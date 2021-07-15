Avantor’s J.T.Baker premium tips are for laboratory robotic and liquid-handling systems

Avantor, a provider of products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, has introduced J.T.Baker premium robotic tips for use with leading robotic liquid handling and research workstations. Engineered to help scientists and researchers move from discovery to delivery faster, the tips are suitable for a range of applications, from genomics and cell biology to proteomic workflows.

“Our new, high-quality J.T.Baker robotic tips help researchers get the reliable, repeatable results required to keep critical life sciences work moving forward,” said Rohit Shroff, senior VP, Global Lab Products, Avantor. “Our tips provide customers the precision and reliability they need to support their dynamic requirements.”

J.T.Baker robotic tips are designed and manufactured according to rigorous quality standards to help maximize robotic tool utilization and minimize lab downtime.

Avantor leverages decades of engineering and manufacturing expertise from its new Germany-based production team and facilities following the company’s recent acquisition of Ritter GmbH and its affiliates, one of the fastest growing manufacturers of high-quality robotic and liquid handling consumables, including conductive tips engineered to exacting standards. The ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified facilities offer a fully automated production line operated under clean room conditions for compatibility and cleanliness. The tips in each batch are independently tested to be free from DNase, RNase, ATP and pyrogens, to protect against contamination and ensure the highest levels of reliability and repeatability.

The tips are offered in two formats:

J.T.Baker conductive robotic tips are engineered to minimize downtime and keep operations running smoothly. Their proven design enables even small liquid volumes to be sampled with high precision and without contamination. The Hamilton and Tecan-type tips can be used in many robotic workstations.

are engineered to minimize downtime and keep operations running smoothly. Their proven design enables even small liquid volumes to be sampled with high precision and without contamination. The Hamilton and Tecan-type tips can be used in many robotic workstations. J.T.Baker clear robotic tips provide superior performance for both sample preparation and drug discovery applications. The transparent tips enable visual recognition of foam to help ensure proper sampling.

The tips are part of a full line of automated precision plastics now being added to the company’s globally recognized family of J.T.Baker products. For more than a century, researchers and manufacturers have trusted the application-optimized and function-tested performance of J.T.Baker brand materials to meet the demanding needs of a wide range of applications.

J.T.Baker conductive and clear robotic tips are being supported for easy, convenient global ordering and delivery through Avantor’s e-commerce channel, vwr.com. For more information, visit vwr.com/precision-plastics.