R&D 100 Winners for 2023 are announced

The 100 Winners of the 2023 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide science and innovation competition, celebrating its 61st year, received entries from 15 different countries and regions. This year’s esteemed judging panel included 45 well-respected industry professionals from across the world.

The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name, and include primary submitting organizations and then co-developing organizations, as provided to R&D World.

Please note that Medalists in the Special Recognition categories and the five all-new Professional Award winners have been announced separately.

The 2023 R&D 100 gala banquet will be held in San Diego, Calif. on November 16th.

A sincere congratulations from our whole staff to all of the Winners! We look forward to celebrating with you in San Diego this November.

Analytical/Test category

A Novel Eye drop, the most convenient treatment for wet macular degeneration

TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd.

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Additively Manufactured Thermally Conductive Collimators for Neutron Instrumentation

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), Neutron Sciences Directorate

PolarOnyx, Inc.

Automated live cell imaging system, Celloger® Mini Plus

Curiosis Inc.

Cellpuri, cell concentration system

Curiosis Inc.

EUV N&K and Phase Measurement Tool

EUV Tech

FusionScope

Quantum Design, Inc.

Quantum Design Microscopy GmbH

High throughput sequencer DNBSEQ-T20_2

MGI and Complete Genomics

Intelligent Radio Frequency Ablation is a highly effective and precise radiofrequency ablation technology

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Compal Electronics, Inc.

MAVEN, New Glucose and Lactate On-Line Device for Bioprocess Monitoring and Control

908 Devices

MockV® RVLP Kit

Maravai LifeSciences

Cygnus Technologies

NACHOS: NanoSatellite Atmospheric Chemistry Hyperspectral Observation System

Los Alamos National Laboratory

NanoPak-C-SPE — Electrochemically-Controlled Selective & Rapid Solid Phase Extraction

Millennial Scientific

Noncontact Laser Ultrasound (NCLUS) for Medical Imaging

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Center for Ultrasound Research Translation (CURT) and Sound & Bright, LLC

OpeN-AM: A Platform for Operando Neutron Diffraction Measurements of Additive Manufacturing

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Physics-Informed, Active Learning–Driven Autonomous Microscopy for Science Discovery

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Pre-Symptomatic VOC Detector of Seizure Events

Sandia National Laboratories (SNL)

KNOW Biological Atlanta, GA

Revio Sequencing System

PacBio

Tescan Tensor: The World’s First Integrated, Precession-Assisted, Analytical 4D-STEM

Tescan Orsay Holding, a.s.

Thermo Scientific DynaSpin Single-use Centrifuge

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Scientific Orbitrap™ Ascend Tribrid™ Mass Spectrometer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Unique eye drop formulation for glaucoma therapy

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd.

IT/Electrical category

A 250 kW All Silicon Carbide Motor Drive for Hybrid Electric Aircraft

University of Arkansas

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign Wolfspeed, Inc. Ampaire APRA-E, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Cerberus: Cybersecurity for EV Charging Infrastructure

Idaho National Laboratory

High Performing Dual Phases Nano Immersion Coolant for 5G Servers

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

HFC Industry Ltd.

Intelligent Pillow for Healthy Sleeping

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Super Rich Moulders Ltd.

Joint Communication Architecture for Unmanned Systems (JCAUS) Security/Cyber Module End Cryptographic Unit

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

Ordered Key-value Computational Storage Device (KV-CSD)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

SK hynix

Scalable Photonic Quantum Memory Module

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Schott TO PLUS® headers

Schott

The Cryo-FE: A Near-Monochromatic Tuneable Cryogenic Niobium Electron Field Emitter for Ultra-High-Resolution Electron Microscopy and Spectroscopy

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Transformer Watchman

National Energy Technology Lab

University of Pittsburgh Sensible Photonics

Wearable Thin-Film Thermoelectric Cooling Device (TFTEC) for Prosthetics and Haptics

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Wideband Conformal Continuous-Slot Antenna Array

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)

Wrinkle-Free, Flexible and High Contrast Screen for Portable Display

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Arovia Hong Kong Ltd.

Mechanical/Materials category

5-tonne per day (TPD) CO2 Capture from Blast Furnace Gas

Tata Steel Ltd.

Carbon Clean

80°F Thermostatic Microcapsules Ultra-fine Fiber Leather

Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI)

Seda Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

A continuous hot-roll process to manufacture nanograin Neo magnet

Critical Materials Institute, Ames National Laboratory

Acousweep

The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel Ltd. (HKRITA)

Additive manufactured cutting tool for precision machining

Kennametal Inc.

Aquair

University of Maryland, College Park

BETAMATE™ Broad Bake Adhesives for sustainable mass manufacturing of battery electric vehicles

DuPont

Bio-inspired Silicone Sealant for Wet Surface Adhesion

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd.

Closed-loop system for PI film manufacturing processes that 99% of VOCs are recycled and reuse.

Taimide Tech Inc.

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Critical Rare Earth Free Cerium Gap Magnets

Critical Materials Institute, Ames National Laboratory

BUNTING-DuBois

Dual-Purpose Impact Dissipating Bollard for Road Safety

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

DuPont Styrofoam Plazamate XR Extruded Polystyrene Foam with 30% Higher Thermal Resistivity

DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Water and Protection, Performance Building Solutions

EASE: Ether-based Aqueous Separations and Extractions

Idaho National Laboratory

Ames National Laboratory

FABIA: Fieldable Atomic Beam Isotopic Analyzer

Los Alamos National Laboratory

FilmTec™ Fortilife™ NF1000 Nanofiltration Membranes

DuPont

Gravity-free Brassiere Using Bio-inspired Shock-absorbing Materials

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Super Rich Moulders Ltd.; Four K Knitters Ltd.

Greener, Faster and Tougher Polyurea Gelcoat

PPG

Grid Regulation Delivered by Aggregations of Loads (GRID-BAL)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Pecan Street Inc.; University of California, Berkeley

High Transfer Efficiency Commercial Vehicle Coating System

Axalta Coating Systems

Highly thermal conductive material for 5G and ADAS application

The Dow Chemical Co.

Hyperspectral X-ray Imaging Detector (HXI)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

National Institute of Standards, Boulder, Colo.; University of Colorado, Boulder, Colo.

INFICON Ion Reference Gauge IRG080

INFICON Inc.

Innovative LNP™ ELCRES™ Resin: Enables Advancements in Renewable Solar Energy Industry by Achieving the Highest Electrical Tracking Resistance CTI0

SABIC

MercLok™ P-640 Amendment for Mercury Remediation

Albemarle Amendments, LLC

Micro-Foaming Pellets (MFPs) for Completely Closed-cell Foamed Bottles

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Ace Plastic Ltd.

Solventless Antimisting SYL-OFF™ SL 184 Release Coating – Innovation Breakthrough Enabling Fast and Sustainable Label Market Growth

Dow Performance Silicones

Sustainable Ion Exchange Resin for Ultrapure Water Treatment

DuPont Water Solutions

Sustainable low emission zero degassing high voltage cable insulation compound

Dow, Inc.

Process/Prototyping category

Electro3D

Sandia National Laboratories (SNL)

Electrochemical Machining System for Intelligent Electrode with Three-Dimensional Variable Curvature (EMS)

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

FixCarbon Technology: Carbon-Negative Bioplastics from Afforestation

Institute of Nuclear Energy Research (INER), Atomic Energy Council, Executive Yuan, ROC (Taiwan).

NZ Bio Forestry Ltd.

GRX-810: A 3D Printable Alloy Designed for Extreme Environments

NASA’s Glenn Research Center

Honeywell’s Ethanol-to-Jet Processing Technology

Honeywell

Liquid Medium Entropy Alloy Catalyst (LMEAC) for Production of CO2-free Hydrogen and High-Value Carbon Products

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Micrometer-based, Customized Production System technology

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Precise, Continuous, & High-Speed Manufacturing of Thermoplastic Composites Using Additive Manufacturing-Compression Molding (AM-CM)

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

Rapid Response Steel Tooling using Additive Manufacturing

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Solution-processed Perovskite Crystalline Films (SPeC)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Thermo Fisher Scientific Gibco™ CTS™ DynaCellect™ Magnetic Separation System (CTS DynaCellect system)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Titanium Production — a transformative and sustainable process

University of Utah

IperionX

Software/Services category

Annotated Translated Disassembled Code (@DisCo)

Idaho National Laboratory

CANDLE (CANcer Distributed Learning Environment)

Argonne National Laboratory

Oak Ridge National Laboratory Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Los Alamos National Laboratory Fredrick National Laboratory for Cancer Research

Cardinal: Accelerating Discovery in Fusion and Fission Energy

Argonne National Laboratory

Idaho National Laboratory

Climate Risk & Resilience Portal (ClimRR)

Argonne National Laboratory

AT&T Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Deep Resolve – MRI Faster than ever before

Siemens Healthineers

FEVER: Fast Evaluation of Viral Emerging Risks

Los Alamos National Laboratory

High Efficiency Aspect ratio Deposition/Matrix ALD

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Industrial Control System Cybersecurity Analytic Platform

Institute for Information Industry

MALA: Materials Learning Algorithms

Sandia National Labs (SNL)

Center for Advanced Systems Understanding (CASUS) at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (Germany)

Materials Data Driven Design (MAD3)

Sandia National Laboratories (SNL)

Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Infrastructure – Load Operation and Deployment (HEVI-LOAD)

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Meta Optics Studio

Sandia National Laboratories (SNL)

Stellar Science Ltd. Co.

PowerModelsONM: Optimizing Operations of Networked Microgrids for Resilience

Los Alamos National Laboratory

National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association

Puckboard

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

RevaComm Department of the Air Force–MIT AI Accelerator MIT U.S. Air Force 15th Wing U.S. Air Force 60th Air Mobility Wing U.S. Air Force 437th Airlift Wing Headquarters Air Mobility Command Air Force Research Laboratory Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Installations, Environment, and Energy) Raytheon-BBN

py4DSTEM — an open source software package for electron microscopy data analysis

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Qnovo’s SpectralX: Intelligent lithium-ion battery management software

Qnovo Inc.

RAVEN — Computational Platform Performing Stochastic Analyses

Idaho National Laboratory

Simulation and Emulation for Advanced Systems (SEAS): Bridging the Gap Between Energy Transition Planning and Implementation

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Smart Energy for a Sustainable Ecosystem

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Taiwan CPC Corp.

SuperNeuro: An Accelerated Neuromorphic Computing Simulator

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The O-RAN energy-efficient private network management technology

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Pegatron Corp.

The reV Model: Unmatched Wind and Solar Generation Detail at Scale

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Variorum: Vendor-Agnostic Computing Power Management

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Vitro Architectural Glass — VitroSphere™ Digital Glass Simulator

Vitro Architectural Glass

Viz Employs AI to Detect Unruptured Aneurysms and Coordinate Patient Care

Viz.ai

ZFP: Fast, Accurate Data Compression for Modern Supercomputing Applications

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory