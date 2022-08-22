R&D 100 Winners for 2022 are announced

The Winners of the 2022 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide science and innovation competition, celebrating its 60th year, received entries from a dozen different countries and regions. This year’s esteemed judging panel included nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals from across the world. Finalists were announced last week.
The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name, and include primary submitting organizations and then co-developing organizations. Below them are the Medalists in the five Special Recognition categories.
Analytical/Test category
Continuous Tracking Surgical Assistance System (CTSAS)
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
cryoRaman — Cryogenic Raman Microscope
WITec GmbH
Attocube Systems AG
Evusheld: A long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19 in high-risk individuals
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University Medical Center; AstraZeneca
Full Field of View Atom Probe Microscope — The Invizo 6000®
CAMECA Instruments Inc.
Keyence 3D Optical Profiler with Rotational Unit
Keyence Corporation of America
NuSense Technology — High Spatial Resolution Optical Sensors for Harsh Environments
University of Pittsburgh
National Energy Technology Laboratory
Park FX40 Atomic Force Microscope
Park Systems
proteoCHIP
BICO
Cellenion Vienna Biocenter – Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) – Karl Mechtler’s Lab
Quanta Image Sensor (QIS) Camera
Gigajot Technology, Inc.
Spectral Phenotyping with MirroRx
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master Enzyme Analyzer
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris MX Mass Detector
Thermo Fisher Scientific
UniTOM HR Dynamic Micro-CT System
Tescan Orsay Holding, a.s.
VK-X3000 3D Surface Profiler
Keyence Corporation of America
IT/Electrical category
Additively Manufactured Tamper Evident Container
Los Alamos National Laboratory
High Resolution Full-Color micro-LED Display for AR Glasses
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Hydra I/O: A system for highly resilient inter-chip communications
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
K-Modules: Capacitive Energy Modules for Pulsed Power Applications
Los Alamos National Laboratory
LightSlingers: Antennas that generate radio waves from faster-than-light currents
Los Alamos National Laboratory
SOFIA: Spectrometer Optimized for Facility Integrated Applications
Los Alamos National Laboratory
National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), University of Colorado – Boulder
Mechanical/Materials category
Abcite® 2060 Thermoplastic Flame Spray Powder Coating
Axalta Coating Systems
ASSESS: Acoustic Steady-State Excitation Spatial Spectroscopy
Los Alamos National Laboratory
BioManIAC: Bioplastics Manufacturing with Intelligent Adaptive Control
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Brine Concentration with FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC120 membranes
DuPont Water Solutions
Catalytic Converter Needing Substantially Less Platinum
Emissol LLC
Comex VINIMEX® TOTAL Antiviral and Antibacterial
PPG
Digital M® functional resin material: Drops on where functionality is needed upon fabric
Taiwan Textile Research Institute
Sabrina Fashion Industrial Corp., Fu Hsun Fiber Industries Co., Ltd.
DOWSIL™ ICL-1000 Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluid
Dow Performance Silicones
Drain-on-Demand Lithium Battery for Long-life IoT Devices
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Long Sing Technology Group (Hong Kong) Limited
DuAlumin-3D: An Additively Manufactured Dual-Strengthened Aluminum Alloy Designed for Extreme Creep and Fatigue Resistance
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
General Motors, Beehive3D
DuPont™ BETATECH™ Thermal Interface Material
DuPont
DuPont™ GreenTape™ 9KC LTCC and Ag metallization for mmWave 5G wireless devices
DuPont Mobility & Materials, Microcircuit and Component Materials (MCM)
Material and Chemical Research Laboratories (MCL) of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Taiwan
DURATRACK R-100 and AEH-100 Resins for Green Bike Lanes
The Dow Chemical Company
ELVALOY™ RET MF 1177 Polymeric Post-Consumer Recycle Asphalt Paving Compatibilizer
The Dow Chemical Company
Ecological Materials Corporation
Embedded Microjet Cooling for High-Power Electronics
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Expanded Cellulose Super Ion Conductor
University of Maryland
Hanwha Power Systems Integrally Geared Supercritical CO2 Compander
Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)
Hanwha Power Systems Americas (HPSA)
High-Power Bipolar Solid-State Battery
General Motors
Innovative, low-cost and low-carbon technology for mass-producing electrochromic glass
Institute of Nuclear Energy Research (INER), Atomic Energy Council, Executive YuanCouncil, Taiwan
LICON Technologies Inc.
KapFlo™: Clear Polyimides without compromising High Temperature Stability for Next Generation OLED Smartphone Displays
DuPont Electronics & Industrial
LNP™ THERMOCOMP™ OFC08V Compound, innovative material solution enabling the world first LDS antenna design for 5G infrastructure
SABIC
Low GWP Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam
DuPont
MAINCOTE™ HG-300 Emulsion for high performance one component metal protective coatings
Dow Inc.
MaizeCare™ Clarity Polymer: A Sustainable, Superior Polymer for Clear Hair Styling Gels
Dow
More sustainable Collation Shrink Film enabled by REVOLOOP™ and DOWLEX™ GM AX01
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, a business unit of Dow Inc.
Polyrafia SA de CV
Multifunctional, 3D-Printable Inks for Energy Products (Energy Inks)
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
MilliporeSigma, a division of Merck KGaA
PGM-free OER Catalyst as Replacement of Iridium for PEM Water Electrolyzer
Argonne National Laboratory
PPG COPPER ARMOR™ Anti-Viral and Anti-Bacterial Paint
PPG
Corning
Quick-Release™ Binder for Recyclable Batteries
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
OnTo Technology
Rate-Responsive Smart Bandage for Sport Injury Prevention
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Young King Hi-Tech Company Limited
SABIC’s LNP ELCRIN iQ Upcycled Product Portfolio Contributing To Net-Zero Carbon Goals In Multiple Industries
SABIC
SABIC’s Technology Breakthrough and Advanced Compounds Helping ADAS Designers Improve Signal Transmission Accuracy & Reliability
SABIC
Safety & Reliability with Silicone Solutions for Electric Vehicle Thermal Management
ELKEM Silicones
Solar Fuel Generator Including a Catalytic Mesh
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Stable and High-Performing Single-Crystal LiNixMnyCo1-x-yO2 Cathode Materials (SC-NMC)
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Toroidal Propeller
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Ultra-Stable Thermally Excellent Advancements in Material Strength (USTEAMS)
Sandia National Laboratories
Ultraclean Condensing Gas Furnace
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Other category
32 Tesla Superconducting Magnet
National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University
Process/Prototyping category
4D (3D+Dissimilar) Printed of Solid State Process
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
Battelle’s Process for Converting Coal to High-Value Polyurethane Products
Battelle Memorial Institute
Black Magic Carpet for Water and Power Production (BMC-WP)
Advanced Membrane Materials Research Center (AMMRC), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
King Membrane Energy Technology Inc.
CAPfresh — A Game Changing Cold Atmospheric Plasma Disinfection System for Fresh Food
Hong Kong Productivity Council
Corrosion-Resistant, Surface Hardening System Equipment for Austenite Stainless Steel
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
Electrochemical Leach (EC-Leach)
Idaho National Laboratory
Green Machine — using hydrothermal technology to separate and recycle polyester and cotton blends
The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel Limited (HKRITA)
High Energy, Low Dispersion (HELD) Multilayer Dielectric (MLD) Gratings
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Iron Nitride Soft Magnetics
Sandia National Laboratories
University of California, Irvine
iWAREHOUSE® Real-Time Location System (iW.RTLS)
The Raymond Corporation
Quantum X bio
BICO Group
Nanoscribe
RapidCure: High-Speed Electron Beam Processing of Battery Electrodes
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
SILVTEA Multi-Applicable Silver Conductive Ink
Taiwan Textile Research Institute
National Research Council Canada (NRC), San Fang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Tailored Glass Using Direct Ink Writing Technology
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
TROPICS Pathfinder Satellite
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
NASA Blue Canyon Technologies
Software/Services category
Airborne Collision Avoidance System for Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Federal Aviation Administration, MITRE, and Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
ALArM: Acoustic Large-Area Monitoring
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Chevron USA Inc., Evident Scientific
Automated Threat Estimator for Networks and Applications (ATHENA)
Sandia National Laboratories
Certara’s Secondary Intelligence Software Predicts Likelihood of New Drug Candidates Causing Safety Concerns
Certara
City Buildings, Energy, and Sustainability (CityBES) Web Tool for Climate Change Strategies
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Constrained Communications/Radar Dual-Use Waveforms (CONCORD)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Driver Monitor System for Advanced Drive
AISIN Corporation
Toyota Central R&D Labs., Inc.; Toyota Motor Corporation; Woven Core, Inc.
Edge-AI Powered Multi-Sensor Aerial Inspector for Tunnel Surface
Hong Kong Productivity Council
Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD), HKSAR and Hyder-Meinhardt Joint Venture (HMJV)
EpiGrid: A user-friendly tool for epidemiological decision making
Los Alamos National Laboratory
EVO PanHunter
Evotec SE
Flash-X, a Multiphysics Simulation Software
Argonne National Laboratory
Oak Ridge National Laborator; Michigan State University; University of Chicago; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Riken Center for Computational Science, Japan
Gremlin: Discovering Weaknesses in Artificial Intelligence
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
GridEye: A Wide-Area Power Grid Real-Time Situational Awareness System
University of Tennessee at Knoxville
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Health Analysis and Research for Public Events Tool (HARPE)
Argonne National Laboratory
Intelligence-Driven Cybersecurity Analytic Platform
Cybersecurity Technology Institute, Institute for Information Industry
Machine Intelligence for Review and Analysis of Condition Logs and Entries (MIRACLE)
Idaho National Laboratory
Mammography Quality Evaluation (MQE)
Institute for Information Industry
EBM Technologies
MOSAICS: Bringing the Future of Industrial Cybersecurity Into Focus
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Sandia National Laboratories, Idaho National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
On-Chip Neuromorphic Backpropagation Algorithm
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Point-of-Care AI-DR
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Proactive Intrusion Detection and Mitigation System (PIDMS)
Sandia National Laboratories
Siemens Healthineers Intelligent Emergency Imaging
Siemens Healthineers AG
SolidPAC: A Comprehensive Solid-State Battery Design Tool
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
The Battery Performance and Cost (BatPaC) Model
Argonne National Laboratory
The SEED Platform: Decarbonizing Cities Through Robust Data Management
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Timely Address Space Randomization (TASR)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Special Recognition: Battling COVID-19
GOLD
Evusheld: A long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19 in high-risk individuals
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, AstraZeneca
SILVER
EpiGrid: A user-friendly tool for epidemiological decision making
Los Alamos National Laboratory
BRONZE
Comex VINIMEX® TOTAL Antiviral and Antibacterial
PPG
Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility
GOLD
Low GWP Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam
DuPont
SILVER
Inclusive recycling through REVOLOOP™ Post-consumer recycled plastics resins
Performance Plastics, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company
BRONZE
LightSlingers: Antennas that generate radio waves from faster-than-light currents
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Special Recognition: Green Tech
GOLD
LightSlingers: Antennas that generate radio waves from faster-than-light currents
Los Alamos National Laboratory
SILVER
RapidCure: High-Speed Electron Beam Processing of Battery Electrodes
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
BRONZE
Brine Concentration with FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC120 membranes
DuPont Water Solutions
Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Products
GOLD
High-Power Bipolar Solid-State Battery
General Motors
SILVER
Proactive Intrusion Detection and Mitigation System (PIDMS)
Sandia National Laboratories
BRONZE
ALArM: Acoustic Large-Area Monitoring
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Chevron USA Inc., Evident Scientific
Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Services
BRONZE
BioManIAC: Bioplastics Manufacturing with Intelligent Adaptive Control
Los Alamos National Laboratory
