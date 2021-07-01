Linkam showcases its latest temperature-controlled stages at MMC 2021

Provider of temperature-controlled microscopy, Linkam, is hosting two workshops and a technical showcase at the Microscience Microscopy Conference (MMC) 2021, as well as participating as an exhibitor in the virtual event. The first workshop, taking place on Tuesday, July 6, at 10 a.m. BST will be hosted by Linkam Senior Scientist Dr. Michael Schwertner, in which he will look closely at sample handling, microscope integration and new workflow options with Linkam’s Cryo-Correlative CMS196V3 stage.

On Wednesday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m. BST, Applications Specialist Dr. Robert Gurney, will discuss micro-mechanical characterisation techniques for various sample types, incuding polymers, self-healing nanofibers, and biomaterials with the MFS. Details of both workshops can be found in the timetable here.

Linkam’s CMS196V3 and MFS stages are two of the most popular systems in Linkam’s wide portfolio of sample characterisation solutions. The CMS196V3 is a Cryo-Correlative microscopy system which is the ideal platform for the correlation of biochemical processes within cells, with high resolution structural information from EM images. It can be integrated with a wide range of upright microscopes and is an integral part of the CLEM workflow. The system also offers improved sample handling, reduced sample contamination, and enhanced stability for super-resolution cryo imaging.

The MFS is a compact system which offers precision sample manipulation with a range of grips to suit various applications including tensile strain, compression, and indentation – all within a temperature, gas, and optional humidity-controlled sample environment. It is easily mounted on a microscope or Linkam’s Imaging Station, where it can then be used to directly image changes in the micrsoctructure of a material whilst it undergoes mechanical testing.

“We are looking forward to showcasing two of our most innovative products at MMC this year. Our workshops led by Dr. Schwertner and Dr. Gurney will give exhibition attendees a real insight into how these stages can be used within Cryo-CLEM and tensile analysis, and we are pleased to support scientists who are looking to expand their efforts in these spaces,” said Duncan Stacey, sales and marketing director at Linkam.

MMC is one of the world’s leading microscopy congresses, which covers microscopy, cytometry, and imaging topics. The event is taking place, for the first time virtually, on July 5-9, 2021, and Linkam will be available on a virtual stand throughout the event for discussions and appointments.

Both of Linkam’s workshops are free to join for registrants of the MMC exhibition, and an additional technical showcase is taking place within the main conference for congress and exhibition registrants. Details of the free registration can be found here.

For more information about the MMC event, visit mmc-series.org.uk/.