WHOI scientists discover fastest degrading bioplastic in seawater

Scientists from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) have identified cellulose diacetate (CDA) foam as the fastest-degrading bioplastic tested in seawater, offering a promising alternative to traditional plastics like Styrofoam. The study, led by Collin Ward and his team, was published in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering. It revealed that foamed CDA degrades 15 times faster than its solid counterpart and outperforms paper.

“What excites me most about this study is its translational nature,” said Ward, the study’s senior author. “We’ve translated years of research into a new material that not only meets consumer needs but also degrades faster in the ocean than any other plastic material we know of.” The research was conducted in collaboration with Eastman, a bioplastic manufacturer, which provided materials, funding, and co-authorship.

Using continuous-flow seawater tanks to simulate the dynamic ocean environment, the team found that foamed CDA lost 65-70% of its mass within 36 weeks, significantly reducing its environmental lifetime. This innovative material could replace widely used single-use plastics, including takeout containers and packaging trays, which are notorious contributors to ocean pollution.

“As a materials scientist, it’s exciting to demonstrate that foams can achieve functionality with minimal material use, reducing both costs and environmental impact,” said lead author Bryan James. He added that biodegradable foams made from CDA offer a less persistent alternative to traditional plastics, which often linger in marine environments for decades.

Eastman has already begun commercializing foamed CDA products, including a compostable, lightweight tray designed to replace plastic trays in food packaging. Jeff Carbeck, vice president of Corporate Innovation at Eastman, emphasized the importance of collaborations between academia and industry to scale sustainable solutions. “This research shows that foams made from biodegradable materials will degrade rapidly in the marine environment, should they accidentally end up there. Embracing biodegradable materials for consumer goods is crucial for reducing plastic pollution and fostering sustainability.”

The study’s findings highlight the potential for CDA foam to replace non-biodegradable plastics, offering a scalable, eco-friendly solution for industries reliant on Styrofoam and other single-use products. “Advancing new plastics that are compostable, not made from fossil fuels, and don’t persist in the environment is a win for both consumers and the planet,” Ward concluded.

