What are nanostructures?

Nanostructures are engineered structures with features at the nanoscale — between 1 and 100 nanometers. They include nanotextured surfaces, nanoparticles and nanotubes, as well as more complex nano-scale structures. A nanometer (nm) is one billionth of a meter, which is just slightly larger than the atomic scale — individual atoms in a solid are between 0.1 nm and 0.4 nm apart. Therefore, nanostructures are the smallest possible structures, as anything smaller would be a simple molecule or atom.

Nanostructures may be formed by top-down bulk processes which, at their simplest, may be just the successive breaking down of particles into nanoparticles. At the other extreme, they may be constructed in a bottom-up fashion, using scanning electron microscopes (SEM) or scanning tunneling microscopes (STM), perhaps even building a nanostructure an atom at a time. Nanofabrication is widely used to mass produce precisely defined nanostructures in the semiconductor industry. Bulk bottom-up processes may also be used to produce nanostructures which do not require such precise control of individual structures but which may have very large surface areas at the nano-scale, giving them enhanced energy storage or catalytic performance.

Some notable nanostructures include: