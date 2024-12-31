According to the November 2024 TOP500 rankings, this list highlights the top 10 supercomputers, with El Capitan taking the No.1 position. Frontier and Aurora follow closely, representing significant advancements in high-performance computing. These machines showcase remarkable improvements in processing power, energy efficiency, and innovative architecture, supporting vital research in artificial intelligence (AI), climate modeling, genomics, and complex simulations. Led by leading technology nations and pioneering research institutions, the top 10 supercomputers embody the cutting edge of scientific and technological innovation.

These systems range from newly installed exascale powerhouses to long-established machines that are continuously evolving. All performance results come from the Linpack (HPL) benchmark, which measures performance in petaflops (PF/s) or exaflops (EF/s). A future addition, expected to surpass El Capitan for first place, will be the Colossus, a supercomputer currently under development by Elon Musk’s OpenAI competitor, xAI. “At present, the Colossus cluster, which xAI utilizes to train its Grok AI models, contains 100,000 Nvidia GPUs, with plans announced back in October to double that amount,” according to Capacity Media.

1. El Capitan Overview: El Capitan is installed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), became the third exascale system to reach over 1.7 exaflops on the Linpack benchmark. Key Specs: Features AMD 4th Gen EPYC (24C @ 1.8 GHz) CPUs and AMD Instinct MI300A GPUs, totaling 11,039,616 cores and about 29,581 kW power consumption. Highlights: Ranked #1 on the November 2024 TOP500 list and #18 on the GREEN500, achieving an energy efficiency of 58.89 GF/watt. The system was deployed in 2024.

2. Frontier



Overview: Frontier, operated by Oak Ridge National Laboratory, was the world’s first publicly disclosed exascale system and held the #1 spot on previous lists. Key Specs: Uses AMD Optimized 3rd Gen EPYC (64C @ 2 GHz) and AMD Instinct MI250X accelerators, delivering a Linpack performance of 1.353 exaflops with 9,066,176 total cores. Highlights: Former TOP500 leader that increased its performance from 1.206 EF/s to 1.353 EF/s since the last ranking.

3. Aurora





Overview: Developed by Intel Corporation, Aurora is operated by Argonne National Laboratory. It is a next-generation exascale system designed for scientific research, engineering simulations, and data-intensive applications. Key Specs: Uses Intel Xeon CPU Max 9470 (52C @ 2.4GHz) and Intel Data Center GPU Max, totaling 9,264,128 cores and about 38,698.36 kW power consumption. Highlights: Aurora was delayed for several years due to changes in processor designs, but it now showcases cutting-edge Intel technology. Its architecture specializes in machine learning, making it a hybrid system for traditional and AI workloads.

4. Eagle Overview: Located at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Eagle is the first cloud-based supercomputer to enter the top five. It facilitates large-scale AI model training and supports commercial research needs. Key Specs: Features Xeon Platinum 8480C (48C @ 2GHz) CPUs and NVIDIA H100 GPUs, totaling 2,073,600 cores. (No public power data provided.) Highlights: Eagle is proof of how cloud services are reshaping the landscape of high-performance computing.

5. HPC6 Overview: HPC6 is designed for industrial applications, particularly oil and gas exploration, at Eni S.p.A. in Italy. It processes seismic data to locate energy resources precisely. Key Specs: Features AMD Optimized 3rd Gen EPYC (64C @ 2GHz) CPUs and AMD Instinct MI250X GPUs, totaling 3,143,520 cores and about 8,460.90 kW power consumption. Highlights: HPC6 represents how supercomputing extends beyond academia to drive innovation in the private sector.

6. Fugaku Overview: Fugaku is Japan’s fastest supercomputer. It was built by Riken in partnership with Fujitsu and is housed at the Riken Center for Computational Science in Japan. It’s based on Fujitsu’s custom Arm A64FX processor and doesn’t use a GPU. It was built to tackle humanity’s social and scientific challenges. Key Specs: Uses A64FX (48C @ 2.2GHz) CPUs (no GPUs) with Tofu interconnect D, totaling 7,630,848 cores and about 29,899.23 kW power consumption. Highlights: Fugaku, named after Mount Fuji, is powered by energy-efficient ARM processors. Previously the world’s fastest, it excels in diverse applications, including COVID-19 research and disaster prevention. 7. Alps

Overview: The Alps, located at Switzerland’s Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS), specializes in high-performance data analysis and scientific simulations. It is used in climate research, physics, and biology. Key Specs: It uses NVIDIA Grace (72C @ 3.1GHz) CPUs and the NVIDIA GH200 Superchip, totaling 2,121,600 cores and consuming about 7,124.00 kW of power. Highlights: Alps is among the first to integrate NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips for enhanced AI performance.

8. LUMI Overview: Located in EuroHPC/CSC in Finland, Lumi is one of Europe’s most powerful supercomputers. It is highly sustainable, running entirely on hydropower. Lumi supports climate research, genomics, and AI advancements. Key Specs: Uses AMD Optimized 3rd Gen EPYC (64C @ 2GHz) CPUs and AMD Instinct MI250X GPUs, totaling 2,752,704 cores and about 7,106.82 kW power consumption. Highlights: LUMI’s excess heat is used to warm nearby homes, showcasing its eco-conscious design.

9. Leonardo Overview: Located at EuroHPC/CINECA in Italy, Leonardo is focused on large-scale simulations in astrophysics and material science. It combines AI capabilities with traditional computing for hybrid workflows. Key Specs: Uses Xeon Platinum 8358 (32C @ 2.6GHz) CPUs and NVIDIA A100 SXM4 64 GB GPUs, totaling 1,824,768 cores and about 7,493.74 kW power consumption. Highlights: Named after Leonardo da Vinci, highlighting the intersection of art, science, and technology.