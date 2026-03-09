Systec displays redesigned DX and VX autoclave lines at Pittcon 2026

Systec GmbH & Co. KG introduced the next generation of its compact and mid-sized laboratory autoclaves at Pittcon 2026, with the new DX-Series (horizontal benchtop) and VX-Series (vertical floor-standing) replacing the company’s previous lines.

Both series are built on the architecture of Systec’s larger HX-Series and feature a fully redeveloped touchscreen control system, new process architecture that shortens heating and cooling cycles, and cleanroom-grade insulation materials aimed at reducing energy consumption. Chamber materials are pharmaceutical-grade stainless steel (AISI 316L) for the pressure vessel with a standard operating range of 140°C at 4 bar, extendable to 150°C at 5 bar.

The DX-Series spans seven models from 25 to 200 liters in a horizontal format. The VX-Series covers eight models from 40 to 150 liters in a vertical configuration designed for tall loads, with optional lifting devices for heavy items.

Both lines ship standard with Ethernet and USB connectivity, optional Wi-Fi, and support for automatic export of process documentation in PDF or CSV. Internal memory stores at least ten years of process data. Systec says the systems meet FDA 21 CFR Part 11 requirements, including tamper-proof signatures, audit trail functions, and full traceability.

Alongside the hardware, Systec launched Systec Connect DS, a browser-based monitoring system that provides real-time visibility across multiple autoclaves without additional software or hardware installation. The system displays program type, remaining cycle time, temperature and pressure readings and color-coded status indicators. Historical data, including F₀ values and min/max readings, is accessible for long-term process review. Connect DS runs entirely on the local network with no cloud dependency and is read-only by design, meaning it cannot send commands to or modify data on the autoclaves.

With the new lines, Systec’s portfolio now covers 25 to 1,580 liters across three harmonized product families: DX (benchtop), VX (vertical floor-standing), and HX (horizontal floor-standing and pass-through).