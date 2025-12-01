BRANDTECH Scientific partners with Copia Scientific to expand Liquid Handling Station coverage

Brandtech Scientific has announced a strategic partnership with Copia Scientific to strengthen sales and service for the BRAND Liquid Handling Station (LHS) product line across the United States and Canada.

The LHS is a compact benchtop pipetting robot designed for low-to-medium throughput labs, handling volumes from 1–1000 µL with interchangeable single-channel and 8-channel liquid ends. BRANDTECH positions it as an entry point to automation for labs stepping up from electronic pipettes without the complexity of larger robotic platforms.

Copia Scientific will take on field service for the BRAND Liquid Handling Station line, providing preventative maintenance and technical support across the U.S. and Canada. Copia will also support sales of the LHS, adding application and integration experience for labs using multi-vendor liquid handling and automation systems. BRANDTECH said the deal is intended to expand service coverage and increase sales reach for the LHS line.

The companies said the expanded collaboration will also help broaden adoption of the LHS among laboratories with complex or specialized workflows. “Copia Scientific’s focus on automation innovation aligns with our mission to make laboratory processes more efficient and reliable,” said Tom Friedlander, business development manager for LHS at BRANDTECH Scientific.