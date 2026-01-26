ERWEKA spotlights digital offline sampling system for DT 950 and DT 9510 dissolution testers

The pharmaceutical testing equipment firm ERWEKA is highlighting its Digital Dissolution Offline System for the DT 950 and DT 9510 series. The firm positions it as an add-on offline sampling setup that automates dissolution testing workflows on existing DT platforms.

The system automates timed sampling and stores samples in vials or tubes for separate analysis, with guided setup via a 7-inch touchscreen. ERWEKA also emphasizes built-in audit trail functionality and support for 21 CFR Part 11-aligned electronic records and user actions, along with user-role management on the instrument.

The platform supports the same pharmacopoeia methods as its DT 950 and DT 9510 series. It also notes multiple connectivity options intended to help labs fit the system into existing IT environments and connect with LIMS and networked data workflows.

In terms of throughput, ERWEKA’s DT 95x configurations include six, seven, or eight test stations, while the DT 951x line scales to 12, 13 or 14 stations. Optional temperature sensors can document medium temperature during a run, and the company notes flexible sampling positions, including a cleaning mode, aimed at maintenance between tests.