Roquette boosts customer support with new digital pharma marketplace  

Roquette, a provider of naturally derived pharmaceutical excipients, announces the opening of its new pharma online marketplace, powered by Knowde. The e-commerce platform will provide users with access to Roquette’s trusted and reliable flagship pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical offerings at smaller quantities for the first time. Established as part of an initiative to better support manufacturers at every stage of development, the online store gives Roquette’s customers the ability to purchase quantities suitable for early-stage development and scale-up activities, without needing to request credit.

“Accessing the right quantities of excipients at the right time is not always easy – especially in the early stages of drug development, when formulators may need more than a traditional sample size but less than a pallet,” says Paul Smaltz, head of Roquette’s global Pharmaceutical Solutions business unit. “Launching this new platform means we can meet these needs directly and take our customer support to the next level. An online marketplace is crucial for enabling us to move with the times and expand our operations – and Knowde is the perfect partner for this digital transformation, thanks to its intuitive interface.”

Available to new and existing customers in the US region, the platform simplifies the process of browsing Roquette’s extensive portfolio and placing orders – its user-friendly portal enables them to find what they are looking for quickly, while also allowing purchases to be made by credit card, without the need to set up an account or request credit. Users can also purchase multiple lots, request quotations, easily review and update orders and request supporting information, depending on their requirements. Furthermore, the platform offers real-time ordering with a dedicated customer representative and shipment notification with multiple freight options, flexible payment terms and delivery within 10 working days.

For more information, visit knowde.com/stores/roquette