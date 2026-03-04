Thermo Fisher introduces chromogenic culture media for faster identification of Candida infections

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced two chromogenic culture media products designed to help clinical laboratories more quickly detect and differentiate clinically significant Candida species, including the multidrug-resistant pathogen Candida auris.

The newly launched Thermo Scientific Brilliance Candida 2 Agar and Thermo Scientific Spectra Candida Agar allow laboratories to visually distinguish among several Candida species through color-based reactions during primary culture. According to the company, the media can shorten incubation times compared with conventional culture methods, potentially allowing earlier identification of infections.

Invasive fungal infections have become a growing concern for healthcare systems worldwide. One driver is the emergence of Candida auris, a pathogen associated with healthcare outbreaks, high mortality rates, and resistance to multiple antifungal drugs. The World Health Organization has identified C. auris as a priority fungal pathogen requiring increased surveillance and research.

Rapid identification of Candida species is important because treatment strategies and infection-control responses often depend on the specific organism involved. Traditional culture methods can require longer incubation periods and additional diagnostic steps before species identification is confirmed.

Chromogenic media are designed to simplify this process by incorporating substrates that produce species-specific color changes as microorganisms grow. These visual differences allow laboratory staff to distinguish among common Candida species directly from the primary culture plate.

Thermo Fisher said the two products are designed to support routine screening, outbreak investigations and infection-control efforts. Faster species identification can help clinicians determine appropriate antifungal therapy and implement infection-control measures more quickly.

The products are available in different regions. Brilliance Candida 2 Agar is currently marketed in Europe, while Spectra Candida Agar is available in the United States. The two formulations are intended to provide similar diagnostic performance while meeting regional laboratory requirements.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, reported annual revenue exceeding $40 billion and develops a broad range of laboratory technologies, diagnostics and research tools used across life sciences and healthcare.

Research cited by the company includes the World Health Organization’s 2022 fungal priority pathogens list and clinical guidelines for the diagnosis and management of candidiasis published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.