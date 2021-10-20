2021 R&D 100 Award winners announced in Mechanical/Materials category

The winners in the 2021 R&D 100 Awards in the MechanicalMaterials category have been announced by R&D World magazine in a virtual ceremony broadcast from Cleveland, Ohio. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 59th year, received entries from 17 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel included nearly 40 well-respected industry professionals across the globe.

Winner, Finalist, and Medalist logos are available at: https://www.rdworldonline.com/2021-rd-100-winner-logos. Each winner receives one plaque; the order form to purchase additional plaques can be downloaded here.

The winners of the remainder of the R&D 100 will be announced in one more virtual award presentations tomorrow:

Thursday, October 21st

Process/Prototyping

Software/Services

Yesterday’s presentation included the Special Recognition medalists and the winners in the Analytical/Test and IT/Electrical categories. All of these presentations are being sponsored by Park Systems once again, and you can register now by visiting: https://webinars.on24.com/wtwh/RD2021. Please pass this link on to your colleagues, so all can join in on the celebrations!

The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!

Mechanical/Materials category

A high-performance chromium-antimony absorber material for next-generation lithography photomasks

The Molecular Foundry, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab)

AeroMINE

Sandia National Laboratories

Westergaard Solutions, Inc., Texas Tech University

AgriTraxx® AirCore™ Gauge Tires

Superior Tire & Rubber Corp.

AMSil™ and AMSil Silbione™

Elkem Silicones

Autonomous Self-Healing Sealant

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

BIG NET

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

ReactWell, LLC, Holocene Climate Corp.

Catalyzed Diesel Exhaust Fluid (CAT-DEF™)

Southwest Research Institute

Coffee Bean Grinding Blade with Hard Amorphous Metal Coating

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Severin Asia Ltd.

Delrin® RA511CPE

E.I. DuPont de Nemours (Mobility & Materials)

DOWSIL™ TC-4060 Thermal Gel

Dow Performance Silicones

E-NANO FTHR-001 Resin

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Chung Yin New Materials (H.K.) Company Ltd.

Earth’s-field Resonance Detection and Evaluation (ERDE) Devices

Los Alamos National Laboratory

ELCRES™ HTV150 Dielectric Film

SABIC

Shin-Etsu Polymer Co.

GRSR™

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Hongrita Plastics Ltd.

Guardiant

Corning Incorporated

HSG Thermal Management Pad

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

HFC Industry Ltd.

IS-P4 Separator-free Lithium-ion Battery

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Amperex Technology Limited

Layered-Rocksalt Intergrowth Electrode Materials for Next-Generation Li-ion Batteries

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Microhydraulic Motors

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Multi-functional Sorbent Technology (MUST)

Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

Somerset International Inc., The Dow Chemical Company

Portable EnGineered Analytic Sensor with aUtomated Sampling (PEGASUS)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

PPG BFP-SE Battery Fire Protection

PPG

PPG ENVIROCRON™ Extreme Protection Thermally Conductive Dielectric Powder Coatings

PPG

PPG HI-TEMP™ 1027 HD

PPG

RE-Metal

Idaho National Laboratory

SABIC’s High-Purity SD1100P Specialty Dianhydride

SABIC

Solvite Garment Rejuvenator

Milliken & Company

Procter & Gamble

The Continuous Type Heat Treatment System Equipment for Micro Parts (CTHT)

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

Timken Split Tapered Roller Bearing for Mainshaft

The Timken Co.

Tough SmCo

Ames Laboratory

Electron Energy Corp.

Ubiquitous Water Wand (UWAW)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Chyi Ding Technologies Co., Ltd.

UCC: Ultraconductive Copper-CNT Composite

Oak Ridge National Laboratory