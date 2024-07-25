Judging panel announced for 2024 R&D 100 awards program

This year’s iteration of the esteemed R&D 100 Awards features a judging panel comprised of 56 professionals from across the globe, who boast an impressive collection of accomplishments and honors. Finalists in this year’s 62nd R&D 100 Awards will be announced on August 1st at rdworldonline.com. Winners of this year’s R&D 100 Awards, along with the medalists in the Special Recognition categories and new Professional Award categories, will be announced the following week, also at rdworldonline.com. Details on the dates will be posted on this site shortly.

Following are short bios of our 2024 judges, who have worked tirelessly to review and rate all the entries received this year. Thank you to all of the judges!



Sheik Ahamed Azigar Ali, Senior Director of Technology, Advantage Solutions LLC

Ali is based in Clayton, Mo and has more than 20 years of research & development experience. He has led and solved technology and implementation challenges of numerous transformative projects for large enterprises, including AI adoption, digital transformation, cloud migration, data management, API management, identity verification, and legacy modernization across various business and technology domains. During his tenure at Ingram Content Group in Tennessee, he played a pivotal role in the Blockchain Steering Committee, architecting solutions to leverage blockchain technology for the self-author publishing business. Ali has authored and presented multiple technology white papers. He is the inventor of the patented “blockchain-based identity verification system,” a revolutionary identity verification system that is acclaimed worldwide and is being used in multiple identity-critical applications by different organizations. Ali is a champion of innovation and entrepreneurship among local communities. Beyond his professional endeavors, he dedicates his time as a mentor and innovation facilitator, mentoring middle and high school kids to identify real-world problems and innovate novel and patentable solutions to these problems, as a volunteer under DiscoverSTEM Innovation Programs.

Gretchen Baier, Executive External Strategy and Communications Leader, Dow

Gretchen Baier is responsible for monitoring for disruptive technologies and being the R&D liaison to Dow’s sustainability goals. Previously, she was Associate R&D Director of External Technology, leading a group responsible for creating strategic external research collaborations. Earlier she was a technical leader in Ventures and New Business Development and a chemical engineer in the Process Optimization group and the Process Separations Skill Center. She is on the NSF Engineering Advisory Committee, the Visiting Committee for Chemical Engineering at MIT, the American Chemical Society Committee on Chemistry and Public Affairs, the Advisory Board for the MIT Practice School, the Standing Committee for the NSF Engineering Research Visioning Alliance, and Advisory Board for the Michigan Materials Research Institute at the University of Michigan. She has held Board positions for ASTRA and theCouncil of Chemical Research, as well as a member of the Industrial Research Institute’s External Technology Network. Prior to joining Dow, Gretchen was a Process Engineer at Dow Corning Corp. and later at Shell Oil Company. She has a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from M.I.T. and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Paul Barton, Nuclear Engineer, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Dr. Paul Barton has been a nuclear engineer in the Applied Nuclear Physics group at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory since 2010. He received his Ph.D in Nuclear Engineering at the University of Michigan where he designed and fabricated low-noise semiconductor detectors. Barton brings a strong background in analog and digital electronics and is currently responsible for the design and fabrication of low-mass front-end (LMFE) readout boards for the MAJORANA collaboration. Additional efforts in low-noise ASIC-based readout of semiconductor detectors attempt to uncover the potential for advanced portable detection technologies. Barton is currently working on the 5th edition of Glenn Knoll’s Radiation Detection and Measurement.

Tanmoy Bhattacharya, Scientist 5 and Laboratory Fellow, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Tanmoy Bhattacharya received his MSc from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India, in 1984 and a PhD in physics from the Tata Institute of Physics, India, in 1989. After holding postdoctoral positions at Brookhaven National Laboratory, New York, and Centre de Energie Atomique at Saclay, France, he joined Los Alamos National Laboratory as a postdoctoral researcher doing lattice quantum chromodynamics. He has worked on a variety of theoretical disciplines including nuclear and elementary particle physics; high-performance computing; fundamentals of quantum mechanics; quantum information sciences; phylogenetics of viruses; HIV, influenza, and COVID epidemics; vaccine development; machine learning; uncertainty quantification; and historical linguistics. He led the LANL team that was part of the 2023 R&D 100 award for CANDLE. He has co-authored more than 150 peer-reviewed publications, and his 354 publications listed by Google Scholar have garnered more than 30,000 citations. He is currently the Coordinator of the Laboratory Fellows and the co-lead of the Nuclear and Particle Physics Pillar at the Laboratory.

Lewis Boyd, Parker Hannifin Corp.

Dr. Lewis J. Boyd is the Principal Investigator for new sensor technologies for the Fluid Systems Division of Parker Aerospace. He graduated from the University of Bath in the U.K. in 2004 with a Masters of Aerospace Engineering, and again in 2008 with a PhD in modelling and simulation of aircraft fuel systems. Lewis has 15 years’ experience in the Aerospace sector, having worked on several major aircraft systems developments before taking the lead on identifying new sensor technologies for aerospace applications. He specializes in optical sensors for harsh environments, is the named inventor on numerous patents in this field and is an industrial supervisor to PhD students from the University of Southampton. Lewis is a Member of the IET and a Chartered Engineer (U.K. Engineering Council).

Miles Budimir, Senior Editor, Design World

Miles Budimir is a senior editor covering motion control, automation, and test and measurement for Design World and an adjunct philosophy professor at Cleveland State University. Budimir has taught engineering technology courses as well as engineering ethics continuing education courses for professional engineers in the state of Ohio seeking to stay current with their PE licenses. He holds a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering and an M.A. in Philosophy.

Brian Buntz, Editor-in-Chief, R&D World

Buntz is an experienced journalist with more than fifteen years’ experience covering an array of technologies including medical devices, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. He has held a variety of senior editorial roles over the past decade at Penton and UBM (both now Informa), before being named as Editor-in-Chief of R&D World in 2024. Multilingual, Brian has an M.A. degree in German from the University of Oklahoma.

Carlos Castillo, Senior Manager R&D Medical Devices, Envista Holdings Corp.

Carlos Castillo is focused, passionate, and inspires to promote a better future for all of us. He has more than 25 years of world-wide experience in medical devices, bio-systems, and clinical research. His experience includes research, development, production, support, training, sales, marketing, projects and program management for such companies as Envista Holdings, BIT Group, Beckman Coulter, Danaher, CareFusion, Siemens, EmhartGlass, Viasys HealthCare, SalterLabs, Cardinal Health, Dr. Max Harry Weil Institute of Critical Care, and others. Castillo holds three international degrees in engineering with emphasis in Bio-Engineering (MSEE), three MBAs (Finance, Marketing, and Global Management), has completed executive training at USC Marshall School of Business and Harvard Business School. He is also Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified, hold eight US patents, 29 peer review publications in major medical research journals, IEEE Speaker and most recently, he is pursuing is PhD in Leadership at Phoenix University.

Prof. Çetin Çetinkaya, Clarkson University

Çetin Çetinkaya’s formal background is in acoustic/thermoelastic wave propagation, dynamics, vibration, computer algebra, and computational/analytical mechanics. His areas of applications and interest include real-time quality monitoring of additive manufacturing, nano/micro-particle and biological cell adhesion, acoustic micro-devices, drug delivery modalities, laser-based nondestructive testing/evaluation, and non-invasive real-time monitoring of manufacturing processes. He received his B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering from Istanbul Technical University and M.S. and Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In 1995-97, he worked for Wolfram Research Inc. (Mathematica) as a researcher and a project coordinator. Currently, he is a professor of mechanical engineering at Clarkson University, and is serving as the director of the Photo-Acoustics Research (PAR) Laboratory, which have received several research grants from the National Science Foundation (NSF), Intel, SEMATECH, Xerox Corp., Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., the US Army Research Office, Consortium for the Advancement of Manufacturing in Pharmaceuticals, Praxair/Electronics, as well as Center for Advanced Materials Processing (CAMP) at Clarkson and the New York State sources. Prof. Çetinkaya is an ASME Fellow.

Daniel Champion, Senior Principal Scientist and Technical Manager, Mission Support and Test Services LLC, Nevada National Security Sites

Champion supports multiple Department of Energy mission areas in leadership, research, analysis, and project management capacities. Working in collaboration with physicists, engineers, and other mathematicians at the NNSS and DOE National Labs, Champion helps to introduce and apply advanced analytic capabilities to large-scale physics experiments conducted at the NNSS and across the lab complex. His research and technical focus areas at the NNSS include optical and radiographic analytic methods, momentum diagnostics, inference methods, and Gaussian process modelling. In 2023, Champion began serving as the Science and Technology Thrust Area Lead for Communications and Computing at the NNSS, wherein he manages the Communications and Computing portfolio of Site Directed Research and Development projects. Champion has a BA and MA in mathematics from University of Colorado at Boulder, and a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Arizona where he specialized in geometric analysis.

Victor Comello

Victor Comello was trained as a theoretical physicist at the University of Notre Dame. He began working as a product development chemist, which led to his becoming the research director at the Minwax Company. Comello left that position to ultimately begin a career as a technical journalist, working at first for Semiconductor International magazine. That led to positions as senior editor and managing editor at R&D magazine. For the last 20+ years, he has worked as a senior writer/editor at Argonne National Laboratory. Comello has been a judge of the R&D 100 competition for more than 30 years.



Alexander Cordes, R&D Manager, Alva Industries AS

Alex Cordes is an engineer of all trades. Originally educated in aerospace engineering, he has developed a specialty in cutting-edge research and development. Professionally, he has worked on Ferrari F1 turbochargers, automated battery lab designs, hyperloop concepts, and currently works with Alva Industries, developing one of the world’s most efficient electric motors. His work continues at home, where he is committed to creating ingenious designs to solve big sustainability issues with sustainable materials. From solar cookers made with food wrappers and cardboard; to electric bikes made with recycled laptop batteries; to modular 3D printers that use plastic waste to print useful items. In addition, he is a volunteer lecturer, introducing young people to the usefulness of engineering and its impact on the world. Cordes has also been running a makerspace, both in real life and online where students learn about engineering with hands on projects. Whether at work or at home, he lives and breathes the engineering innovation that will shape the world to come.

Dr. Courtney Corley, Chief Scientist for Artificial Intelligence, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Courtney Corley is Chief Scientist for Artificial Intelligence at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and has served in a variety of technical and line management roles during his tenure. His technical expertise is in the field of data science and biosurveillance for his foundational work in social media analytics, computational epidemiology, and natural language processing. His current research centers on developing machine learning approaches to solve challenges in limited data regimes, such as few-shot learning. His research also centers on trustworthy AI to assure AI systems are safe, secure, and robust. He serves as a mentor for the TechStars Industries of the Future startup accelerator where he provides insight and guidance to founders leveraging data science and AI in their products. Prior to his current role, Corley served as the Data Sciences and Analytics and Foundational Data Science group leader where his passion for talent and capability management has been an enabler and force-multiplier to meet the Nation’s critical data science challenges. Corley co-led PNNL’s Deep Learning for Scientific Discovery internal research investment that has applied deep learning across the breadth of PNNL’s science and security missions. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering and an M.S. in Computer Science and is a member of IEEE, ACM, and AAAS.

Dr. Sudip K. Das, Butler University

Sudip Das is a professor of pharmaceutical sciences in pharmaceutical sciences at Butler University, College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences. He is also an Adjunct Professor in the School of Medicine, Indiana University. Das has more than 30 years of teaching experience in the professional pharmacy and graduate programs in the U.S. and Canada. He has supervised close to 40 postdoctoral, graduate, and undergraduate research students, and was the key faculty responsible for the revitalization of the graduate program and research infrastructure in pharmaceutical sciences at Butler University. His current research involves targeted delivery of siRNA and nano-composites for the treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Das has over 150 research publications, review articles, patents, proceedings, conference presentations, and book chapters, is a recipient of multiple awards/honors, and has secured extramural research funding from NIH, PDA, and several pharmaceutical industries.

Siva Karthik Devineni, Database Consultant, Elan Technologies

Devineni brings a wealth of expertise to employer eLan Technologies and current Client Maryland Motor vehicle Administration (MVA). With a knack for optimizing data structures and ensuring seamless information flow, He is a driving force behind the efficient handling of critical data. He has evolved as an architect of meticulous data governance strategies, ensuring the responsible and ethical use of data across the agency. Devineni’s expertise extends to the orchestration of seamless database systems, optimizing the backbone of information flow. He is an AI enthusiast who has dedicated himself to becoming an expert in the field through relentless learning and skill refinement. In addition to mastering foundational AI concepts, he actively stays abreast of emerging AI technologies and advancements, such as deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and reinforcement learning.

Chetan Dharmadhikari, Technical Program Manager, Mercury Marine

Dharmadhikari is an exemplary technology leader and disruptive innovator with almost two decades in new product development and engineering across diverse industries. With expertise spanning research, product development, budget management, failure analysis, manufacturing, team leadership, and data analytics, he has made significant contributions to the marine, automotive, oil & gas, and electrification sectors. At the forefront of a crucial electrification program, Dharmadhikari drives the development of groundbreaking electric vehicles prioritizing innovation, safety, tranquility, and environmental sustainability. In this role, he formulates strategic initiatives, cultivates partnerships, devises comprehensive product roadmaps, and guides cross-functional teams spanning design, testing, sourcing, manufacturing, service, and customer engagement. Dharmadhikari’s proficiency extends across various domains including high-voltage systems, mechanical design, engine performance optimization, thermal management, infrastructure development, health & safety, and continuous improvement. He holds nine patents from the U.S. Patent Office and is a certified Design for Six Sigma green belt practitioner. Dharmadhikari holds a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s in Fluid & Thermal Engineering from the University of Munich, Germany. He is pursuing a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, focusing on battery technology.



Manvendra Dubey, Laboratory Fellow, LANL

Manvendra Dubey received his PhD at Harvard and postdoc at SRI-International. Dubey integrates laboratory and field measurements to refine climate models and he has performed targeted aerosol and greenhouse gas observations to verify inventories and validate parameterizations. He demonstrated that smoke from fires plays a key role in climate. He helped isolate the human climate signal from natural variability, showing that the Arctic is warming faster than the globe. Dubey discovered the methane hot spot at Four Corners and developed methods to verify power plant CO2 emissions. Over the past decade, Dubey has been working closely with the public and private sector on building greenhouse gas monitoring and modeling technologies, at multiple scales in the market place to enable accountable emission reductions. He won a 2019 R&D 100 award in for an AI based natural gas leak detection system that was funded by ARPA-E and for which he was selected for DOE’s Energy I-Corps commercialization training program in 2022. He won a 2023 R&D 100 award for launching two trace gas monitoring hyperspectral CubeSats into space for NASA. Dubey is an AAAS and Fulbright Fellow, has roughly 155 papers and 10,800 citations, one patent, and one copyright. He gave the prestigious 2023 Keeling lecture.

Lisa Eitel, Executive Editor, Design World

Lisa (Elisabeth) Eitel is an Executive Editor at Design World magazine. She has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Fenn College (now Washkewicz College) at Cleveland State University and more than 20 years of experience as a technical writer. Her areas of focus include motors, drives, motion control, power transmission, linear motion, and sensing and feedback technologies. She is a judge for the FIRST Robotics Buckeye Regional competitions, an inductee of Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society, and a member of the Society of Women Engineers.

Mirza Faizan, Scientist

Mirza Faizan is a world-renowned aerospace scientist and inventor of the Ground Reality Information Processing System (GRIPS), an innovative system to prevent runway incursion, runway excursion and detect foreign objects and debris on runways in real-time. He has vast experience working on design and development of aerospace, defense, and mission-critical systems. His research and algorithm on predicting collisions between random particles in a semi-controlled environment are highly admired by the scientists from NASA, Pentagon-AMRDEC (Army Missile Research, Development & Engineering Center), and the U.S. Air Force. Global R&D communities often seek his expertise on research, innovation, aerospace systems design & development, and aviation safety. Faizan is also keenly interested in Psychology and possesses a Bachelor’s in Psychology with a special interest in child learning and development. For his innovation GRIPS, he was awarded various national and international awards.

Mary Gannon, Editor-in-Chief, Fluid Power World

Mary Gannon is Editor of Fluid Power World. She has been a technical writer and editor for 15 years, having covered fluid power, motion control and interconnect technologies. Gannon graduated from Boston University with a B.S. in Journalism. In addition to serving as a technical editor, she has worked as both a daily business reporter and on the public relations side of the communications business.

Sudhanshu Gaur, Vice President, Hitachi America

Gaur is Vice President at Hitachi America and heads the IoT Edge R&D, with focus on innovation in Edge-AI space, addressing multiple industries including manufacturing. Additionally, he is also serving as Chief IoT Architect at Hitachi Astemo, and is responsible for digital transformation of Astemo’s global manufacturing operations realizing Industry 4.0 vision. His interests include distributed systems, 5G, Edge AI, federated learning, and robotics. He has authored more than 100 patents and peer-reviewed publications including a book on LTE-Advanced. He received his Ph.D. degree in Electrical & Computer Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and was recently named among top 25 leaders transforming manufacturing by Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME).



Christopher Gintz, Block Textiles, Inc.

Chris Gintz’s 40-year technology commercialization and product design career has spanned broad technology fields including instrument design, computer software and nanotechnology. His particular research interest is the practical application and effects of particles and waves on product design in batteries and corrosion prevention. He is the co-inventor of the first battery powered notebook computer. He has served for more than twenty years on the Industrial Advisory Board at his alma mater, the University of South Carolina College of Engineering and Computer Science. For more than ten years, he was active as a judge at the Intel Science and Engineering Fair. He has been an R&D 100 judge for the past six years.

Rajeev Goel, Vice President Technology, Asian Paints

Rajeev Goel is currently working as Vice President Technology at Asian Paints Limited, Mumbai India. Goel completed his B. Tech in Paint Technology in 1989 from Harcourt Butler Technological Institute. He completed his MBA Degree from James Cook University, Townsville Australia. Goel started his career with Asian Paints in formulation development of Protective & Marine Coatings and has worked in different geographies — Fiji, Australia, Singapore, and other Southeast Asian countries around formulation development of all types of decorative and industrial coatings. He also has extensive knowledge around formulations for auto refinishing, wood coatings, and color science. During a stint of overseas operation, Goel handled plant and has deep knowledge around processing technology. He played a key role in development of health and hygiene products and a waterproofing range of products at Asian Paints. Goel has authored and presented many papers in the area of waterproofing and coatings and has 11 patents to his credit.

Prof. Amit Goyal, Ph.D, MBA, Director

Dr. Amit Goyal concurrently holds the title of SUNY Distinguished Professor and SUNY Empire Innovation Professor at SUNY-Buffalo. He is Director, Laboratory for Heteroepitaxial Growth of Functional Materials and Devices. He is the Founding Director of the New York State Center for Plastics Recycling & Innovation, an externally funded multidisciplinary center. Goyal served as the Founding Director of the internally funded multidisciplinary, university-wide RENEW (Research and Education in eNergy, Environment and Water) institute from 2015 to 2021. He is the President & CEO of TapeSolar Inc., a private equity funded company and also the President & CEO of TexMat LLC, an IP holding and consulting company. He is an Emeritus Corporate Fellow at UT-Battelle/Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Goyal has more than 360 publications and 88 issued patents, most of which are licensed. He was the most cited author worldwide in the field of high-temperature superconductivity from 1999-2009. In 2010, he received the R&D Magazine’s coveted “Inventor-of-the-Year” award for sustained cumulative innovations over the years. In addition, he has received 10 R&D 100 awards over the years. He has received numerous accolades including the presidential level DOE’s E. O. Lawrence Award in the inaugural category of Energy Science & Innovation. The U.S. Department of Energy Secretary on behalf of the President of the United States bestows the award. He is a Member of the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Inventors. Goyal is member of the US National Materials & Manufacturing Board. He is Fellow of nine professional societies: AAAS, MRS, APS, IEEE, WIF, ASM, IOP, ACERS, and WTN.

Paul P. Guss, Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff, Mission Support and Test Services LLC, Nevada National Security Sites

Paul Guss is a Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff working for Mission Support and Test Services, LLC (MSTS). Since November 2021, Guss has served as Program Manager for the Nevada National Security Site Site Directed Research and Development Program. Previously, he served as the Remote Sensing Laboratory Site Representative for the SDRD Program, a dedicated research program for the advancement of the technologies employed at MSTS and the NNSS. Guss has been an active MSTS team member developing unmanned aircraft system capabilities for the NNSS. Additionally, he has been a principal investigator of several nuclear detector research investigations and has served on several DOE National Nuclear Security Administration emergency response teams — he participated in the Fukushima response, as well as served as lead for the DOE Consequence Management planning effort for the 2011 NASA launch of the Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity. He maintains currency for several billets on the NNSA Office of Emergency Response Consequence Management Advance Command Team. Guss has more than 30 years of scientific and management experience with the NNSA Nevada Site Office Management and Operations contractors. His prior experience includes several leadership and technical positions, including operating the Joint Base Andrews Office of the RSL, and leading several operational and research projects. Guss earned his bachelor’s degree in physics at Gettysburg College and his doctorate in nuclear physics at Duke University.

Stephen F. Hahn, Retired Executive Dow Chemical Co.

Steve Hahn is an experienced chemist, materials scientist, and evaluator of new technology-based business opportunity. He was employed by the Dow Chemical Company for 35 years in a variety of research and new business development roles. Beginning in 2010, Hahn established Dow’s Technology Scouting presence in the North American West Coast Region to identify and evaluate strategically aligned business opportunities. Hahn has a B.S. in Chemistry from Michigan Tech and an M.S. in Chemistry from Central Michigan University. He holds 43 U.S. patents, 40 publications in scientific journals, and six chapters in technical reference books. He was Visiting Professor of Chemistry and IPrime Scholar at the University of Minnesota in 2002. Hahn received the American Chemical Society Cooperative Research Award in 2008 and the Council for Chemical Research Collaboration Award in 2010 and represented Dow on Advisory Boards at the University of Connecticut and Michigan Tech. He is a member of the Academy of the College of Sciences and Arts at Michigan Tech and served on the Advisory Board for the Global Social Venturing Competition at the Haas School of Business at UC-Berkeley. He is currently an Expert in the Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships at the National Science Foundation, supporting the I-Corps and SBIR/STTR programs.

Heather M. Hall, Associate Editor, R&D World

Heather M. Hall, Associate Editor for R&D World, attended Kent State University. She has worked in publishing for 25 years, first as a newspaper reporter then as an editor in B2B publishing, covering industries from engineering and manufacturing to research and development. She has worked on R&D World since 2019 on editing, feature stories, trends in R&D, the R&D 100 Awards, and the annual Global Funding Forecast.

Cameron Hawkins, Senior Principal Engineer Scorpius Commissioning Control Account Manager Enhanced Capabilities for Subcritical Experiments Mission Support and Test Services LLC, Nevada National Security Sites

Hawkins has worked for the NNSS since March 2004. She is a Senior Principal Engineer and is currently working as the Scorpius Commissioning Control Account Manager (CAM) for the Enhanced Capabilities for Subcritical Experiments project. She is also the CAM for the C3 Launcher, a single-stage gas launcher experimental platform with diagnostics for shock physics experiments. Prior to being employed at the NNSS, Hawkins spent four years collaborating with scientists and engineers from Sandia National Laboratories on a Stockpile Stewardship project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. In 2013, she became a full-time instructor for three semesters at Boise State University in the Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering department before returning to Las Vegas. Hawkins has multiple publications pertaining to material characterization and analysis. Hawkins obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2001 and her master’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2003, both from UNLV. She completed her doctorate in mechanical engineering at UNLV in 2010.

Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial Director, R&D World

Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial Director for Design World and R&D World magazines, has a B.S. in Engineering Science & Mechanics and minors in Technical Communications and Biomedical Engineering from Georgia Tech. He has written about fluid power, aerospace, robotics, medical, green engineering, and general manufacturing topics for nearly 25 years. He has managed a variety of award programs, both corporate and industry focused, including the R&D 100 Awards and the LEAP Awards. Heney is well known in the b2b publishing world, with leadership roles on the national board of the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) and Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI), an international b2b group. He has won numerous regional and national Azbee awards for his writing.

Marylesa Howard, Manager, Scientist and Mathematician Physical Sciences, Science and Technology Directorate Mission Support and Test Services LLC, Nevada National Security Sites

Award-winning mathematician Marylesa Howard leads a team of scientists in data analysis for physics applications in the Science and Technology Directorate at the Nevada National Security Site. She joined the NNSS as a Scientist in 2013 and has held the roles of Supervisor II, Principal Scientist and Manager. While maintaining a research portfolio in image segmentation method development and Bayesian reconstruction methods for the NNSS Site- Directed Research and Development program, Howard also led signal processing efforts for photonic Doppler velocimetry, a diagnostic for understanding the speed of a moving surface. Howard is an influential leader among scientists in Nevada, at the U.S. national laboratories and at universities across the country. She is a champion for women in STEM, helping to direct graduate research and guide the careers of women around the country. Howard also works with universities to bring real-world scientific problems to students nationwide. Howard earned a bachelor’s from George Fox University and a master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Montana, all in the field of mathematics.

Ilia N. Ivanov, Research and Development Scientist, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Ilia Ivanov has won three Battelle Distinguished Inventor technology commercialization awards and holds 11 patents. His research interests include: nano-materials, polymers and composite for energy related applications, in-situ diagnostics, imaging of structure functional changes in thin films, and developing of understanding and control of thin film self-assembly — from molecular aggregation in solutions to film assembly on the surface, and multi parameter phase diagrams of materials. Ivanov has a Ph.D. in Photo Chemistry and Physical Chemistry from Bowling Green State University, and Moscow International School for Business in Industry and Sciences. He has a B.S. in Engineer Radiation and Physical Chemistry from Russian University of Chemical Technology. Professional Experience includes Research Staff, Functionality Group, Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences, ORNL; Research Associate, Dept. of Material Sciences and Technologies, University of Tennessee-Knoxville; Postdoctoral Research Associate, Chemical Sciences Division, ORNL; Assistant Director, Industrial Technologies and Materials, Moscow; and Research Assistant, Department of Physical Chemistry (Radiation and Photochemistry), and Russian University of Chemical Technology, Moscow.

Dr. Mark Jones, Creative Director, MJPhD, LLC

Mark E. Jones, Ph.D., retired effective April 2021 after a decade as Executive External Strategy and Communications Fellow for Dow Chemical. Jones is a frequent speaker at industry events on a variety of topics. He spent most of his career developing catalytic processes after joining Dow in 1990. Jones received his Ph.D. in physical chemistry at the University of Colorado-Boulder doing research unlikely to lead to an industrial career. He retired from the staff of Dow CTO Dr. A.N. Sreeram, where he developed strategy and facilitated communication around innovation. He played a large role in Dow’s next generation sustainability goals and retained responsibility for the innovation goal up to retirement. He provided technical support for Dow’s Renewable Chemistries Expertise Center and, until recently, was on the Board of Directors of the BIO Industrial and Environmental Section. Jones is a past co-chair of the Chemical Sciences Roundtable, a standing roundtable of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, where he continues to serve. He is a Fellow of the American Chemical Society (ACS), hosts ACS webinars on successful industrial applications of chemistry and material science, blogs for the ACS’s Industry Matters, represented Dow Chemical on Corporation Associates, is a member of the ACS Committee on Public Relations and Communications and is on the ACS Chemical Heritage Landmark committee. He is also past chair of the Midland ACS Section. Jones is now transitioning to Creative Director of MJPhD, LLC, a nascent consulting company.

Aimee Kalnoskas, Senior Editor, EE World

Aimee Kalnoskas serves as Senior Editor for EE World and WTWH online communities, EDABoard.com and Electro-Tech-Online.com and most recently, EngineersGarage.com. Kalnoskas began her career in electronics and technical publishing in 1984 and has served as a speaker and panelist at numerous industry events and as moderator for many webcasts serving the electronics industry. Kalnoskas’ interest in electronics began early in life thanks to her father, an electronics engineer who felt that oscilloscopes also made highly effective nightlights for his seven children.

Adrian Kerr, Decarbonised Energy Solutions Ltd.

Adrian Kerr is a product developer who led the R&D team at Temperzone in the development of the next generation of HVAC and water heating solutions for the Australasian market. With a background in biochemistry and food science from Otago University, Kerr researched the application of commercially produced enzymes for the dairy food ingredient industry. An awareness of the environmental impact of increasing GHG emissions led him to change focus to the application of renewable and energy efficiency technologies. With a particular interest in integrated energy systems, and commercial heat-pump water heating technology, Kerr works as an Energy Consultant to apply novel low GWP HVAC platforms to assist in the decarbonization of our urban energy systems. Kerr is an active member of solar and heat-pump water heating Standards development for Australasia.

Leslie Langnau, Retired Managing Editor, Design World

Leslie Langnau has been involved with publishing in the automation and manufacturing markets for more than 30 years. She was involved in the additive manufacturing / 3D printing industry for more than a decade. Langnau is a graduate of Michigan State University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.

Li Guosheng, Sr. Materials Scientist, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Dr. Guosheng Li is currently a Sr. Scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). He received his B.S. degree from the Tsing Hua University in 1996, and later achieved his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Physical Chemistry from KyungHee University. He completed his postdoctoral training in Professor H. Reisler’s Laboratory at University of Southern California before joining PNNL in 2007. He has broad knowledge in Electrochemistry, Materials Science, Catalysis, and Spectroscopic Characterization. Currently, he is leading various battery R&D program at PNNL supported by the Department of Energy. His research focuses on materials development, battery design and validation for grid energy storage applications. Particularly, he is interested in developing and understanding advanced electrolytes, synthesis of cathode materials, the reaction mechanisms for cathodes, and various interfacial problems encountered in rechargeable batteries. He has also developed a strong industrial collaboration on grid battery scale-up and module testing to understand battery reliability and degradation in large battery modules under more realistic grid service operations. He has published more than 80 research papers in various professional journals and holds 7 U.S. patents, plus dozens of U.S. patent applications.

Babetta (Babs) Marrone, Scientist, Laboratory Fellow, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Marrone’s research career has spanned biomedicine, bioforensics, biosecurity, and bioenergy. Her current research interests are focused on sustainable biomanufacturing of biofuels and bioproducts, especially from microalgae and synthetic biology platforms. She is specifically interested in development of AI/ML tools for optimizing biomanufacturing processes and for accelerating biological solutions applied to health and environmental science, and climate resilience. Marrone has participated in entrepreneurial development programs sponsored by DOE: the Technologist in Residence Program (with Procter & Gamble) and Energy I-Corps. Over her career she has won numerous awards including two R&D 100 Awards, an NNSA Defense Programs Award of Excellence, a Federal Laboratory Consortium Award for Excellence in Technology Transfer, and several Los Alamos Laboratory Distinguished Performance Awards, including Distinguished Mentor, and Distinguished Patent. She received a B.A. from Hampshire College; a Ph.D. from Rutgers University, under an NSF Pre-doctoral Fellowship Award; and conducted postdoctoral research at the University of Wisconsin, under an NIH Postdoctoral Fellowship Award. She has more than 100 publications, six patents, and two copyrights.

Dustin Mcintyre, Structural Analysis Team Lead, NETL

Dustin L. McIntyre attended West Virginia University and pursued a dual degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering, graduating in December 1998. He completed his Master’s in Mechanical Engineering in August 2000. McIntyre completed his doctoral studies in May 2007 with his dissertation titled, “A Laser Spark Plug Ignition System for a Stationary Lean-Burn Natural Gas Reciprocating Engine.” He is currently a team lead and researcher with the geological and environmental systems directorate within the USDOE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory, studying use of laser induced breakdown spectroscopy for use in down hole in-situ sensing applications. McIntyre is author/coauthor of more than 50 journal papers, 6 patents, 4 book chapters, and 2 books.

Raju Nagaiah, University of Central Florida

Raju Nagaiah, Ph.D., is a Technology Transfer Professional in The University of Central Florida Office of Technology Transfer. He has more than eight years of experience in commercializing and licensing university technologies. He is responsible for coordinating with faculty and researchers in evaluating, protecting, and licensing physical sciences technologies. Before joining the Office of Technology Transfer, Nagaiah worked as a market research analyst in UCF Venture Lab, conducting due diligence, technical competitiveness, commercialization, and market research for a range of technologies and products that are produced by UCF and early-stage technology companies in Central Florida region. Nagaiah holds double Master’s degrees — one in Mechanical Engineering and the other Industrial Engineering, and he received his doctoral degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Central Florida.

Don Neuhaus, Aerospace & Defense, LLC

Donald Neuhaus is a Principal of Aerospace & Defense, LLC, He brings more than 44 years of aerospace and defense experience to his role. A&D focuses on research, development, and commercialization of advanced electric power and control technologies for the aerospace and defense markets. Previously, Donald was the Director of Research at Parker Aerospace’s Fluid Systems Division. He has held a variety of Engineering and Leadership positions within both the Fuel Measurement and the Avionics departments. In his position as the Director of Research, he was responsible for establishing the strategic direction of the research as well as leadership of the research team. The research team focused on intelligent power systems, advanced fuel gauging and fuel tank inerting technologies, hydro-mechanical and engine pneumatic equipment research, and advanced systems architectures. Prior to this position, Don had served as Chief Engineer, Company FAA Designated Engineering Representative (Power Plant, Electrical Systems and Equipment), Technology Team Leader in the Avionics Group, and as Principal Engineer in the Fuel Measurement group. Neuhaus has earned a B.S. and an M.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of New York, a certified Program Management Professional, and was appointed as a Parker Engineering Fellow.

Rachael Pasini, Senior Editor, R&D World

Rachael Pasini has a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering and a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from The Ohio State University. She has over 15 years of experience as a technical writer and taught college math and physics. As a Senior Editor of R&D World, Fluid Power World, and Design World, she covers research, technology, hydraulics, pneumatics, linear motion, motion control, additive manufacturing, robotics, warehouse automation, and more.





Radu Presura, Senior Principal Scientist, Physical Sciences Mission Support and Test Services LLC, Nevada National Security Sites

Radu Presura joined the Nevada National Security Sites in 2016. He focuses on advanced x-ray diagnostics. One of them, the X-ray Polarizing Beam Splitter, earned an R&D100 award in 2020. Prior to joining the NNSS, he joined the Physics Department at the University of Nevada Reno in 1999, where he pursued his interest in plasma physics, generation, and applications, particularly in high energy density laboratory astrophysics, magnetoinertial fusion, and particle beams. Throughout his career, he mentored a dozen postdoctoral scholars and graduate students and has coauthored more than 70 publications in peer-reviewed journals. Presura was born and educated in Romania, where he started his career in high energy density physics at the National Institute for Lasers, Plasma, and Radiation Physics and graduated with a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Bucharest. He pioneered x-ray plasma spectroscopy in Romania.

James T. Reilly, Principal, Reilly Associates

James T. Reilly, Principal of Reilly Associates, is an independent consultant in the electric power industry in the U.S. and internationally, with a focus on the integration of distributed energy resources with the grid for reliability and resilience and standards. He has completed numerous projects and workshops on research and development for advanced technology projects for clients in North America, Japan, and Europe. His clients include the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Electricity, various National Laboratories, and the New Energy Industrial Development Organization (Japan). He has had project assignments across a broad range of topics: TSO-DSO cooperation, integration of distributed energy resources, microgrid planning and design, energy management systems, and standards. He has authored studies published by national laboratories and CIGRE; numerous articles published in IEEE Power and Energy, CIGRE, and CIRED. Reilly holds degrees from Georgetown University and Columbia University.

Dr. Catherine L. Riddle, Senior Research Scientist, Idaho National Laboratory

Dr. Catherine Riddle is a senior research scientist at Idaho National Laboratory and has 23 years’ experience in radiochemistry and radiochemical separations. Her radiochemistry research involves multiple areas and disciplines including actinide separations and speciation in the investigation of actinides and lanthanides for the expansion of new technologies for used nuclear fuel recycling and nuclear national security. Riddle is an esteemed scientist in both national and international research areas including isotope ultra-purification for the particle physics work using 100Mo for the Neutrino Ettore Majorana Observatory (NEMO) and SuperNEMO projects, an international collaboration, which investigates neutrinoless double beta decay. She has lent expertise to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chemical weapons and high explosives identification work and continues to design new technologies in areas such as oil and heavy metal remediation, advanced neutron/antineutrino detection scintillators, rapid actinide chemical detection for first responders and other technologies geared at making the world a safer, better place. Her expertise in the field of chemical detection of actinides has received acclaim through a 2020 R&D 100 award for her technology CoDeAc (Colorimetric Detection of Actinides) which has been licensed for commercialization under the CoDeAc Solutions company. Riddle has numerous patents and patents pending for her technologies. Riddle is a champion of mentoring young upcoming scientists through undergraduate and graduate programs and future scientists through volunteering her time, energy, and expertise to STEM programs for K-12 students.

Dr. Rebecca L. Rosas, VP for Strategic Planning, Texmark Chemicals Inc.

Dr. Rebecca Rosas is VP for Strategic Planning for Texmark Chemicals in Galena Park, Texas. She was VP of R&D/Technology Center Manager prior to promotion in late 2018. Rosas has a B. S Chem (McKendree College) and an M.S. in Physical Chemistry (Eastern Illinois University). Rosas obtained a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry (Texas A&M). She was a Fullbright scholar, doing research at the University of Antwerp. Rosas has been with Texmark Chemicals for 22 years. As a Six Sigma Green Belt, she has worked on committees for ASQ Six Sigma Green Belt exams. She is on the board for ALMA and is chairman of the Houston area chapter. Rosas is married to a wonderful man, James Rosas and they have one daughter, Jacqueline, who is KTNU Administrator at Katoen Natie.

Dr. Kamal Sarkar, Professor, The University of Texas

Kamal Sarkar, Ph.D. (1980, Materials Engineering, The University of Tennessee, Knoxville) is an Associate Professor of Practice in the Mechanical Engineering department of the University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley, Edinburg. He is the Co-Inventor of award-winning (2011 R&D 100, among many others) of Forcespinning technology that is being commercialized by Parker Hannifin, a multi-billion dollars global leader in filtration, among others. Research areas Sarkar is pursuing presently include commercial applications of glass micro- and nano- particles manufactured from waste glass and application of Artificial Intelligence and Peer-to-Peer technologies to enable physical, educational, and economic mobility for the Blind and Persons with Visual Impairment. Sarkar received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 from Marquis Who’s Who for his “career longevity and demonstrated unwavering excellence.” He is also a Lifetime Member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

Ryan Smith, Founder, Pordis LLC

Ryan Smith is the founder of Pordis, a privately held LLC established in 2012, offering hardware design and consulting services primarily to the photovoltaics portion of the renewable energy sector, enabling renewable energy breakthroughs through better data. Smith holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Michigan and is an American Society for Quality Certified Six Sigma Black Belt, Certified Manager of Quality/Organizational Excellence, and Certified Quality Engineer. He has experience in both the semiconductor and renewable energy industries, has led ISO 17025 test laboratory program development, and has worked for major semiconductor manufacturers and at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Dr. T.S. Sudarshan, Materials Modification Inc.

Dr. T.S. Sudarshan is President and CEO of Materials Modification, Inc. He has a Ph.D. from Virginia Tech and has been responsible for driving the company’s technological leadership in the development of next generation materials, processes and techniques for the past 33 years. Sudarshan has been a passionate entrepreneur and provided employment to more than 400 individuals, given the first jobs for more than 180 students, and served on more than 10 thesis committees for M.S. and Ph.Ds. He has served on the National Materials Advisory Board, Ohio Third Frontier Committees, ASM International Board, Committees for the Army, NSF, NIH and DoE and Selection Committee for the R&D 100 awards. He has authored more than 180 papers, is editor of two journals — Materials and Manufacturing Processes and Surface Engineering — is coeditor of 34 books, holder of 30 patents, winner of two R&D 100 awards, Fellow of ASM International, Fellow of IFHTSE, Fellow of IMMM, UK, and Distinguished Alumni of IITM. He has been responsible for heading the development of 18 products and has worked in nanotechnology and surface engineering. Sudarshan has also been on the Advisory Board of ATI, South Carolina, and several other companies as a consultant.

Kelly Sullivan, Institutional S&T Investments, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Dr. Kelly O. Sullivan joined Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in 2001 and currently works with the Deputy Director for Science and Technology to provide leadership in developing PNNL’s long-term scientific vision and strategy for distinguishing PNNL within the scientific community and enabling its researchers to advance the boundaries of both scientific and engineering achievement. Sullivan has had multiple roles at the Laboratory. She has led the Laboratory’s S&T investments — a more than $80M annual investment portfolio for capability and business development — since 2012 and has stewarded the Linus Pauling Distinguished Postdoctoral Fellowship Program since its inception in 2009. She served as the Interim Director of Institutional Strategy in 2015. Prior to coming to PNNL, she was a chemistry professor at Mankato State University in Minnesota and at Creighton University in Nebraska. Sullivan’s research interests focus on the electronic structure of small molecules and ions. She received a B.S. in chemistry from Christian Brothers College and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Texas Tech University.

Ed Tan, Senior Hardware Electronics Engineer, Byte

After spending his college and initial career life on the East Coast, Ed moved to California’s Silicon Valley to develop novel lithography systems for the semiconductor industry. Since then, he has been working exclusively at early to mid-stage startups to enable these companies to release new or enhanced versions of their products. He is presently working on developing industrial automation controls for a robotic food preparation vending machine. Tan’s focus is on visible/IR and environmental sensors. He enjoys synthesizing his multi-disciplinary skills and cross-pollinating subject matter by practicing engineering, emergency medicine and the visual arts.

Peter Vollenberg, Chief Scientist, SABIC Specialties

After earning his PhD at Eindhoven University of Technology in The Netherlands, Vollenberg pursued a career in product development and polymer materials science with Dow Chemical, General Electric Plastics, and is currently with SABIC. Of his 36 years in the chemical industry, he worked in Europe 16 years and 20 years in the U.S. Vollenberg held various roles, all in research and development. Starting as an individual contributor, he moved to technical service and product development, interacting directly with major OEMs across Germany, Scandinavia, and Eastern Europe. The next growth step was global technology management, followed by a Master Black Belt assignment, and six years as a Corporate Technology & Innovation programs manager. At the moment he is a Research Fellow with SABIC Specialties, stationed in Mount Vernon, Ind. Vollenberg has worked on a broad range of polymer materials innovations, as evidenced by the 37 granted (original) patents in his name. An additional 24 patent applications have been filed and are pending. Recent major achievements include winning multiple prestigious external awards, including a 2022 R&D 100 Award.

Mark Wehde, Mayo Clinic

Mark Wehde is chair of the Mayo Clinic Division of Engineering, assistant professor of Biomedical Engineering in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, and fellow in the Mayo Clinic Academy of Educational Excellence. He is the executive leader of a team of engineers, software developers, and project managers with a focus on both product discovery and product delivery of solutions to problems faced by our healthcare providers. Wehde is also the Medical Device Innovation Fellow at the University of Minnesota Technology Leadership Institute and lecturer for the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium. He is on the board of governors for the IEEE Technology and Engineering Management Society and the IEEE Systems Council, is an affiliate of the University of Minnesota Medical Industry Leadership Institute and leads the Medical Device Innovation Consortium 5G-enabled Medical Device Landscape Analysis Workgroup. Mark is a Senior Fellow in the IEEE and a distinguished lecturer for the IEEE Systems Council. Wehde received a Master’s of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from Iowa State University, a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from South Dakota State University, and a Master’s of Business Administration through the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium.

Robert F. Williams, Bioscience Division, Biochemistry and Biotechnology Group, B-TEK, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Robert (Bob) Williams is bioorganic/physical organic chemist and a Scientist 5 at LANL. He is Team Lead for the National Stable Isotope Resource and Low Magnetic Field NMR Teams. Williams received his BS in chemistry/mathematics from Gettysburg College and a Ph.D. in physical organic chemistry from Emory University under Dr. Fred Menger. Postdoctoral research in bioorganic chemistry was completed at UC-Santa Barbara prior to joining the University of Texas as an Assistant Professor. After promotion to full professor, he left UTSA and joined the University of Texas Health Science Center faculty with joint appointments in Biochemistry and Radiology. There, he was Chief of the Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Division of the Research Imaging Center and developed contrast agents for in vivo MRI applications using animal models. He joined the LANL staff in Biosciences in 2003 and has been an AAAS Fellow since 2021. Most recently his team received recognition by winning an R&D100 Award in analytical chemistry (2020) for SEDONA and R&D100 and Silver Market Disruption Awards for ERDE (2021). He is also the champion for LANL’s Emerging Threat Laboratory (ETL) which is a BSL2+ and select agent laboratory with a high hazard chemical laboratory for detection and study of the biological effects of Chemical Warfare Agents, toxins, and related materials.

Jeffrey Wu, CEO, Neoventech

Jeffrey Wu, Ph. D currently leads Neoventech, a CRO that provides testing and complex formulation service in cosmetic and topical drug development for pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. His passion is to transform innovative ideas into successful products consumer enjoys. He has worked for Johnson and Johnson Consumer and Arkema for more than 20 years, developed multiple innovative platform technologies and commercialized their applications in cosmetic care and topical drugs for iconic brands e.g. Neutrogena, Aveeno, Clean & Clear, RoC, and Rogaine. Wu’s main research areas are the local and transdermal drug delivery technologies and solutions. He has had 45 U.S. patents in technologies and applications of liposomes, solid lipid nanoparticles, microneedles, ultrasound, and electricity. He is a frequent invited speaker at national and international dermatology and scientific meetings with a dozen peer-reviewed publications in skin and hair care. Wu volunteered as a chairperson for C&DP division of the Controlled Release Society and as president for the Chinese American Cosmetics Professional Association in 2017-2021.

Dr. Jian Zhang, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Jian Zhang is the Group Leader for the Building Simulation & Design Group in the Electricity Infrastructure and Buildings Division at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). He is responsible for the BS&DG’s strategy development and implementation, staffing plans, facility and equipment refreshment, operational discipline, workplace culture, and external recognition of individuals and teams within the group. He focuses on developing and stewarding capabilities of the group’s 50+ staff in building energy modeling, software tool development, and analysis workflow automation for energy policy impact analyses and integrative building design processes. Zhang joined PNNL in 2009 after completing his Ph.D. degree in Building Engineering at Concordia University, Montreal, Canada. He grew his technical career at PNNL to be a Chief Research Engineer and focused on the research areas of BEM, building energy codes, and energy efficiency. He has been a primary architect of PNNL’s prototype building model infrastructure to support the Building Energy Codes Program and other large-scale BEM capabilities and represented them broadly. Jian has served as the principal investigator on projects from multiple U.S. DOE Building Technologies Office programs and ARPA-E with an annual budget of $2-3M. He had a diversified project portfolio in BEM tool development, occupancy-based HVAC controls, building envelope, indoor air quality, and building performance standards.