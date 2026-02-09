The lab OS wars: 15 companies vying to enable AI-enabled labs at SLAS 2026

At SLAS 2026, three orchestration platforms launched in the same week, multiple instruments shipped with API-first positioning, and two vendors debuted competing target engagement assays head-to-head. The closed-loop lab is now a procurement fight.

On February 5, Ginkgo Bioworks and OpenAI announced that GPT-5 had autonomously designed and iterated a large cell-free protein synthesis campaign in Ginkgo’s cloud lab: 36,000 reactions across 580 plates, 150,000 data points over six iterative rounds, and a roughly 40% cost improvement over the prior state of the art. The model beat the benchmark within three rounds. The human role was reduced to reagent prep and plate loading.

A handful of days later, SLAS 2026 opened in Boston with roughly two dozen companies issuing press releases at the time of writing. Read together, they show a supply-side sprint to fill every layer of the stack that Ginkgo just proved can work end to end.

The matrix below maps 15 of those companies across five layers of the autonomous lab stack — orchestration platforms, hardware, assays, software, and infrastructure services — and scores each on AI integration and architectural openness. The sharpest tension running through it: open versus closed. Three orchestration startups (Automata, UniteLabs, Atinary) launched competing “Lab OS” platforms in the same week, each with a different answer to the question of who controls the software layer that coordinates hardware, models, and workflow decisions. That question used to be abstract. After

Ginkgo showed the full loop working end to end, it is now a procurement fight.