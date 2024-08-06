Winners unveiled for 2024 R&D 100 Special Recognition categories

The Medalists in the 2024 R&D 100 Awards Special Recognition categories have been announced by R&D World magazine. This year’s esteemed judging panel included 56 well-respected industry professionals from across the world. Medalists are listed below by category, and include primary submitting organizations and then co-developing organizations, as provided to R&D World.

These and other winners will be celebrated at the R&D 100 Awards Banquet in Palm Desert, Calif. on November 21st.

Please note that the five R&D 100 Professional Award winners will be announced separately, tomorrow on this website, followed by the R&D 100 Winners here on Thursday.

Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility

GOLD

EGRASS: Electrical Grid Resilience and Assessment System

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL)

SILVER (tie)

|iMat for Smart Care

Institute for Information Industry

Humetrics Inc., YungShin Social Welfare Foundation, Compal Electronics, Inc.

SILVER (tie)

QUIC-DEPDOSE: Software tools to prepare for and respond to nuclear emergencies

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Special Recognition: Green Tech

GOLD

Modular Electrochemical Nuclear Decontamination System (MENDS)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

SILVER (tie)

Berelex Green Biobased Air Purifier, eco-friendly, antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial.

Pinturas Berel S.A de C.V.

SILVER (tie)

InertiaMeter: Cost-Effective Real-Time Power System Inertia Monitor

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor

GOLD

Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

SILVER

NDα: Nondestructive Alpha Spectrometer

Los Alamos National Laboratory

BRONZE

Vero AFM

Oxford Instruments

Asylum Research, Inc., Université de Lyon

