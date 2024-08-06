Winners unveiled for 2024 R&D 100 Special Recognition categories

The Medalists in the 2024 R&D 100 Awards Special Recognition categories have been announced by R&D World magazine. This year’s esteemed judging panel included 56 well-respected industry professionals from across the world. Medalists are listed below by category, and include primary submitting organizations and then co-developing organizations, as provided to R&D World.
These and other winners will be celebrated at the R&D 100 Awards Banquet in Palm Desert, Calif. on November 21st.
Please note that the five R&D 100 Professional Award winners will be announced separately, tomorrow on this website, followed by the R&D 100 Winners here on Thursday.
Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility
GOLD
EGRASS: Electrical Grid Resilience and Assessment System
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL)
SILVER (tie)
|iMat for Smart Care
Institute for Information Industry
Humetrics Inc., YungShin Social Welfare Foundation, Compal Electronics, Inc.
SILVER (tie)
QUIC-DEPDOSE: Software tools to prepare for and respond to nuclear emergencies
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Special Recognition: Green Tech
GOLD
Modular Electrochemical Nuclear Decontamination System (MENDS)
Los Alamos National Laboratory
SILVER (tie)
Berelex Green Biobased Air Purifier, eco-friendly, antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial.
Pinturas Berel S.A de C.V.
SILVER (tie)
InertiaMeter: Cost-Effective Real-Time Power System Inertia Monitor
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Special Recognition: Market Disruptor
GOLD
Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer
Thermo Fisher Scientific
SILVER
NDα: Nondestructive Alpha Spectrometer
Los Alamos National Laboratory
BRONZE
Vero AFM
Oxford Instruments
Asylum Research, Inc., Université de Lyon
Special Recognition (medalist) logos are available for download here.
Tell Us What You Think!