R&D 100 Winners for 2022 are announced

The Winners of the 2022 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide science and innovation competition, celebrating its 60th year, received entries from a dozen different countries and regions. This year’s esteemed judging panel included nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals from across the world. Finalists were announced last week.

The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name, and include primary submitting organizations and then co-developing organizations. Below them are the Medalists in the five Special Recognition categories.

The 2022 R&D 100 gala banquet will be held in San Diego on November 17th. For more details and to register, please click here.

R&D 100 logos are available here:

Finalist (PDF)

Finalist (PNG)

Winner (PDF)

Winner (PNG)

Special Recognition logos are available here:

Bronze (PDF)

Bronze (PNG)

Silver (PDF)

Silver (PNG)

Gold (PDF)

Gold (PNG)

To order extra engraved plaques, please click here for the PDF form.

A sincere congratulations from our whole staff to all of the Finalists, Winners, and Medalists in 2022. You helped make this 60th Anniversary of the program one to remember!

Analytical/Test category

Continuous Tracking Surgical Assistance System (CTSAS)

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

cryoRaman — Cryogenic Raman Microscope

WITec GmbH

Attocube Systems AG

Evusheld: A long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19 in high-risk individuals

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University Medical Center; AstraZeneca

Full Field of View Atom Probe Microscope — The Invizo 6000®

CAMECA Instruments Inc.

Keyence 3D Optical Profiler with Rotational Unit

Keyence Corporation of America

NuSense Technology — High Spatial Resolution Optical Sensors for Harsh Environments

University of Pittsburgh

National Energy Technology Laboratory

Park FX40 Atomic Force Microscope

Park Systems

proteoCHIP

BICO

Cellenion Vienna Biocenter – Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) – Karl Mechtler’s Lab

Quanta Image Sensor (QIS) Camera

Gigajot Technology, Inc.

Spectral Phenotyping with MirroRx

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master Enzyme Analyzer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris MX Mass Detector

Thermo Fisher Scientific

UniTOM HR Dynamic Micro-CT System

Tescan Orsay Holding, a.s.

VK-X3000 3D Surface Profiler

Keyence Corporation of America

IT/Electrical category

Additively Manufactured Tamper Evident Container

Los Alamos National Laboratory

High Resolution Full-Color micro-LED Display for AR Glasses

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Hydra I/O: A system for highly resilient inter-chip communications

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

K-Modules: Capacitive Energy Modules for Pulsed Power Applications

Los Alamos National Laboratory

LightSlingers: Antennas that generate radio waves from faster-than-light currents

Los Alamos National Laboratory

SOFIA: Spectrometer Optimized for Facility Integrated Applications

Los Alamos National Laboratory

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), University of Colorado – Boulder

Mechanical/Materials category

Abcite® 2060 Thermoplastic Flame Spray Powder Coating

Axalta Coating Systems

ASSESS: Acoustic Steady-State Excitation Spatial Spectroscopy

Los Alamos National Laboratory

BioManIAC: Bioplastics Manufacturing with Intelligent Adaptive Control

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Brine Concentration with FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC120 membranes

DuPont Water Solutions

Catalytic Converter Needing Substantially Less Platinum

Emissol LLC

Comex VINIMEX® TOTAL Antiviral and Antibacterial

PPG

Digital M® functional resin material: Drops on where functionality is needed upon fabric

Taiwan Textile Research Institute

Sabrina Fashion Industrial Corp., Fu Hsun Fiber Industries Co., Ltd.

DOWSIL™ ICL-1000 Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluid

Dow Performance Silicones

Drain-on-Demand Lithium Battery for Long-life IoT Devices

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Long Sing Technology Group (Hong Kong) Limited

DuAlumin-3D: An Additively Manufactured Dual-Strengthened Aluminum Alloy Designed for Extreme Creep and Fatigue Resistance

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

General Motors, Beehive3D

DuPont™ BETATECH™ Thermal Interface Material

DuPont

DuPont™ GreenTape™ 9KC LTCC and Ag metallization for mmWave 5G wireless devices

DuPont Mobility & Materials, Microcircuit and Component Materials (MCM)

Material and Chemical Research Laboratories (MCL) of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Taiwan

DURATRACK R-100 and AEH-100 Resins for Green Bike Lanes

The Dow Chemical Company

ELVALOY™ RET MF 1177 Polymeric Post-Consumer Recycle Asphalt Paving Compatibilizer

The Dow Chemical Company

Ecological Materials Corporation

Embedded Microjet Cooling for High-Power Electronics

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Expanded Cellulose Super Ion Conductor

University of Maryland

Hanwha Power Systems Integrally Geared Supercritical CO2 Compander

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)

Hanwha Power Systems Americas (HPSA)

High-Power Bipolar Solid-State Battery

General Motors

Innovative, low-cost and low-carbon technology for mass-producing electrochromic glass

Institute of Nuclear Energy Research (INER), Atomic Energy Council, Executive YuanCouncil, Taiwan

LICON Technologies Inc.

KapFlo™: Clear Polyimides without compromising High Temperature Stability for Next Generation OLED Smartphone Displays

DuPont Electronics & Industrial

LNP™ THERMOCOMP™ OFC08V Compound, innovative material solution enabling the world first LDS antenna design for 5G infrastructure

SABIC

Low GWP Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam

DuPont

MAINCOTE™ HG-300 Emulsion for high performance one component metal protective coatings

Dow Inc.

MaizeCare™ Clarity Polymer: A Sustainable, Superior Polymer for Clear Hair Styling Gels

Dow

More sustainable Collation Shrink Film enabled by REVOLOOP™ and DOWLEX™ GM AX01

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, a business unit of Dow Inc.

Polyrafia SA de CV

Multifunctional, 3D-Printable Inks for Energy Products (Energy Inks)

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

MilliporeSigma, a division of Merck KGaA

PGM-free OER Catalyst as Replacement of Iridium for PEM Water Electrolyzer

Argonne National Laboratory

PPG COPPER ARMOR™ Anti-Viral and Anti-Bacterial Paint

PPG

Corning

Quick-Release™ Binder for Recyclable Batteries

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

OnTo Technology

Rate-Responsive Smart Bandage for Sport Injury Prevention

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Young King Hi-Tech Company Limited

SABIC’s LNP ELCRIN iQ Upcycled Product Portfolio Contributing To Net-Zero Carbon Goals In Multiple Industries

SABIC

SABIC’s Technology Breakthrough and Advanced Compounds Helping ADAS Designers Improve Signal Transmission Accuracy & Reliability

SABIC

Safety & Reliability with Silicone Solutions for Electric Vehicle Thermal Management

ELKEM Silicones

Solar Fuel Generator Including a Catalytic Mesh

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Stable and High-Performing Single-Crystal LiNixMnyCo1-x-yO2 Cathode Materials (SC-NMC)

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Toroidal Propeller

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Ultra-Stable Thermally Excellent Advancements in Material Strength (USTEAMS)

Sandia National Laboratories

Ultraclean Condensing Gas Furnace

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Other category

32 Tesla Superconducting Magnet

National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University

Process/Prototyping category

4D (3D+Dissimilar) Printed of Solid State Process

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

Battelle’s Process for Converting Coal to High-Value Polyurethane Products

Battelle Memorial Institute

Black Magic Carpet for Water and Power Production (BMC-WP)

Advanced Membrane Materials Research Center (AMMRC), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology

King Membrane Energy Technology Inc.

CAPfresh — A Game Changing Cold Atmospheric Plasma Disinfection System for Fresh Food

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Corrosion-Resistant, Surface Hardening System Equipment for Austenite Stainless Steel

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

Electrochemical Leach (EC-Leach)

Idaho National Laboratory

Green Machine — using hydrothermal technology to separate and recycle polyester and cotton blends

The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel Limited (HKRITA)

High Energy, Low Dispersion (HELD) Multilayer Dielectric (MLD) Gratings

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Iron Nitride Soft Magnetics

Sandia National Laboratories

University of California, Irvine

iWAREHOUSE® Real-Time Location System (iW.RTLS)

The Raymond Corporation

Quantum X bio

BICO Group

Nanoscribe

RapidCure: High-Speed Electron Beam Processing of Battery Electrodes

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

SILVTEA Multi-Applicable Silver Conductive Ink

Taiwan Textile Research Institute

National Research Council Canada (NRC), San Fang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Tailored Glass Using Direct Ink Writing Technology

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

TROPICS Pathfinder Satellite

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

NASA Blue Canyon Technologies

Software/Services category

Airborne Collision Avoidance System for Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Federal Aviation Administration, MITRE, and Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

ALArM: Acoustic Large-Area Monitoring

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Chevron USA Inc., Evident Scientific

Automated Threat Estimator for Networks and Applications (ATHENA)

Sandia National Laboratories

Certara’s Secondary Intelligence Software Predicts Likelihood of New Drug Candidates Causing Safety Concerns

Certara

City Buildings, Energy, and Sustainability (CityBES) Web Tool for Climate Change Strategies

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Constrained Communications/Radar Dual-Use Waveforms (CONCORD)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Driver Monitor System for Advanced Drive

AISIN Corporation

Toyota Central R&D Labs., Inc.; Toyota Motor Corporation; Woven Core, Inc.

Edge-AI Powered Multi-Sensor Aerial Inspector for Tunnel Surface

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD), HKSAR and Hyder-Meinhardt Joint Venture (HMJV)

EpiGrid: A user-friendly tool for epidemiological decision making

Los Alamos National Laboratory

EVO PanHunter

Evotec SE

Flash-X, a Multiphysics Simulation Software

Argonne National Laboratory

Oak Ridge National Laborator; Michigan State University; University of Chicago; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Riken Center for Computational Science, Japan

Gremlin: Discovering Weaknesses in Artificial Intelligence

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

GridEye: A Wide-Area Power Grid Real-Time Situational Awareness System

University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Health Analysis and Research for Public Events Tool (HARPE)

Argonne National Laboratory

Intelligence-Driven Cybersecurity Analytic Platform

Cybersecurity Technology Institute, Institute for Information Industry

Machine Intelligence for Review and Analysis of Condition Logs and Entries (MIRACLE)

Idaho National Laboratory

Mammography Quality Evaluation (MQE)

Institute for Information Industry

EBM Technologies

MOSAICS: Bringing the Future of Industrial Cybersecurity Into Focus

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Sandia National Laboratories, Idaho National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

On-Chip Neuromorphic Backpropagation Algorithm

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Point-of-Care AI-DR

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Proactive Intrusion Detection and Mitigation System (PIDMS)

Sandia National Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers Intelligent Emergency Imaging

Siemens Healthineers AG

SolidPAC: A Comprehensive Solid-State Battery Design Tool

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The Battery Performance and Cost (BatPaC) Model

Argonne National Laboratory

The SEED Platform: Decarbonizing Cities Through Robust Data Management

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Timely Address Space Randomization (TASR)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Special Recognition: Battling COVID-19

GOLD

Evusheld: A long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19 in high-risk individuals

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, AstraZeneca

SILVER

EpiGrid: A user-friendly tool for epidemiological decision making

Los Alamos National Laboratory

BRONZE

Comex VINIMEX® TOTAL Antiviral and Antibacterial

PPG

Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility

GOLD

Low GWP Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam

DuPont

SILVER

Inclusive recycling through REVOLOOP™ Post-consumer recycled plastics resins

Performance Plastics, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company

BRONZE

LightSlingers: Antennas that generate radio waves from faster-than-light currents

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Special Recognition: Green Tech

GOLD

LightSlingers: Antennas that generate radio waves from faster-than-light currents

Los Alamos National Laboratory

SILVER

RapidCure: High-Speed Electron Beam Processing of Battery Electrodes

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

BRONZE

Brine Concentration with FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC120 membranes

DuPont Water Solutions

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Products

GOLD

High-Power Bipolar Solid-State Battery

General Motors

SILVER

Proactive Intrusion Detection and Mitigation System (PIDMS)

Sandia National Laboratories

BRONZE

ALArM: Acoustic Large-Area Monitoring

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Chevron USA Inc., Evident Scientific

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Services

BRONZE

BioManIAC: Bioplastics Manufacturing with Intelligent Adaptive Control

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Once again, those who who wish to order extra engraved plaques (or personalized ones for individual team members) can do so at any time; please click here for the PDF form.