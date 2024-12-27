The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded two grants to the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) as part of a significant effort to advance microelectronics and sensors. Each project will receive $3 million per year for four years, recognizing PPPL’s expertise in plasma processes, which are crucial for the continued development of semiconductor manufacturing and advanced materials. These awards were made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which allocated $179 million to establish three Microelectronics Science Research Centers (MSRCs). PPPL is involved in two of these centers: the Co-design and Heterogeneous Integration in Microelectronics for Extreme Environments (CHIME) Center and the Extreme Lithography & Materials Innovation Center (ELMIC).

PPPL researchers will lead projects on developing microelectronics and sensors that can perform in extreme environments. One of the projects will explore how to use plasmas to create smaller, more capable microelectronics, particularly by incorporating 2D materials into complex 3D nanostructures. These materials, typically just a few layers of atoms thick, are crucial for advancing next-generation microelectronics, as they allow researchers to push the boundaries of miniaturization and device performance. The research team for this project will include scientists from Princeton University, the University of Michigan, the University of Houston, the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA), and IBM Research’s Thomas J. Watson Research Center.

“These projects will provide a better understanding of how to craft the materials needed for next-generation semiconductors at the atomic scale,” said Emily Carter, the Gerhard R. Andlinger Professor in Energy and the Environment at Princeton University and associate laboratory director of applied materials and sustainability sciences (AMSS) at PPPL. “The outcomes of this research have the potential to profoundly influence multiple industries worldwide, reflecting the integral role microelectronics play in our daily lives.”

The second project will focus on the extreme properties of diamond materials and how they can be used to create sensors and electronics that can withstand harsh conditions, such as those found in space, nuclear reactors, or fusion reactors. Diamond’s extraordinary hardness and thermal conductivity make it an ideal candidate for use in environments that typically destroy traditional electronics. The project aims to develop diamond-based transistors and sensors that endure high-energy particles, radiation, and intense heat. Alastair Stacey, a principal research physicist at PPPL and professor at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), will lead this project, which will bring together researchers from PPPL, Princeton University, UCLA, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Ohio State University, RMIT, and International FemtoScience Inc.

These projects are part of a broader effort to maintain the U.S.’s global competitiveness in microelectronics and quantum technologies. Through these collaborations, PPPL aims to develop new materials and manufacturing techniques essential for next-generation semiconductor devices used in commercial, industrial, and military applications. The research can potentially influence multiple industries worldwide, reflecting the critical role of microelectronics in modern society.