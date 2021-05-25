JEOL hosting 24 hours of life science conference

On June 2, 2021, JEOL will focus on advances in life science research using electron microscopy and NMR spectroscopy in its “24 Hours of Life Science” conference. Twenty-four different sessions throughout the full day will cover topics including:

Connectomics and the study of complete volumes of tissues or materials captured at high resolution

Correlative microscopy using light microscopy and scanning electron microscopy to collect large areas of TEM-like data at multiple depths, overcoming the challenge of small sample size and hindered fields of view

Direct Electron DE64 as a platform for automated cryo-electron microscopy

Exploring TEM phenomena from milliseconds to femtoseconds

Sub-2Å structures with CryoEM: from holes to hydrogens

Elucidating novel crystalline structures with Electron and NMR crystallography

NMR in the pharmaceutical industry

Noted researchers in their field of expertise are scheduled to present and discuss their research highlights throughout the day, with interactive sessions. Attendees will be able to participate in any of the sessions that they choose.

The event is hosted by JEOL’s headquarters in Germany and facilitated with the participation of JEOL USA. To share in the most current ideas and solutions using electron microscopy in the life sciences, researchers worldwide are invited to participate in JEOL Germany’s MICROCOM II event, featuring a community of scientists from Europe and the United States on the frontline of research. Register at this link for access to the live event on the MICROCOM II platform. bit.ly/2QzDcf0