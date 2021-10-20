2021 R&D 100 Award winners announced in Mechanical/Materials category

The winners in the 2021 R&D 100 Awards in the MechanicalMaterials category have been announced by R&D World magazine in a virtual ceremony broadcast from Cleveland, Ohio. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 59th year, received entries from 17 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel included nearly 40 well-respected industry professionals across the globe.
The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!
Mechanical/Materials category
A high-performance chromium-antimony absorber material for next-generation lithography photomasks
The Molecular Foundry, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab)
AeroMINE
Sandia National Laboratories
Westergaard Solutions, Inc., Texas Tech University
AgriTraxx® AirCore™ Gauge Tires
Superior Tire & Rubber Corp.
AMSil™ and AMSil Silbione™
Elkem Silicones
Autonomous Self-Healing Sealant
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
BIG NET
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
ReactWell, LLC, Holocene Climate Corp.
Catalyzed Diesel Exhaust Fluid (CAT-DEF™)
Southwest Research Institute
Coffee Bean Grinding Blade with Hard Amorphous Metal Coating
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Severin Asia Ltd.
Delrin® RA511CPE
E.I. DuPont de Nemours (Mobility & Materials)
DOWSIL™ TC-4060 Thermal Gel
Dow Performance Silicones
E-NANO FTHR-001 Resin
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Chung Yin New Materials (H.K.) Company Ltd.
Earth’s-field Resonance Detection and Evaluation (ERDE) Devices
Los Alamos National Laboratory
ELCRES™ HTV150 Dielectric Film
SABIC
Shin-Etsu Polymer Co.
GRSR™
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Hongrita Plastics Ltd.
Guardiant
Corning Incorporated
HSG Thermal Management Pad
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
HFC Industry Ltd.
IS-P4 Separator-free Lithium-ion Battery
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Amperex Technology Limited
Layered-Rocksalt Intergrowth Electrode Materials for Next-Generation Li-ion Batteries
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Microhydraulic Motors
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Multi-functional Sorbent Technology (MUST)
Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory
Somerset International Inc., The Dow Chemical Company
Portable EnGineered Analytic Sensor with aUtomated Sampling (PEGASUS)
Los Alamos National Laboratory
PPG BFP-SE Battery Fire Protection
PPG
PPG ENVIROCRON™ Extreme Protection Thermally Conductive Dielectric Powder Coatings
PPG
PPG HI-TEMP™ 1027 HD
PPG
RE-Metal
Idaho National Laboratory
SABIC’s High-Purity SD1100P Specialty Dianhydride
SABIC
Solvite Garment Rejuvenator
Milliken & Company
Procter & Gamble
The Continuous Type Heat Treatment System Equipment for Micro Parts (CTHT)
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
Timken Split Tapered Roller Bearing for Mainshaft
The Timken Co.
Tough SmCo
Ames Laboratory
Electron Energy Corp.
Ubiquitous Water Wand (UWAW)
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Chyi Ding Technologies Co., Ltd.
UCC: Ultraconductive Copper-CNT Composite
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
