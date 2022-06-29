R&D 100 winner of the day: Guardiant

Corning’s Guardiant is an antimicrobial additive that can be dosed into paints and coatings. Testing performed at the University of Arizona’s microbiology lab show that coatings containing Corning Guardiant can kill 99.9% of germs on coated surfaces, including the virus that causes COVID-19 within two hours. Guardiant uses Corning’s expertise in glass ceramic technology, allowing copper, a well-known antimicrobial, to be incorporated into a variety of materials. These materials then adopt the antimicrobial properties of copper, consistently reducing germs on contact.

Corning is currently collaborating with leading paint and coatings manufacturers around the world to develop products containing Guardiant that meet government and regulatory requirements. Corning intends to introduce Guardiant to material sets beyond paints, including clear coats, polymers and textiles, to further extend the antimicrobial benefits of copper to everyday surfaces. Coatings containing Corning Guardiant have distinctly demonstrated effectiveness under both wet and dry test conditions.