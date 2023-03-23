Waters’ next-generation HPLC system is aimed at reducing lab errors by up to 40%

Waters Corporation introduces Alliance iS, the next-generation intelligent HPLC System, designed to reduce compliance risk by adding new levels of proactive error detection, troubleshooting, and ease of use. When combined with Waters’ compliance-ready Empower Chromatography Software and eConnect HPLC Columns, the Alliance iS High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) System streamlines the task of making accurate and precise measurements by detecting and eliminating common errors by up to 40%. In doing so, the Alliance iS HPLC System helps QC laboratories consistently meet quality, safety, compliance, and on-time product delivery goals.

“Today’s QC laboratories are very different than they were 50 years ago when Waters introduced its first commercial HPLC system helping ensure the tens of thousands of prescription drugs on the market are pure, safe, and will work as expected,” said Udit Batra, president & CEO, Waters Corporation. “Our conversations with hundreds of QC managers and bench analysts have yielded a deeper understanding of what they need today from a state-of-the-art HPLC system to help them perform at their best. The Waters Alliance iS HPLC System is ideally suited to address issues such as staff training, error-reduction, risk management, and compliance, helping bring significant productivity and quality improvements to high-volume QC laboratories.”

Based on broad and in-depth customer insights, the Alliance iSHPLC System is thoughtfully designed for the unique needs of the QC laboratory, bringing intuitive simplicity to routine measurements. With visual prompts and alerts delivered through an intuitive touchscreen interface, the system notifies the operator if an improper method is chosen for an application, when a sample vial is missing, when it’s time to refill a solvent bottle, or if it’s time for system maintenance. These are common conditions that when caught early enough, can eliminate system errors that would otherwise degrade the ability of scientists to get needed drugs to patients and ultimately cost a laboratory time and money.

The system also integrates with the cloud-native waters_connect System Monitoring Software enabling real-time monitoring of the Alliance iSHPLC System and any other chromatography instruments controlled by Empower Software. Laboratory managers can view the live status of their HPLC instrument fleet from anywhere and at any time to further improve equipment utilization and overall productivity.

Waters Alliance iS HPLC System feature highlights include: