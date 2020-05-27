Thermo Fisher Scientific to showcase new mass spectrometry systems and software during virtual ASMS event

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) will provide online programming and virtual exhibits to introduce scientists to a number of new products that build on its Orbitrap platform and expand research applications. The company will showcase its newest instruments, software and workflow solutions during a company-hosted virtual event, vLC-MS.com, from May 26-28, 2020, and at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Reboot Program, from June 1-12, 2020.

"The need for accelerated research has been heightened during the pandemic, and the public is expecting unprecedented progress from the scientific community," said Dan Shine, senior vice president and president, analytical instruments. "A deeper analysis of proteins is critical to understanding disease, including novel viruses. New instruments, software and workflows can power discovery, improve productivity and enable breakthroughs across everything from small molecule studies to metaproteomics and biotherapeutics discovery."

Expanding options for high-performance mass spectrometry

The new Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 240 mass spectrometer expands the proven Orbitrap Exploris platform and is designed to give scientists working in proteomics, metabolomics, biopharmaceutical characterization and small-molecules the analytical performance required for research and high-throughput analyses. The new system will advance discovery and identification with increased accuracy for confident scale-up, while providing operational simplicity and streamlining time-to-result.

In addition, the new Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 120 mass spectrometer delivers demonstrated qualitative and quantitative capabilities synonymous with Orbitrap high-resolution accurate-mass (HRAM) spectrometry, with internal calibration that assures consistent data quality and decision making. The new instrument is designed to deliver proven measurement capabilities in a system developed for increased productivity.

These newest systems extend the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris portfolio of HRAM systems, which were introduced in 2019 with the release of the new-generation Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer.

Enhancing software for improved confidence, productivity and versatility

Thermo Scientific Proteome Discoverer 2.5 software provides high confidence during peptide identification, more accurate quantification and higher throughput data analysis for proteomics researchers. Deep learning-based prediction of tandem mass spectra, facilitated through a new collaboration with MSAID GmbH, a software company transforming proteomics through deep learning, allows more scientists to benefit from vast improvements in identification confidence and reproducibility.

To further enhance characterization of protein biotherapeutics and oligonucleotide therapeutics, biopharmaceutical laboratories now use the Thermo Scientific BioPharma Finder 4.0 software, which provides greater flexibility and customization for this growing industry.

For small molecule researchers, Thermo Scientific Compound Discoverer 3.2 software further automates unknown compound identification performed on Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) systems to improve productivity. Lastly, new Thermo Scientific Xcalibur 4.4 software brings the AcquireX intelligent data acquisition workflow to Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris mass spectrometry platform users, enabling the fully automated acquisition of high quality MS/MS data and reducing manual input and repeat runs.

Collaborating to improve proteomic workflows

A continued collaboration with Evosep, a leading provider of sample preparation technologies for protein-based clinical research, supports the development of high-throughput clinical research workflows for profiling large plasma sample cohorts for proteomics, translational research and pharmaceutical applications. This partnership recently led to the launch of an automated ultra-high throughput plasma protein profiling platform, combing the power of the new Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 240 mass spectrometer with the Evosep One liquid chromatography solution.

The expanded collaboration with Biognosys, a leading developer of next-generation proteomics solutions, resulted in the development of data-independent acquisition mass spectrometry-based workflows, improving sensitivity and coverage for proteomic research in translational and clinical labs. The collaboration includes a novel FAIMS-DIA method that features the Thermo Scientific FAIMS Pro interface, which improves selectivity, reproducibility and proteome coverage, as well as new methods that streamline discovery by combining Thermo Scientific SureQuant Targeted Assay Kits and the Biognosys PQ500 kit in a single workflow.

For more information, visit thermofisher.com.