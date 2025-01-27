R&D 100 winner of the day: Visualize live cell function at scale with Pixel

The Pixel Primo is an advanced device for multiplexed measurements at single-cell resolution. It combines unique measurements, using varying electrical field geometries and frequencies, with the highest electrode density on the market. This allows it to provide unparalleled information on cellular morphology and function, surpassing other live cell impedance devices. The Pixel Primo is the only instrument capable of multiplexing measurements. Researchers can concurrently perform electrical imaging and electrophysiological measurements, studying structure and function in electrogenic cells. Later this year, the same electrodes will measure redox potential, providing insights into cellular metabolic activity. The device’s circuits can also be configured to produce electrical signals for cell manipulation, with applications in wound healing and macromolecule delivery expected after 2024. Built with scalability in mind, the Pixel Primo is introduced with 96-well and 384-well plates, allowing flexible assay design. Later in 2024, the Pixel Octo, an 8-plate reader, will be launched, compatible with the same microplates. This enables easy scaling of assays developed on the Primo for higher-throughput applications such as screening.