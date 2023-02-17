Proscia builds momentum in life sciences market led by customer and product growth

Proscia, a provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, has achieved new milestones that strengthen its leadership position in the life sciences market. The company now counts 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies among its users. This growth comes as Proscia continues to help users realize the full promise of their pathology data with updates to its flagship Concentriq for Research software platform, robust developer tools, and an enhanced customer experience.

Pathology data shapes the discovery and development of every drug brought to market. With Concentriq for Research, Proscia has established the digital pathology platform as a key driver of data-driven innovation across R&D. Leading pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and emerging biotechs rely on the platform to power diverse workflows, streamline collaboration, and unlock new insights with artificial intelligence (AI), accelerating breakthroughs and advancing precision medicine.

Several recent accomplishments have contributed to Proscia’s momentum, including:

Product innovation: The latest release of Concentriq for Research extends the platform’s robust functionality to spatial biology and seamlessly embeds a new version of the AI-powered Automated Quality Control to further improve the quality of data driving R&D. With these updates, the company continues to help users optimize the entire drug discovery and development process on a single platform.

Platform growth: Proscia's users collectively brought 77% more images onto Concentriq for Research in 2022. Along with signaling expanded use of the platform, this growth emphasizes the impact of pathology data in advancing major breakthroughs.

Active developer community: Half of Proscia's life sciences customers are now leveraging its developer tools to build custom applications, including computational solutions, and deploy them on Concentriq for Research. An open API enables users to tap into the platform's extensive interoperability to further drive efficiency and generate new insights.

A customer-first experience: To broaden its comprehensive suite of professional services and support offerings, Proscia has introduced a new Rapid Deployment Package and premium support options to help life sciences organizations transition away from legacy solutions and adopt a digital pathology platform with speed and ease.

“We are proud that life sciences organizations pushing the boundaries of science have chosen us to be a part of their journeys,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “Beyond powering R&D at scale today, Concentriq for Research will enable research teams to capitalize on new opportunities that reimagine the potential of pathology data in advancing how we treat patients for years to come.”

Life sciences organizations are rapidly scaling their adoption of digital pathology and AI to tap into use cases spanning biomarker discovery and quantification, toxicology, and companion diagnostic development. As breakthroughs translate into the clinic, they are generating additional data to fuel the next wave of research innovation.