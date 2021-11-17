R&D 100 winner of the day: AeroMINE

AeroMINE (Motionless INtegrated Extraction), from Sandia National Laboratories, stationary wind harvesters provide safe, scalable, distributed electricity generation with no external moving parts. They easily integrate with buildings or operate stand-alone. They can complement rooftop solar providing safe, affordable and reliable power to warehouses, box stores, commercial buildings, military bases and remote locations, massively reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

AeroMINE wind energy harvesters are designed to mount on leading edges of large format buildings. The leading edges of large building rooftops accelerate oncoming wind as it is directed up and over the building. AeroMINEs take advantage of this speed-up to produce additional power. Because they have no external moving parts, they can be safely mounted just off the roof and made quite large. This means they can sweep a large area of wind, which is directly proportional to the maximum possible power that can be produced by wind energy devices.

AeroMINEs also offer power solutions for wind-rich remote installations to offset diesel-power generation with green, sustainable wind energy.