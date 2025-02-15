R&D 100 winner of the day: SABIC’s LNP STAT-KON High Electrically Conductive Compound

SABIC’s LNP STAT-KON can replace metal-based bipolar plates in redox batteries for energy storage, thus enabling mass production of batteries for traditional and renewable energy-generating systems. This thermoplastic offers a balance of electrical and thermal conductivity, higher mechanical strength, better corrosion resistance to the electrolyte for an extended life, cost, use of available raw materials, and greater manufacturing ease than their metal-based counterparts. SABIC’s LNP STAT-KON can serve the redox battery market and other adjacent opportunities where highly electrically conducting materials can be used for applications involving metal replacement, EMI shielding, and thermal conductivity. Applications that can stand to benefit from the use of SABIC’s LNP STAT-KON technology include but are not limited to, plates of frame-and-plate heat exchangers where thermal conductivity is of critical importance, electromagnetic shields of automotive radar sensors for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications and of printed circuit boards of electronic components where strong EMI shielding is required, and also in bipolar plates of fuel cells for electric vehicles.