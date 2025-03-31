If navigating your organization’s lab software landscape feels like untangling chaos, you’re not alone. While data and software maturity levels can vary significantly, it’s not unheard of for many research-focused organizations to have walled gardens throughout their organization, sometimes with distinct labs operating as technological islands. Sometimes, there are miniature islands within a single lab — or workstations contained within them. While connecting the proverbial data dots is a priority and imperative in increasingly cross-disciplinary research, according to Thermo Fisher Scientific experts, the reality is often far more complex than anticipated. James Pena, Senior Product Manager, recalls one customer admitting to using “15 LIMS… half of them homegrown” within just one division.

This pervasive fragmentation can also extend to semantics. “Even within an organization, one laboratory might refer to a ‘sample’ or a ‘run,’ whereas another laboratory might refer to it as an ‘aliquot’ or a ‘sequence,'” Pena said.

Meeting diverse labs where they are

Addressing this level of deeply rooted fragmentation requires a methodical approach, rather than a disruptive, all-at-once overhaul. That’s where Thermo Fisher’s “land and expand” philosophy comes in. “We usually focus on one area to start transforming… then expand from there,” Pena said.

It’s a bit of crawl-walk-run, or land-and-expand within the organization —Pena

The ambition to make data Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable (FAIR) is well-established. Yet, the journey towards FAIR data, a framework that has been around roughly two decades, often stalls.

Thermo Fisher notes that its Connect Platform embodies FAIR data principles through its secure, scalable data collection and storage features. That is, it offers a centralized repository that transforms discrete instrument data into findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable formats that enable future reanalysis, analytics, and AI/ML applications.

Despite the promise of advanced data projects, the inherent complexity of modern research helps explain why grand, top-down integration efforts frequently lose steam, according to David Hardy, Sr. Manager of Data, Analytics and AI Enablement at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Despite the good intentions and the known benefits, it’s a long road ahead – a multi-year journey,” Hardy explains. “And faced with those challenges on a multi-year journey, inevitably things like changes in leadership or shifts in priorities occur. I’ve heard a few times how organizations then start to question if the effort is really worth it, and they get set back a couple of years. It really requires visionary leaders who will stick with it, given the vast nature of the challenges in the data landscape.”

Key to tackling that landscape, especially for a major instrument vendor navigating labs filled with competitors’ equipment, is avoiding the creation of yet another proprietary walled garden. This requires a deliberate commitment to openness, explains Pena. “The first step is taking this agnostic approach to how we ingest, consume, and map data,” he stated. “Despite Thermo Fisher being a vendor of many different laboratory solutions, we acknowledge that laboratories are incredibly diverse.”

Without this foundational integration work and a commitment to interoperability, Hardy warns, researchers remain bogged down, often inadvertently creating new problems while trying to solve old ones. “[Without accessible data] they’ll face the same issues of data access and wrangling, spending lots of time there,” Hardy noted. “Effectively, you’d just end up with a lot of home-brew type applications… just making more data silos effectively.”

One size rarely fits all…