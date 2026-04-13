Shimadzu Scientific Instruments has introduced the Nexis GC-2060 gas chromatograph for R&D and quality control analyses in energy, chemicals, food, environmental testing and pharmaceutical applications. Marking the 70th anniversary of Shimadzu’s development of Japan’s first gas chromatograph, the new flagship GC-2060 adds upgraded Flame Ionization Detector (FID) and Thermal Conductivity Detector (TCD) detectors, a five-mode multimode injection unit, and software-driven eco operation designed to reduce gas and power use, according to the company.

A multimode injection (MMI) unit supports five injection modes, split/splitless, programmable temperature vaporization (PTV), direct injection, large-volume injection (LVI), and thermal desorption/extraction, in a single module.

An automatic eco-operation function uses operating history to learn analytical patterns and switches to an energy-saving mode (Eco Idling) during standby periods. The software displays gas and power savings, CO₂ emissions reductions, and cost savings. The instrument maintains the same footprint as previous models while allowing additional pretreatment units, sample injection ports, and detectors. Configurations include parallel dual-line analysis, multi-application coverage with a single GC and high-speed analysis setups.

Other features include one-touch injection unit access, tool-free column installation, automated startup, shutdown, and column conditioning, and an intuitive software interface. Shimadzu Scientific Instruments is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, and operates ten regional offices across the United States.

Shimadzu’s official GC systems lineup includes Nexis GC-2060, Nexis GC-2030, Brevis GC-2050, GC-2010 Pro and GC-2014.