models.

LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (Booth 2837)

LabVantage launched CORTEX on March 5, timed for its Pittcon debut, a next-generation AI, analytics, and automation platform that extends its enterprise LIMS with agentic AI and cloud-native automation. At the core of CORTEX is a multi-tenant, cloud-native platform where autonomous AI agents orchestrate complex laboratory tasks inside the LIMS, allowing labs to adopt AI features without the downtime or risk of a full system upgrade. Specific capabilities demonstrated at Pittcon include voice-based sample management (adding samples to templates via natural language), worksheet assistance, stability study monitoring, natural language dashboard queries trained on a semantic layer (so users query in their own terminology rather than the system’s data model), and integration with IoT devices and digital twin technologies for predictive maintenance.

Human-in-the-loop oversight is configurable by risk level. Low-risk tasks, reordering pipette tips, for example, can run fully autonomously with a summary report at the end. Higher-stakes workflows like precision therapy preparation can have multiple human checkpoints inserted at whatever stages the lab requires. For governance, LabVantage has partnered with Rise AX, a third-party AI evaluation platform that works with U.S. government agencies, Oracle, and other enterprise clients. Every prompt and response flowing through an agent is evaluated in real time for guardrail compliance, malicious input detection, and response accuracy, providing an additional audit trail layer beyond the LIMS’s own logging. The company is pursuing ISO 42001 certification (AI management system standard) for the agent platform.

LabWare, Inc. (Booth 1640)

LabWare, founded in 1987, used Pittcon to emphasize faster deployment of its SaaS LIMS offerings rather than a wholesale rip-and-replace pitch. Its SaaS portfolio includes ASSURE for food safety, QAQC for analytical testing, and GROW for CBD/THC, all built around pre-configured workflows that LabWare says can be deployed in about 30 days.

Beyond deployment speed, LabWare continues to push analytics and integration. The company says its Data Science Engine supports Python and R, while its broader platform includes dashboards, charting, trending, instrument integration, and SAP connectivity. Publicly, that makes the strongest defensible story a mix of rapid SaaS rollout, prebuilt workflows, and deeper analytics on top of existing lab data.

Labbit (Booth 2747)

Labbit takes a structurally different approach to LIMS than any other vendor at the show. Built by Semaphore Solutions, a Canadian lab informatics consultancy that has invested over 300,000 hours designing and implementing software solutions for laboratories, the company spent roughly a decade in professional services implementing other vendors’ LIMS products before launching its own platform about five years ago, a decision driven, they say, by direct frustration with the systems they were deploying for clients.

The architecture has two distinctive elements. First, Labbit uses Business Process Modeling Notation (BPMN), a graphical standard borrowed from the business world, to define lab workflows visually. The argument: laboratories are businesses, and the same process-modeling tools that work in operations and manufacturing apply to sample tracking, QC, and compliance workflows. The BPMN diagrams drive the live system, with a dashboard showing real-time sample status as work moves through defined process nodes.

Second, those BPMN workflow nodes map one-to-one into a knowledge graph database (RDF-based, not SQL), where each workflow box becomes a node in the graph and the relationships between all entities that have moved through the workflow are permanently stored. This doubles as the electronic records implementation for 21 CFR Part 11 compliance, the audit trail is native to the data structure rather than bolted on.

Metrohm USA (Booth 1426)

Metrohm highlighted its strengths in ion chromatography, titration, and electrochemistry. Its OMNIS platform remains a key wet-chemistry offering, with a modular design that supports potentiometric, photometric, and thermometric titration as well as volumetric and coulometric Karl Fischer titration on a shared platform. The OMNIS Titrator KF offers a package for volumetric Karl Fischer titration. Metrohm also announced the March 24 opening of a new Houston facility, signaling continued investment in U.S. service and support.

Metrohm’s OMNIS platform’s modular design, allowing labs to configure titration, Karl Fischer, and thermometric titration on a single base, continues to be the main differentiator against competition from Mettler Toledo and Hanna Instruments in wet chemistry. The OMNIS Titrator KF (pictured) offers a package for volumetric Karl Fischer titration.

Restek Corporation (Booth 3328)

Restek introduced its RMX line of GC columns in January 2026 and showcased the line at Pittcon 2026. The product family is built around the company’s TriMax deactivation technology. The flagship RMX-5Sil MS is offered in 17 column SKUs across four configurations: standard, integrated guard column, integrated transfer line, and a combined guard-plus-transfer-line format. Restek says the integrated designs reduce connection points in the flow path.

In a Restek semivolatiles study, the RMX-5Sil MS produced lower method detection limits for 31 of 52 compounds and lower lower limits of quantitation for 33 of 52 compounds versus one premium competitor column. In a separate four-column comparison, Restek evaluated the RMX-5Sil MS against three competitor columns across acidic, basic, and neutral semivolatiles using asymmetry, linearity, recovery, and repeatability metrics. Restek says the line was developed in response to customer demand for lower detection limits, broader analyte panels, reduced solvent use, and method consolidation. The company describes TriMax as a new deactivation chemistry built with reagents engineered for gas chromatography.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc. (Booth 1108)

Shimadzu’s 2026 lineup spanned nanoparticle separation, ion chromatography, ultrapure-water TOC, mass spectrometry, genetic analysis, and XRF. The CF3-C8030, announced Jan. 8, is a centrifugal field-flow fractionation system for nanoparticles and biomolecules that can apply up to 15,900 × g and is aimed at applications including nanoparticle drug delivery, gene therapies, vaccines, protein characterization, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing. The Nexera IC, released in February, is an ion chromatograph under 50 cm tall; an optional dual-injection configuration enables simultaneous anion and cation analysis.

Shimadzu also introduced the TOC-1000e S on March 4 for ultrapure-water monitoring in semiconductor manufacturing. It uses a 172 nm excimer lamp in the company’s Active-Path configuration and carries a stated detection limit of 0.02 μg/L. In mass spectrometry, Shimadzu highlighted the LCMS-8065XE, whose updated UFsweeper IV collision cell increases ion throughput, the LCMS-TQ RX series, which adds energy-saving and automated system-check features, and the LCMS-2050’s “Mass-it” function, which overlays MS information on UV chromatograms. The Brevis GC-2050 lineup, expanded in 2025, now supports a full complement of detectors, injectors, and sample-prep devices.

Outside chromatography and MS, Shimadzu’s newer MultiNA II MCE-301 automates nucleic-acid electrophoresis, supports adding samples during runs up to 120 total, and can calculate an RNA Integrity Index. Shimadzu also highlighted the ALTRACE EDXRF spectrometer, introduced in 2025, which uses a 65 kV X-ray tube, supports up to 48 consecutive samples, and is positioned for non-destructive elemental screening of solids, liquids, and powders.

TA Instruments / Waters Materials Sciences (Booth 2727)

Waters launched the ARES-G3 Rheometer at Pittcon 2026 as the next generation of its TA Instruments flagship rheometer platform. Waters says the instrument captures up to 25,000 data points per second, 10 times the rate of the ARES-G2, and cuts standard test times by up to 80% through fully integrated Fast Frequency Chirps technology in enhanced TRIOS software. The system adds a redesigned touchscreen interface, can perform many tests without user calibrations, and remains compatible with existing ARES-G2 methods and fixtures. Waters says some routine QC tests can be reduced from about six hours to one. Target applications include polymer and composites development, liquid and semi-liquid coatings, and research on materials that are actively curing or degrading

The launch came one month after Waters closed its combination with BD’s Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions businesses on February 9, 2026. Waters said the deal, structured as a Reverse Morris Trust, created four divisions: Waters Analytical Sciences, Waters Biosciences, Waters Advanced Diagnostics, and Waters Materials Sciences. The combined company has about 16,000 employees. Waters and BD originally announced the transaction at approximately $17.5 billion, while BD said at closing that the business being combined was valued at about $18.8 billion based on Waters’ February 6 share price. The approximately $6.5 billion pro forma 2025 revenue figure comes from the original deal announcement. Since TA Instruments was already part of Waters before the BD transaction, the ARES-G3 is best described as a launch from the pre-existing TA business rather than a direct outgrowth of the merger.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Booth 2358)

Thermo Fisher remains the largest company in the analytical instrument space by revenue, but its Pittcon footprint was more modest. Meanwhile, the company’s broader 2025–2026 M&A activity, including its completed acquisition of Olink (2024) and announced agreement to acquire Clario (expected mid-2026 close), continues to reshape the competitive landscape in life science tools. In general, notable launches from the company include the Orbitrap Astral Zoom (35% faster scan speeds, enabling 300 human proteomes per day), the Orbitrap Excedion Pro (combining next-gen hybrid MS with alternative fragmentation for complex disease biology) and the Stellar mass spectrometer (claiming 10× quantitative sensitivity over traditional approaches, paired with Vanquish Neo UHPLC). The Ardia software platform, designed for end-to-end chromatography and MS workflow management, rounds out the showing.

Velaris (Booth 2945)

Velaris, at booth 2945, is the Battery Ventures backed lab automation platform formed from a series of acquisitions across laboratory instrumentation and sample preparation. The platform rebranded under the Velaris name in early January 2026 after bringing together Skalar Analytical, PromoChrom, LCTech, EST Analytical/TSHR, GERSTEL, and Trace Elemental Instruments. Two days later, Velaris announced the acquisition of Markes International, expanding the portfolio to seven brands. At Pittcon 2026, Velaris presented a combined portfolio spanning automated sample preparation, wet chemistry, combustion elemental analysis, and application areas including PFAS analysis.

Battery Ventures has also backed Cenevo, the lab software company created by bringing together Titian Software and Labguru under a single brand in July 2025. In February 2026, Cenevo introduced AI Protocol Conversion and AI Automation agents at SLAS Boston.

Xylem Lab Solutions (Booth 1320)

Xylem Lab Solutions, part of Xylem Analytics, used Pittcon 2026 to highlight the MultiLab Pro IDS, a new four-channel electrochemical platform sold through its WTW and YSI channels. The instrument measures up to four parameters simultaneously through galvanically isolated channels, including pH, ORP, conductivity, dissolved oxygen, ISE, and BOD in the YSI configuration. Its IDS architecture stores sensor identity and calibration data at the probe level, allowing sensors to move between instruments without losing calibration records. Xylem also says the system supports wireless measurement under fume hoods or safety cabinets and includes GxP and 21 CFR Part 11 features such as user management, audit trails, password controls, non-deletable data in GxP mode, LIMS integration, and PDF/A, JSON, and CSV export.

Xylem also showed the YSI THM 1000, a selective VOC analyzer for trihalomethanes in water that delivers results in about 30 minutes using integrated purge-and-trap analysis, and the YSI 2900C, an FDA-cleared 510(k) analyzer for blood glucose analysis. In combustion analysis, Xylem continues to distribute Gerhardt instruments in North America; Pittcon’s 2025 Gold Excellence Award went to the Gerhardt N-REALYZER, a nitrogen and protein analyzer based on the Dumas method.

Hamamatsu Corporation (Booth 3337)

Photonic components and detection systems. Recent prominent launches from Hamamatsu include the ORCA-Quest 2 qCMOS camera (9.4 megapixels, 0.30 e⁻ read noise), which pushes quantitative photon counting further into scientific imaging territory, S17268 silicon APDs (82% quantum efficiency at 450 nm), a VIS-NIR Si SPAD module, and the H17362 THz PMT.

Hamilton Company (Booth 3207)

Liquid handling robotics, syringes, and process sensors. Notable recent introductions from Hamilton include GlucoSense, a fiber-optic-free in-situ glucose sensor for mammalian cell culture bioreactors using mid-infrared ATR spectroscopy (launched Dec 2025), and Microlab PuriFY, a benchtop automated nucleic acid bead-based cleanup system targeting NGS library prep and PCR workflows.

JEOL USA, Inc (Booth 1214)

Electron microscopy, NMR, and mass spectrometry. JEOL’s Pittcon showing centered on the NeoScope benchtop SEM (JCM-7000), a compact scanning electron microscope that the company’s own marketing team describes as its most important product, not the cryo-EM systems that get all the scientific glory, but the instrument with the broadest addressable market. The NeoScope can train a new user to functional competency in two days, runs on a tungsten filament source (user-serviceable replacement at the push of a button), and requires no special facility infrastructure. An applications specialist on the booth demonstrated the voltage tradeoff live, toggling between 15 kV (deeper penetration and higher spatial resolution, but on a thin sample the beam passes through and you lose surface information) and 5 kV (shallower interaction volume, more surface detail, but noisier signal) on a standard TEM grid, as a teaching tool for how electron microscopy works without requiring users to understand the underlying physics.

The benchtop SEM’s market opportunity reflects a broader pattern: many researchers in semiconductors, biology, and materials science need to see small structures but have no background in electron-matter interaction. The NeoScope’s pitch is that it bridges the gap from optical microscopy, when light can’t resolve what you need to see, you need an electron beam, and this is the most accessible entry point.

On the business side, JEOL reported that overall conditions are improving modestly. Semiconductor funding (JEOL makes lithography systems) is providing a tailwind, and U.S. government research funding, while still uncertain, is trending less dire as bipartisan support for science funding reasserts itself. The high-end TEM segment remains the most constrained, since those instruments depend on major research instrumentation grants that have been harder to secure. Sales cycles for JEOL’s larger instruments can stretch to years, so near-term funding uncertainty is less disruptive than it would be for companies selling lower-cost consumables. The company’s fiscal year starts in April; they expressed optimism for the coming year.

Malvern Panalytical (Booth 3310)

Part of Spectris, Malvern Panalytical spans particle characterization, X-ray diffraction, and X-ray fluorescence, and its current portfolio now also reflects the broader integration of Micromeritics and SciAps. Recent product activity includes the Mastersizer 3000+, launched in March 2024 as an updated flagship for laser-diffraction particle sizing. The main additions are software-led: Size Sure, which helps distinguish steady-state from transient signals during measurement; SOP Architect, which guides users through method development; and Data Quality Guidance, aimed at improving confidence in day-to-day measurements.

Elsewhere in the portfolio, the Zetasizer Sample Assistant adds automated sample handling to the Zetasizer Advance range to improve throughput without changing existing methods, while the ChemiSorb Auto is a compact, fully automated Micromeritics chemisorption analyzer for heterogeneous catalyst work, including temperature-programmed experiments and pulse chemisorption. That combination gives Malvern Panalytical a broader materials-characterization story than particle sizing alone, extending into zeta potential, XRD/XRF, and catalyst characterization.

CEM Corporation (Booth 2659)

Recent launches from CEM include the BLADE, an automated microwave digestion system built around CEM’s Single Mode Cavity technology and continuous sequential automation, allowing samples to be loaded and unloaded one at a time rather than processed only in fixed batches. CEM says the system can deliver complete digestions in minutes, automatically handle cooldown, and accommodate mixed sample types and acid combinations, making it geared toward fast, on-demand elemental sample prep.

At the higher-throughput end, the MARSXpress 2.0 is a batch digestion platform that can process as few as 1 sample or up to 40 samples in a run. CEM brands its automation package as XpressIntelligence, a combination of the MARSXpress vessel platform, XpressStart simplified method setup, and XpressCommand voice-command functionality. The system also uses CEM’s iWave contactless in situ temperature sensor and is positioned as a lower-cost, high-capacity option for routine sample-preparation labs.

All exhibitors A–Z