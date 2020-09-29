R&D 100 Special Recognition winners announced

Winners for the 2020 R&D 100 Awards in the four Special Recognition categories have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 58th year, received entries from 19 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel grew to include nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals across the globe, including new judges in places such as Australia, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.

The medalists are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!

Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility

GOLD

QUIC-Fire: A Fast 3D Fire-Atmosphere Feedback Model for Complex Wildland Fire Management

Los Alamos National Laboratory

U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Tall Timbers Research Station

SILVER

UltraPole™ NXT

Viance, LLC

DuPont Microbial Control

Special Recognition: Green Tech

GOLD

Apeel

Apeel

SILVER

Self-Healing Cement

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

BRONZE

Oleo-Furan Surfactants Made from Renewable Biomass

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Sironix Renewables

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Products

GOLD

AI-Rad Companion Chest CT

Siemens Healthineers AG

SILVER

Amplatzer Piccolo™ Occluder

Abbott

BRONZE

Fully Renewable Non-Isocyanate Polyurethane Polymers from Bio-Derived Oils and Amino Acids

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Services

GOLD

Cluster Integrity, Exception Resolution, and Reclustering Algorithm (CIERRA)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

University of Maryland

SILVER

Smart Microbial Cell Technology: A high‐throughput platform to optimize biocatalysts

Los Alamos National Laboratory

BRONZE

Closing the Loop: Manufacturing Recyclable Wind Turbine Blades with the Thermoplastic Resin System

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Arkema, Inc.