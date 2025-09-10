Thermo Fisher Scientific on said it completed two deals: the $4.0 billion cash acquisition of Solventum’s Purification & Filtration business, now its Filtration and Separation unit within Life Sciences Solutions and expected to generate about $750 million in 2025 revenue. It also announced the purchase of Sanofi’s sterile fill-finish and packaging facility in Ridgefield, N.J., which brings more than 200 employees into Thermo Fisher’s U.S. pharma-services network.

Thermo Fisher says the filtration unit targets mid- to high-single-digit organic growth and approximately $125 million of adjusted operating income from synergies by year five; the parties previously carved out Solventum’s drinking-water filtration business, trimming consideration by $100 million and adding up to $75 million in contingent payment terms.

New filtration tech capabilities

The $4 billion buy of Solventum’s Purification & Filtration business adds filtration tech for bioprocessing, healthcare and industrial uses, including ultra-pure water for batteries, semiconductors and medical devices. Excluding Solventum’s drinking water unit trimmed the price by $100 million, with up to $75 million more possible in contingencies. Thermo Fisher projects $750 million in 2025 revenue from the unit, with mid- to high-single-digit organic growth and $125 million in synergies by year five, though it expects a $0.06 hit to adjusted EPS in the first year.

The company also acquired Sanofi’s sterile fill-finish site in Ridgefield, N.J., for undisclosed terms, bringing over 200 employees into its network. The facility will keep producing therapies for Sanofi while expanding capacity for other pharma and biotech clients. It joins Thermo Fisher’s U.S. sites in Greenville, N.C., and Plainville, Mass., supporting end-to-end drug development as biologic pipelines grow.

These moves align with industry shifts toward localized manufacturing and resilient supply chains, especially after disruptions from global events. Thermo Fisher, with over $40 billion in annual revenue, aims to capture more of the biopharma market, where filtration and sterile services are critical for speeding drugs to patients.

Industry context: Consolidation across lab tools