R&D World readers asked for input on innovation investment survey

“What factors most impact your ability to get additional human and financial resources to support innovation work?” That’s one of the key questions that the teams at InnoLead and KPMG are asking as part of their current benchmarking survey. The three answers here are bubbling to the top after 100+ responses, but the survey is still in the field, so you can still participate, if you work in an innovation, R&D, emerging tech, transformation, or strategy role inside a large organization. At the end of the survey, you’ll see the full results of that question about getting additional resources. (It takes <10 mins.)
Click here to take the survey: https://bit.ly/benchmarking202
3
Top three answers:
1. Senior leadership is excited by our vision
2. Demonstrated impact on revenue generation
3. Company is doing well overall
Tell Us What You Think!