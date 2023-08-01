Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces new liquid chromatography detector 

Thermo Fish er Scientific is providing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research organizations and QC laboratories in the industrial and food and beverage sectors with a new liquid chromatography (LC) detector for simple routine isocratic analysis. The Thermo Scientific Vanquish Refractive Index Detector enables the detection of substances that lack UV chromophores and is powered by proven technology. The Vanquish Refractive Index Detector offers customers a highly integrated solution for a range of routine analytical applications when stacked in a Thermo Scientific Vanquish LC system.

Completing Thermo Fisher Scientific’s portfolio of dependable, easy-to-operate LC instruments, the new Thermo Scientific Vanquish Refractive Index Detector enables researchers to detect and analyze compounds across many applications, including drug manufacturing, purity analysis of fine chemicals in industry, and quality control in food production.

The Vanquish Refractive Index Detector extends the Thermo Scientific Vanquish LC detection options for those analytes that lack a chromophore such as carbohydrates, lipids, or polymers, allowing users to consistently detect the compounds they need to. The new detector also saves bench space, offers safe leakage control, and enables laboratories to upgrade to modern instrumentation without impacting established methods.

Features/Benefits:

Extends the range of detection capabilities of the Vanquish LC platform for isocratic separations enabling users to reliably and cost effectively analyze compounds that lack UV chromophores

Easy set-up and worry-free operation with a whole system solution that delivers optimized fluidic connections and single-point intelligent controls

Seamless method transfer of legacy methods to Vanquish LC systems

To learn more about the new Vanquish Refractive Index Detector, visit www.thermofisher.com