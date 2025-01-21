While OpenAI charges $60 per million tokens for its flagship reasoning model, a Chinese startup just open-sourced an alternative that matches its performance—at 95% less cost. Meet DeepSeek-R1, the RL-trained model that’s not just competing with Silicon Valley’s AI giants, but in some cases running on consumer laptops in some configurations rather than in data centers.

The lowdown on Deepseek’s opensource R1 model

DeepSeek-R1 optimizes costs through methodological rebellion. Unlike OpenAI’s reliance on supervised fine-tuning (SFT)—a process detailed in GPT-4’s technical report—DeepSeek applied pure reinforcement learning (RL) to its base model, bypassing SFT entirely. As outlined in a Hugging Face announcement, this approach incentivized the AI to self-discover chain-of-thought reasoning through trial-and-error, yielding behaviors like self-verification and error correction absent in SFT-heavy pipelines. By contrast, OpenAI has employed a three-stage pipeline (SFT → reward modeling → PPO optimization).

OpenAI’s operational scale underscores the financial chasm between proprietary and open AI. According to Business Insider, the company spent $700,000 daily in 2023 on infrastructure alone, with 2024 projections nearing $7 billion annually for training and inference. Training its GPT-3 model in 2020 cost $4.6 million, while its unreleased GPT-5 (codenamed “Orion”) reportedly required $500 million per six-month training cycle, according to WSJ. Now consider that DeepSeek reportedly had a $12 million RL training budget for R1.

Unlike the typical approach of pretraining on massive labeled datasets and then fine-tuning with human feedback, DeepSeek-R1’s creators dropped it straight into large-scale reinforcement learning (RL). Dubbed “DeepSeek-R1-Zero,” this first version of the model learned chain-of-thought reasoning purely from trial-and-error feedback, without any supervised instruction to guide it. By pushing the model to solve ever more complex tasks, RL instilled capabilities like self-reflection and verification. The downside? The output lacked polish: DeepSeek-R1-Zero was prone to repetition, odd language mixing, and unwieldy text. To refine it, the team layered in a multi-stage process combining RL with traditional supervised fine-tuning. The resulting R1 is a system that not only matches OpenAI’s flagship on math, coding, and logic benchmarks, but also delivers output at a fraction of the cost.

Trump to reveal AI infrastructure blitz with $500B price tag

Source: CBS News

President Donald Trump is poised to announce a significant private sector initiative to bolster U.S. AI infrastructure, with tech giants OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle forming a joint venture dubbed “Stargate” that could inject up to $500 billion into AI development over the next four years, CBS News has learned. The companies plan an initial $100 billion investment, with executives including SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Oracle’s Larry Ellison expected to join Trump at the White House on January 21, 2025, to detail the partnership.

“Stargate” is also the name for a proposed $100 billion supercomputing cluster, a joint initiative between Microsoft and OpenAI.

Trump scraps Biden’s AI executive order

Source: Reuters

President Donald Trump on Monday revoked a 2023 executive order Biden signed that required developers of AI systems posing risks to U.S. national security, the economy, public health or safety to share safety test results with the federal government under the Defense Production Act. The Biden order had directed agencies to establish testing standards and address chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity risks. The Republican Party platform characterized the order as hindering AI innovation and advocated for “AI development rooted in free speech and human flourishing.” While Trump repealed this regulatory measure, he maintained a separate recent Biden executive order focused on providing federal support for addressing energy requirements of advanced AI data centers through Defense and Energy department site leasing. The move comes as industry players like NVIDIA have expressed concerns over new Commerce Department restrictions on AI chip exports.