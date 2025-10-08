Waters pairs DESI XS with Xevo MRT for faster ambient MS imaging



Waters Corporation has integrated its DESI XS ion source with the benchtop Xevo MRT high-resolution mass spectrometer, expanding ambient mass spectrometry imaging options on the MRT platform. The pairing brings DESI imaging, label-free chemical analysis directly from sample surfaces with minimal preparation, to Waters’ highest-performing benchtop QTof.

The update was highlighted around the International Mass Spectrometry Imaging Society (IMSIS) meeting at UC Davis (Sept 29–Oct 2, 2025). End-to-end workflow coverage is supported in the HDI software (v1.7), which adds processing support for MRT DESI data.

The integration matters for labs seeking faster, simpler approaches to molecular imaging. DESI enables atmospheric-pressure imaging directly from surfaces like tissue sections, materials, and forensic samples with little or no preparation. Waters lists routine pixel sizes of approximately 20 µm, with sub-10 µm resolution achievable when expertly optimized, fitting drug-distribution and lipid-mapping use cases.

The Xevo MRT’s performance specifications underpin these imaging capabilities. With 100,000 FWHM resolution at acquisition rates up to 100 Hz and sub-ppm mass accuracy, the platform maintains precise mass measurements at the scan speeds required for imaging. In practice, the high resolving power supports distinguishing near-isobaric species at typical imaging scan rates.

Previous demonstrations establish what the DESI XS source can achieve. Waters application notes from work with the Xevo G3 QTof show 10 µm whole-brain datasets (2.32 M pixels, 35 h) and 5 µm single-cell-scale imaging using a low-flow DESI kit, illustrating the trade-off between throughput and resolution.

Hardware improvements in the DESI XS contribute to these capabilities. The source incorporates a high-performance sprayer and heated transfer line for sensitivity and ease of use. Waters documentation also describes a partially sealed housing that improves environmental stability during long multi-hour imaging runs.

On the software side, Waters’ High-Definition Imaging (HDI) platform allows users to queue multiple DESI imaging experiments, maximizing instrument use. The platform’s MSI-Segmentation MicroApps add automated post-processing capabilities to speed interpretation.