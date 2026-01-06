Food allergies affect 250 million people worldwide, with one person admitted to the ER for food allergies every ten seconds. More than 60% of severe reactions occur outside of the home. Now, patients can have access to laboratory-grade food testing wherever they are with Allergen Alert’s new portable food testing device.

The device contains a single-use pouch based on IVD diagnostic firm bioMérieux’s technology that miniaturizes and automates tests for common allergens such as nuts, gluten and dairy. (Allergen Alert is a spinoff) A sample of food is placed inside the pouch for testing, and results are provided in two minutes.

The device was developed with allergists, allergy patients and experts in food safety and the restaurant industry, including allergists from Hospices Civils de Lyon, the French Association for the Prevention of Allergies and professionals from C-Gastronomie Bocuse. The technology has attracted the attention of Michelin-starred restaurants, extending the device’s potential beyond individual use.

Lyon, France–based Allergen Alert is in advanced discussions with corporate, event and school catering providers. Future applications could apply beyond allergens, the company says, into areas such as water testing and environmental monitoring.

The company announced a €3.6 million fundraising round at the end of 2025 to finalize the development of its solution, launch industrialization and prepare for pre-orders.

Allergen Alert’s mini-lab will be available for pre-orders at the end of 2026. In addition to the device, test pouches will be offered for under $10 each or through a subscription plan.

Allergen Alert is a spin-off of bioMérieux dedicated to transforming food safety for people living with allergies or celiac disease. The company develops detection technologies directly derived from the scientific expertise of bioMérieux, a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics.

Rising prevalence of pediatric allergies

The prevalence of allergies has been increasing for several decades. There has been a 50% increase in pediatric allergies in fifteen years in the United States. This is possibly due to the changing intestinal immune environment due to the increase in ultra-processed foods and additives.

Certain additives and pollutants weaken the intestinal barrier, facilitating the passage of allergens. Simultaneously, urbanized environments have experienced a 30-40% reduction in bacterial diversity compared to traditional rural populations, which weakens the production of metabolites involved in immune tolerance.

Such data help explain how modern diets have led to an increase in pediatric allergies. Even though the prevalence of allergies is increasing, prevention is still based on tests with varying sensitivity and imperfect food labels. Allergen Alert could help people with severe allergies easily and accurately test their meals to prevent allergic reactions.