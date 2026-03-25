Waters is using analytica 2026 [booth number (A1.328)] to show off Xevo CDMS, an instrumentation platform for charge-detection mass spectrometry aimed at samples that can be difficult to characterize with conventional MS workflows. The platform was also showcased at Pittcon in San Antonio. Waters positions the system for direct mass measurement of very large and heterogeneous biomolecules, including viral vectors, virus-like particles, RNA and higher-order protein complexes.

For R&D groups working in gene delivery, biologics, and structural biology, the main buying consideration is whether the instrument can extend measurable mass range while preserving information on sample heterogeneity. Waters says Xevo CDMS is intended to address that need by measuring individual ions to determine mass directly. In other words, it does not rely solely on deconvolution of multiply charged ensembles.

The platform uses an Electrostatic Linear Ion Trap (ELIT) to isolate and measure individual ions, enabling single-particle mass measurement up to roughly 150+ MDa. Waters says the system requires roughly 100-fold less sample than analytical ultracentrifugation and delivers results in under 10 minutes. The instrument runs on Waters’ GxP-ready waters_connect platform, meaning the same method and data format can follow a candidate from development through GMP manufacturing. Waters launched the product on Oct. 13, 2025, and is presenting it here to laboratory buyers evaluating analytical tools for advanced therapeutic development and macromolecular characterization.

Xevo CDMS: Key specs Type Charge detection mass spectrometry system Target analytes Viral vectors, virus-like particles, RNA, protein complexes Core use case Direct mass measurement of very large heterogeneous biomolecules Performance Single-particle mass measurement to roughly 150+ MDa; Electrostatic Linear Ion Trap (ELIT) architecture

The launch also reflects Waters’ expanding analytical footprint following its approximately $18.8 billion combination with BD’s Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions businesses, completed in February 2026. The Xevo CDMS sits within Waters Analytical Sciences, but the broader portfolio now spans flow cytometry, clinical diagnostics and single-cell multiomics.