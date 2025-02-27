Honeywell has rolled out a new technology called Digital Holographic Microscopy (DHM) that uses AI/ML to rapidly count and classify cells or microscopic particles. The company says this technology can be incorporated into portable devices.

Digital Holographic Microscopy can yield “high-resolution images without the need for expensive and complex lenses and opto-mechanical systems found in a traditional microscope,” according to Honeywell’s press release.

The company envisions DHM’s use for a range of applications, including environmental monitoring—analyzing air pollutants in indoor and outdoor spaces—as well as assessing water quality and detecting harmful microorganisms in food production. Its portability and simplified sample preparation could enable faster, on-site checks in manufacturing or industrial settings, which often require more elaborate lab-based workflows.

In healthcare, the technology could cut down the time it takes for vulnerable patients—such as those undergoing at-home peritoneal dialysis—to receive a diagnosis. Traditionally, it can take one to two days to diagnose abdominal lining infections in these patients because samples must be sent to a specialized lab. That’s where Honeywell’s Digital Holographic Microscopy comes in, promising to shrink that timeline from days to minutes and enabling healthcare teams to intervene before a patient’s condition worsens.