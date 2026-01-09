BRANDTECH Scientific has launched the Transferpette pro micropipette, adding new volume ranges and ergonomic features to its liquid handling portfolio.

The Transferpette pro introduces a rotating finger rest that accommodates both left- and right-handed users, along with a user-adjustment mechanism for fine-tuning performance based on liquid type, temperature, or tip style. The company says adjustments are reversible, distinguishing them from permanent calibration changes.

The pipette also includes what BRANDTECH terms Easy Calibration for tool-free permanent adjustments and Counter Protection to prevent over-rotation beyond the volume range.

The Transferpette pro is designed to reduce user fatigue during repetitive pipetting, with a slim handle, smooth plunger action, and low operating forces intended to support extended use. BRANDTECH says the design is aimed at improving repeatability and workflow efficiency while maintaining chemical resistance and long-term durability for routine laboratory work.

The new model is available in single-channel configurations ranging from 0.1–1 µL up to 1,000–10,000 µL. Eight- and 12-channel versions cover 0.5–10 µL to 50–1,250 µL ranges. The launch also adds 300 µL, 1,250 µL, and 2.5 mL nominal volumes to the Transferpette family.

BRANDTECH Scientific, based in Essex, Connecticut, is the U.S. and Canadian distributor for BRAND, VACUUBRAND, and Vitlab laboratory products.