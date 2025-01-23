SHINE is transforming neutron detection with its ability to be shaped into any size or form within minutes at room temperature, while offering detection capabilities comparable to current technologies. This material addresses the helium-3 (3He) shortage, thus aligning with national security considerations and helping prevent the entry of illicit special nuclear materials (SNM) into the U.S. SHINE’s eco-friendly, first-of-its-kind scintillation polymer gel detects thermal neutrons, with high lithium chloride (LiCl) content enhancing its neutron capture capability. The inclusion of indium phosphate quantum dots (QDs) makes the gel wavelength-tunable, increasing light yield through a larger surface area. The QD core/shell design, featuring a semiconductor core and a zinc sulfide shell, prevents self-absorption of light, offering better performance than current detection technologies.