After establishing the “Department of Government Efficiency” last month, President Trump has announced a DOGE “Workforce Optimization Initiative” that could have ramifications for thousands of science and regulatory roles across agencies—from the National Science Foundation to the FDA. In particular, the new executive order aims to reforming the federal workforce. Agencies are required to limit new career appointment hires to no more than one for every four employees that depart. This ratio is intended to curb workforce expansion except in areas related to public safety, immigration enforcement, or law enforcement.

In addition, the order states that each federal agency head must develop a hiring plan—in consultation with its DOGE Team Lead—that focuses on placing new hires in the areas of highest need. Agency heads will also be tasked with preparing to undertake potentially significant staff cuts in their workforce. This includes prioritizing the elimination of positions that perform functions not mandated by statute or law.

Finally, the order says agencies must submit reports identifying statutory requirements that mandate the existence of certain subcomponents, with an eye toward consolidating or eliminating redundant structures.

In a press briefing yesterday with President Trump, Elon Musk said such quotes were necessary, “We’ve got a $2 trillion deficit, and if we don’t do something about this deficit, [the country will go] bankrupt.” He added: “It’s not optional for us to reduce federal expenses. It’s essential for America to remain solvent as a country.” Musk said his goal was to cut the deficit in half.

Facing criticism that the DOGE-led cuts were draconian, Musk insisted that scrutinizing every expenditure is simply about ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent in the public’s best interest. “It’s not draconian or radical,” he defended. When a reporter pressed him potential conflicts of interest given his role as CEO of SpaceX—a company that has secured billions in federal contracts—Musk responded, He explained that he leaves the detailed filing to his teams, adding, for instance, “if you see any contract where it wasn’t by far the best value for money for the taxpayer, let me know, because every one of them was.”

The Musk-led approach to fiscal scrutiny is part of a broader push to reform government spending—a mandate that extends well beyond defense contracts and into scientific research.

National Science Foundation (NSF)

One of the hardest-hit entities under the new workforce optimization guidelines may be the National Science Foundation (NSF). Already facing cuts ranging from 25% to 50%, the mandated “one hire for every four departures” ratio could limit NSF’s scientific oversight capacity, posing fresh challenges to funding of thousands of university grants and fundamental research initiatives. Critics argue that such cuts pose a serious threat to America’s global leadership in cutting-edge science, since NSF funds a significant portion of basic research across scientific domains. Before the proposed cuts, NSF has distributed approximately $10 billion in grants annually. The FY 2025 budget request to Congress was for $10.183 billion.

Many grants seem to be in jeopardy. Nature recently reported that roughly 10,000 existing grants were marked for potential cancellation given their inclusion of keywords like “women” and “people of color,” which are targeted in the Trump Administration rollback of DEI initiatives.

Department of Energy (DOE) National Laboratories

The Department of Energy operates numerous national labs, each critical to the nation’s research in fields ranging from advanced materials to nuclear physics. Analysts have raised alarms that large-scale reductions in force could force labs to drastically scale back or suspend major projects. According to a recent Politico report, directors of these labs are scrambling to identify which positions might be exempted under “national security” concerns, while bracing for substantial layoffs in areas not explicitly shielded by the executive order. While the order does not single out DOE or its labs by name, the mandate to shrink agency workforces and budgets extends to research programs that fund the labs. Direct reports related to DOGE-based cuts are, however, limited at the moment. If DOE’s Office of Science (the primary funder of many national labs) faces a budget cut in the range of 30% (as NOAA’s research arm is expecting (See: Science Agencies Brace for Mass Layoffs – AIP.ORG), labs like Oak Ridge, Lawrence Berkeley, and Argonne would be forced to significantly curtail their activities. The Tri-City Herald based in Kennewick, Washington, state noted that hundreds of federal workers were in fear for their jobs at a DOE Hanford office with a $3 billion annual budget. It’s clearer that some government labs, as other federal agencies, are suspending DEI programs Physics World reported that Fermilab, the particle physics site, is pulling back on DEI programs. Early indications also suggest that climate science are likely to be cut as well, as Physics World has reported.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Regulatory agencies are also bracing for the impact of the Workforce Optimization Initiative, with the FDA standing out as a key focal point. Some worry that fewer staff and resources could prolong review times for new drugs and devices, delaying patient access to lifesaving treatments. Endpoints News warns that the agency’s “non-mission-critical” programs might see immediate cuts. In general, FDA’s parent, the Department of Health and Human Services, is likely to see large-scale cuts. Early reports indicated that “thousands” of jobs could be eliminated at HHS agencies including FDA.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

Although NOAA focuses primarily on weather monitoring and environmental research, the agency also funds climate and oceanographic studies. If the DOGE-led reductions prioritize essential positions, the fate of long-term research programs—especially those not statutorily mandated—may be uncertain. Early signs from NOAA’s public statements suggest potential staff downsizing in areas such as coastal resilience and ocean exploration, heightening concerns about data gaps in climate science. CBS News reported that staff cuts in the ballpark of 50% were likely together with a 30% reduction in budgets. Project 2025, a policy blueprint by conservative think tanks that Trump has disavowed, proposed refocusing DOE national labs on nuclear deterrence and defense while scaling back climate and renewable energy research.

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Though not singled out in the executive order itself, the NIH is closely watching the unfolding changes. Many fear that the attrition-driven hiring freeze could trickle down to NIH offices and programs deemed non-essential. Scientists interviewed by AAAS note that any slowdown in NIH grant processing or review cycles could stunt biomedical innovation, training opportunities for young researchers, and ongoing clinical trials designed to combat chronic and infectious diseases.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

While the EPA’s core enforcement roles may be considered “public safety” functions, various programs—such as those related to climate, air quality monitoring, and environmental justice—may not be mandated by law in a strict sense. As a result, EPA subcomponents focused on research and policy analysis risk deeper cuts. Environmental advocates warn that this could weaken the agency’s ability to gather data on pollution trends or to guide states in managing environmental health hazards, as Southern Environment has noted.