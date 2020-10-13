RETRO Rx from Los Alamos is the focus of Episode 2 of R&D 100 – The Podcast

In this episode, co-hosts Paul J. Heney and Aimee Kalnoskas, editors with R&D World, talk a little about the first year of the publication's revamped website and what the top article has been. Then, they delve into RETRO Rx, a 2019 R&D 100 Award winner from Los Alamos National Laboratory. RETRO Rx was developed for responding to infectious disease outbreaks and re-emergence events, a very timely topic here in Covid-world.