R&D 100 winner of the day: Catalyzed Diesel Exhaust Fluid (CAT-DEF)

SwRI’s CAT-DEF is a novel technology that reduces harmful NOx and CO2 emissions from diesel-fueled vehicles and will help automotive manufacturers meet new EPA requirements and reduce air pollution emissions. This technology is revolutionary in that it is a new way of improving an existing fluid on-board a diesel vehicle, reducing NOX emissions and fuel consumption without negatively impacting hardware costs or durability. It is the only known technology that can meet future EPA and ARB NOx regulations without negative implications. CAT-DEF can further reduce NOx emissions and fuel economy in older diesel engines. Historically, DEF has been a commodity market, with all solutions having the same formulation of 32.5% urea and 67.5% water. CAT-DEF is a unique approach that takes advantage of this untapped market to drive technological improvements without requiring engine or truck manufacturers to spend more money developing and integrating new hardware. CAT-DEF technology also reduces cost of ownership to truck fleets and owner-operator over other technology evaluated to meet future emission regulations.