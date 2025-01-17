Every year, millions of windshields are replaced worldwide, leaving behind a significant amount of waste in the form of the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) interlayer, which keeps shattered glass together. Recycling this material is complex and costly, often resulting in low-quality materials unsuitable for reuse.

The sheer volume of PVB waste is substantial — over 175 million pounds are landfilled annually, not including PVB used in solar panels and architectural windows. The Dow Chemical Company’s new invention was developed using PARALOID Additives, a patented and commercially available technology that offers a practical and sustainable alternative to landfilling PVB. It allows the upcycling of virgin and recycled PVB into various applications, including flooring, films, adhesives, and coatings.

Further reducing environmental impact, PARALOID Additives also enable the creation of foamed PVB carpet backings, which require less material and result in lighter carpets for transport and installation. This innovative technology is poised to transform how we manage PVB waste, promoting a more sustainable future.