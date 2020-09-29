R&D 100 Special Recognition winners announced

Winners for the 2020 R&D 100 Awards in the four Special Recognition categories have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 58th year, received entries from 19 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel grew to include nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals across the globe, including new judges in places such as Australia, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.
The medalists are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!
Finalist and winner logos are posted at: https://bit.ly/2GWVLEx
This year’s R&D 100 Conference is also moving online, with three great speakers on November 5th, 12th and 19th. Conference attendance is free this year, but you must register to attend. For more information, please visit www.rd100conference.com and register today.
Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility
GOLD
QUIC-Fire: A Fast 3D Fire-Atmosphere Feedback Model for Complex Wildland Fire Management
Los Alamos National Laboratory
U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Tall Timbers Research Station
SILVER
UltraPole™ NXT
Viance, LLC
DuPont Microbial Control
Special Recognition: Green Tech
GOLD
Apeel
Apeel
SILVER
Self-Healing Cement
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
BRONZE
Oleo-Furan Surfactants Made from Renewable Biomass
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Sironix Renewables
Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Products
GOLD
AI-Rad Companion Chest CT
Siemens Healthineers AG
SILVER
Amplatzer Piccolo™ Occluder
Abbott
BRONZE
Fully Renewable Non-Isocyanate Polyurethane Polymers from Bio-Derived Oils and Amino Acids
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Services
GOLD
Cluster Integrity, Exception Resolution, and Reclustering Algorithm (CIERRA)
Los Alamos National Laboratory
University of Maryland
SILVER
Smart Microbial Cell Technology: A high‐throughput platform to optimize biocatalysts
Los Alamos National Laboratory
BRONZE
Closing the Loop: Manufacturing Recyclable Wind Turbine Blades with the Thermoplastic Resin System
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Arkema, Inc.
Tell Us What You Think!