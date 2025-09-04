griDNA, an R&D 100 (2025) finalist from Sandia National Laboratories, is an autoencoder-based system that fuses 60-samples-per-second grid measurements (frequency, voltage, current) with intermittent network telemetry to identify cyber, physical, and blended anomalies on the power grid. The team has run the model on low-cost single-board computers and on existing security devices and is field-testing it at Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM)’s Prosperity solar site with support from Texas A&M University and Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC). The innovation was recently profiled on the Sandia website.

In the 2025 R&D 100 Awards, griDNA is a Finalist in the IT/Electrical category. The entry lists Sandia National Laboratories as the primary organization with co-developers Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), and Texas A&M University. The system runs on single-board computers or installed gear such as SNC’s Binary Armor; it fuses 60-samples-per-second grid measurements (frequency, voltage, current) with intermittent network telemetry and trains an autoencoder on normal operations to flag deviations. It supports three alerting tiers, local/device, enclave, and cross-operator “global,” with results-only sharing across owners. The team is field-testing the code under a CRADA at PNM’s Prosperity solar site; the project targets blended threats (e.g., false-data injection and denial-of-service [DoS]), is patent-filed, and is supported by Sandia’s LDRD program.

Sandia has filed a patent and is seeking partners to harden and scale the package. The team says the same autoencoder/fusion pattern is applicable to other critical infrastructure, water and gas distribution, factories, and data centers, where mixed cyber-physical telemetry is available and edge constraints favor lightweight models.