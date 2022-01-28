R&D 100 winner of the day: Ubiquitous Water Wand (UWAW)

Ubiquitous Water Wand (UWAW), developed by Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Chyi Ding Technologies, is an ultrahigh efficiency vapor/air separation equipment which extracts clean water from the air we breathe. It provides ultra clean drinking water without water sources, cooling media or water filters. In conjunction with an air-conditioner, UWAW can also provide buildings with dry air to save energy in air cooling.

The UWAW requires no piping, filtering or disinfecting devices, saving on maintenance labor and logistics. There are no heavy metals, toxins, pathogens or organic pollutants in the water. Also, dry air can be sent through AC systems to reduce energy consumption and create comfortable environments. The modularized unit has high scalability, providing up to 40 L/m2 drinking water per day.

UWAW has been realized by the joint efforts of ITRI and CHD, passed the lab tests and is having the first unit under quality and endurance tests at a semiconductor factory in Taiwan. The developers believe that UWAW can help the mankind to exercise their human right for clean drinking water anywhere in the world