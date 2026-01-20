HORIBA launches compact spectrometer for hyperspectral line imaging

HORIBA has unveiled the PoliSpectra 27, a compact spectrometer platform optimized for hyperspectral imaging, with a focus on line-scanning (push-broom) systems used in industrial inspection and monitoring. The company positions the product as “industrial-ready” and designed to support higher-volume manufacturing.

The PoliSpectra 27 collects full spectral data across the height of the input slit, a standard approach for line-imaging configurations intended for real-time inspection, metrology, and process monitoring.

HORIBA reports measured keystone and smile each below 15 µm, distortion artifacts that can complicate calibration and downstream analysis in hyperspectral pipelines. The company also stresses low stray light, high optical throughput, and strong peak symmetry.

The platform measures roughly 2 x 3.5 x 2 inches and weighs about 1.5 pounds, which may matter for space-constrained instrument designs or mobile platforms where integration footprint drives cost and complexity.

The PoliSpectra 27 is available in VIS and VIS-NIR spectral ranges, with C-mount, F-mount, bare-slit, or custom input options. Nicolas Vezard, VP of Optical Solutions and Industrial Spectrometers for OEM at HORIBA, stressed the platform’s scalability and compact form factor.

Potential applications include hyperspectral line imaging, industrial inspection and metrology, process monitoring, aerial reconnaissance, and agricultural inspection.