Thermo Fisher Scientific launches solution to help evolve cell therapy manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has unveiled the Gibco CTS DynaCellect Magnetic Separation System (DynaCellect) to help cell therapy developers easily move from process and clinical development to commercial manufacturing. This next-generation cell isolation, cell activation, cell depletion, and Dynabeads magnetic beads removal instrument provides a scalable, flexible, automated, and closed system to help optimize the cell therapy manufacturing process. As a result, DynaCellect helps ensure the right cells are isolated and failures in manufacturing are minimized. With the cell therapy market poised for rapid growth, this evolution in cell therapy manufacturing can support the commercialization of high-performing therapies as well as the development of the next class of cell therapy breakthroughs.

Designed to be used with Dynabeads, the DynaCellect system delivers exceptional performance, high-throughput capacity and process flexibility while enabling an end-to-end closed process. Cell therapy manufacturers utilizing the DynaCellect system can leverage a highly efficient workflow that delivers high-performing target cells reliably. With processing speed and scalability, this technology helps manufacturers quickly optimize their protocol design and move into commercial production. For patients, this means more options for effective new therapies they can trust.

“The future of cell therapy is bright, and our team is focused on innovations that expedite breakthroughs and, ultimately, help patients,” said Tiffani Manolis, vice president and general manager, cell culture and cell therapy, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “DynaCellect helps minimize the potential for errors while accelerating the manufacturing process. This allows our customers to commercialize therapies faster and potentially save more lives. It is a perfect example of how our innovations deliver on our commitment to helping our customers make the world healthier.”

DynaCellect’s automated system delivers robust yet precise cell isolation, cell activation, cell depletion, and Dynabeads removal. Using the Gibco CTS DynaCellect Cell Isolation Kit with Gibco CTS Dynabeads CD3/CD28 magnetic beads, cell therapy manufacturers can achieve greater than 86% isolation efficiency of activated target T cells with more than 96% purity while having no effect on cell viability*.

Automated Dynabeads removal using the Gibco CTS DynaCellect Bead Removal Kit results in over 91% target cell recovery*. Magnetic bead removal is also accomplished faster, with bead removal time being reduced by up to 80%*.

DynaCellect can be utilized as a stand-alone device or integrated with the Gibco CTS ROTEA Counterflow Centrifugation System and the Gibco CTS XENON Electroporation System as part of a modular, closed, and automated cell therapy manufacturing workflow, depending on the optimal protocol design for the therapy. The system also offers flexible process scalability, supporting both autologous and allogeneic workflows.

To learn more about the CTS DynaCellect system, please visit www.thermofisher.com/dynacellect.

*All performance metrics based on Thermo Fisher Scientific data on file